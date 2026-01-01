AI Image Generator App for Video Creation
Create custom visual assets for your video projects using HeyGen's built-in AI image generator. Describe the image you need, and generate backgrounds, product shots, scene illustrations, and branded visuals in seconds. Every image feeds directly into HeyGen's video creation workflow, so you can go from prompt to finished video without switching tools or uploading files.
Features of AI Image Generator
Text-to-Image Generation for Video Scenes
Describe any visual you need and generate it on the spot. HeyGen's ai image generator turns text prompts into high-quality images designed for video use, including environments, product shots, abstract backgrounds, and illustrated scenes. Unlike standalone image tools, every output is sized, formatted, and ready to drop into your video timeline. Pair generated images with narration from an AI voice generator and scene transitions to build complete videos without sourcing stock photography or hiring a designer.
Custom Backgrounds and Environments
Generate location-specific or branded backgrounds without a photo library. Describe a conference room, cityscape, studio setting, or retail environment and produce a custom backdrop that matches your video's tone. Use these backgrounds behind your presenter in a text to video project, or layer them into multi-scene explainers and product demo video content. Each generated background maintains consistent lighting and style across frames, giving your output a cohesive, produced look without any post-production compositing.
Product Shot and Asset Generation
Create polished product visuals from a description alone. Generate hero shots, lifestyle placements, and contextual scenes featuring your product or concept without arranging a physical photoshoot. These images integrate with HeyGen's AI product placement capabilities, enabling you to build full product video campaigns that combine generated imagery, narration, and on-screen presenters in a single workflow. Scale from one visual to hundreds across campaigns and channels.
Seamless Integration with Video Workflow
Every image generated inside HeyGen is immediately available in your video editor. There is no export, re-upload, or file conversion step. Select a generated image, assign it to a scene, and continue building your video alongside AI lip Sync, voiceovers, and captions. This tight integration means your visual assets and video production share the same timeline, keeping creative iteration fast. Teams producing marketing videos or training video content can generate and place visuals without leaving the editor.
Batch Image Creation for Scalable Campaigns
Generate multiple image variations from a single prompt to support A/B testing, regional campaigns, or multi-platform publishing. Produce seasonal backgrounds, localized product shots, or thematic scene images in bulk, then pair each variation with translated narration using the video translator to create localized video assets. This workflow turns one creative brief into dozens of unique video variations, each with custom visuals and multilingual audio, all produced from the same editor used for your AI video generator projects.
Use cases
Marketing Campaign Visuals
Need unique visuals for every ad variation without a photoshoot? Sourcing and licensing stock images across campaigns is slow and repetitive. With an ai image generator built into your video editor, describe the scene and produce on-brand visuals instantly for promo video and AI ad maker projects.
E-Commerce Product Showcases
Need lifestyle product shots without a studio? Traditional product photography requires staging, lighting, and editing for every angle. With AI-generated images inside HeyGen, describe the setting and generate contextual product visuals that feed directly into shoppable video content.
Training and Onboarding Materials
Need scenario illustrations for compliance or process training? Hiring illustrators or searching stock libraries delays course production. With an ai image generator, produce custom diagrams, environment visuals, and step-by-step scene images that drop into educational video projects.
Social Media Content at Scale
Need fresh visuals for daily posts across platforms? Recycling the same assets leads to audience fatigue and lower engagement. With AI-generated images, produce unique scene visuals for every reel generator or tiktok video project without repeating backgrounds.
Sales Outreach and Presentations
Need personalized visuals for prospect-specific pitches? Generic slides fail to capture attention in competitive deals. With AI-generated product shots and scenario images, create targeted visual narratives that integrate into script to video outreach for higher engagement.
Internal Communications and Updates
Need custom visuals for company announcements without design resources? Waiting for the creative team to produce supporting graphics slows executive messaging. With an ai image generator, produce relevant scene images and branded backgrounds that enrich intro video and update content instantly.
How it works
Generate custom images and use them in your videos in four steps, from prompt to published content.
Open the Image Generator
Navigate to the Generate Images app inside HeyGen. Access it directly from the video editor or the apps menu to start creating visual assets for your project.
Describe Your Image
Write a text prompt describing the visual you need. Specify style, setting, colors, and composition to guide the AI toward the exact output your video requires.
Generate and Select
Review the generated images and choose the best result. Regenerate with adjusted prompts if needed until the visual matches your creative direction.
Add to Your Video Project
Insert the selected image directly into your video timeline as a background, scene visual, or overlay. Continue editing alongside narration, captions, and transitions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is an AI image generator for video, and how does it work inside HeyGen?
An AI image generator for video creates custom visuals from text descriptions, designed to be used directly inside a video production workflow. In HeyGen, you type a prompt describing the image you need, the AI generates it, and the result is immediately available in your video editor. There is no file download or re-upload required. The tool is purpose-built for producing backgrounds, scene visuals, and product shots that complement your video content.
Will AI-generated images look professional enough for branded video content?
Yes. The ai image generator produces high-resolution visuals suitable for HD and 4K video output. You control style, composition, and color through your text prompt, ensuring outputs match your brand standards. Teams at companies like PepsiCo and Samsung use HeyGen's production pipeline for branded content, and generated images maintain the same quality bar as the rest of the platform's video output.
Can I generate product shots without a physical photoshoot?
You can describe your product, its setting, and the visual style you want, and the AI generates a contextual product image. These visuals work well for AI video Ad campaigns, e-commerce showcases, and AI social media content where you need multiple angles or environments without arranging a studio shoot.
How does the image generator connect to HeyGen's video creation tools?
Generated images live inside the same editor where you build videos. After generating an image, you assign it to a scene as a background or visual element, then layer in narration, subtitle generator output, and presenter footage. This means your entire video, from visuals to voiceover, is produced in one platform without switching between separate image and video tools.
Can I create multiple image variations for A/B testing across campaigns?
Yes. Run the same prompt with slight adjustments to generate multiple visual options, then pair each with different scripts or translated narration for distinct campaign versions. This supports rapid image to video testing across audiences, regions, and platforms without multiplying production time.
How is HeyGen's image generator different from standalone tools like Midjourney or DALL-E?
Standalone generators produce images you then need to download, resize, and import into a separate video editor. HeyGen's ai image generator creates visuals inside the video workflow, so generated images go straight into your timeline alongside avatars, voiceovers, and transitions. The result is a faster production cycle and fewer handoffs between tools, which matters when you are building video content at scale.
Is the AI image generator included in HeyGen's free plan?
HeyGen offers a free plan with no credit card required that provides access to core platform features, including image generation. You can explore the tool, generate images, and build videos to evaluate the workflow. Paid plans starting at $24 per month unlock higher resolution outputs, additional generation credits, and access to the full suite of video creation tools.
What types of images work best for video production with this tool?
The generator excels at backgrounds, environmental scenes, product contexts, abstract textures, and illustrated concepts. These are the visual building blocks most commonly needed in video production. For talking-head content, pair generated backgrounds with HeyGen's AI face swap or presenter footage. For explainers, generate step-by-step scene visuals and sequence them with narration using the AI video explainer workflow.
Can I use AI-generated images in videos that will be translated into other languages?
Yes. Since the generated image is a visual asset independent of language, it works across every localized version of your video. Generate one set of scene visuals, then use AI dubbing to produce narration in 175+ languages while keeping the same imagery. This makes global campaigns more efficient because visuals only need to be created once.
How quickly can I go from a text prompt to a finished video using generated images?
Most users generate an image in under a minute and complete a full video with narration, captions, and transitions in under ten minutes. The speed comes from keeping everything inside one editor. There is no file management overhead, no format conversion, and no switching between applications. Teams producing clip generator content or daily social videos can maintain a consistent output cadence without bottlenecks.
Start creating with HeyGen
Generate custom images for your video projects from text prompts. Backgrounds, product shots, and scene visuals, all inside HeyGen.