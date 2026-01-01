حوّل أي نص مكتوب إلى فيديو احترافي باستخدام أداة إنشاء فيديوهات الموارد البشرية هذه. بدون كاميرات، بدون فرق تصوير، وبدون برامج مونتاج. أنشئ فيديوهات للتعريف بالموظفين الجدد، والتدريب، والسياسات بأكثر من 175 لغة يمكن لفريقك بالكامل مشاهدتها من أي مكان.
مزايا أداة إنشاء الفيديو للموارد البشرية
Turn HR Scripts Into Videos With AI
اكتب أو الصق النص الذي تريده لتحصل خلال دقائق على فيديو موارد بشرية متكامل. هذه أداة تحويل النص إلى فيديو تتولى المشاهد، والتعليق الصوتي، وتوقيت اللقطات، بينما يضمن لك محرر السحب والإفلات البسيط إنشاء الفيديو بسرعة. سير عمل تحويل النص إلى فيديو لا يحتاج إلى تصوير ولا إلى أي خبرة مسبقة.
تنقية الصوت والتسجيل الذكي
Record your message once and get a clean, polished take without re-recording. Speech Cleanup removes filler words, long pauses, false starts, and retakes, then stitches your best footage with invisible transitions. You save time and skip manual video editing for a high-quality result.
تدريب متعدد اللغات بأكثر من 175 لغة
Reach every employee in the language they understand best. Translate any HR video into 175+ languages with lifelike AI avatars, natural voiceovers, and accurate lip sync, so content feels local. Use the video translator to communicate with global teams and deploy worldwide.
Edit and Customize Any HR Video
تتغيّر السياسات والعمليات، ويمكن لفيديوهاتك مواكبة ذلك دون إعادة تصوير واحدة. عدّل النص لتحديث سياسات الشركة، ثم أعد إنشاء الفيديو خلال دقائق. تظل مكتبة فيديوهات الإعداد للموظفين والتدريب لديك محدّثة، ومتاحة عند الطلب وسهلة التخصيص، مما يعزّز إنتاجية الفريق.
قوالب فيديو متوافقة مع هوية علامتك التجارية وخيارات تصدير مرنة
Keep every HR video consistent with your logo, colors, and fonts applied automatically. Turn a presentation into a polished module with PPT to video, with full customization for each team. Export an MP4 or a SCORM package that drops straight into your LMS for tracking.
أفكار واستخدامات لمقاطع فيديو الموارد البشرية
New hires get inconsistent onboarding when it depends on someone's calendar. Paste your orientation script into the course builder, pick from ready-made video templates, and engage every employee with the same welcome on day one.
Compliance content goes stale the moment a rule changes, and reshooting is slow. Update the script and regenerate, and the built-in subtitle generator keeps policy training digestible and effective for every team.
Open enrollment emails get ignored, and dense PDFs confuse employees. Turn your benefits guide into engaging videos with PDF to video, so staff understand their options and act before the deadline.
A generic welcome email feels flat on day one. Record a short message, build a presenter avatar, and let every new hire feel your company culture with a personal touch and stronger employee engagement.
Recording leadership updates eats hours and rarely scales. Convert a memo into clear video communication, or make a faceless video, so company news reaches every employee with the same message and tone.
Hiring posts blend together and rarely show your team. Build recruiting videos and job ads with the AI ad maker, then share them on LinkedIn and social media to engage candidates and strengthen recruitment.
كيف يعمل مُنشئ فيديو الموارد البشرية
أنشئ فيديوهات للموارد البشرية في أربع خطوات واضحة تنقلك من النص إلى فيديو مصقول جاهز للمشاركة مع فريقك.
Pick a layout and visual style for your HR video, then set aspect ratio, colors, and branding.
Write or paste your onboarding or training script, then adjust tone and pacing for clarity.
Add captions, music, and backgrounds. Speech Cleanup removes filler words and pauses automatically.
قم بإخراج فيديو الموارد البشرية النهائي، ثم حمّل ملف MP4 أو صدّر حزمة SCORM إلى نظام إدارة التعلّم (LMS) الخاص بك.
أداة إنشاء فيديوهات الموارد البشرية هي أداة تحوّل النص المكتوب إلى فيديوهات موارد بشرية جاهزة للاستخدام في الإعداد الوظيفي، والتدريب، والتوظيف. الصق النص، واختر الأسلوب، وسيقوم مُنشئ الفيديو بالذكاء الاصطناعي ببناء المشاهد والصوت والتوقيت لإنشاء محتوى موارد بشرية فعّال بدون تصوير.
نعم. عدّل النص، واستبدل مشهداً، أو حدّث عنصراً في الفيديو، ثم أعد الإنشاء خلال دقائق بدون إعادة تصوير أو وقت في الاستوديو. كل شيء يبدأ من النص، بحيث يمكنك تحسين كل فيديو لاحقاً في محرر الفيديو بالذكاء الاصطناعي وتطبيق التحديثات على جميع اللغات في الوقت نفسه.
Upload your presentation and each slide becomes a scene with text-to-speech narration. Add text, animation, and your logo, then generate to transform static slides into clear video. Need a starting point? The video script generator drafts a clean script first.
نعم. ابدأ من قوالب فيديو جاهزة، ثم خصّص الألوان والخطوط والشعارات والتخطيطات. أنشئ فيديوهات جذابة من الصفر، وأضف ترجمة نصية إلى الفيديو، بحيث تصنع فيديوهات احترافية تعزّز علامتك التجارية وتحافظ على اتساق كل فيديو خاص بالموارد البشرية.
نعم. أنشئ فيديو واحداً للموارد البشرية، ثم خصّص عددًا غير محدود من الشروحات، والويبينارات، والتحديثات من نفس النص. مع استنساخ الصوت بالذكاء الاصطناعي تظلّ التعليقات الصوتية متسقة، وHeyGen تقوم بعملية التوطين إلى أكثر من 175 لغة بدون تكاليف إنتاج الفيديو التقليدي.
نعم. HeyGen يقدّم خطة مجانية بدون بطاقة ائتمان حتى تتمكّن فرق الموارد البشرية من تجربة أداة إنشاء الفيديو بالذكاء الاصطناعي هذه. أضف حركة لتحريك النص وجعل الفيديو أكثر جاذبية، ثم قم بالترقية للحصول على المجموعة الكاملة من المزايا، وفيديوهات أطول، وتصدير SCORM إلى منصة إدارة التعلّم (LMS) الخاصة بك.
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Bring any photo to life with hyper‑realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
حوّل السياسات والنصوص المكتوبة لديك إلى فيديوهات موارد بشرية احترافية بالذكاء الاصطناعي.