AI-powered apps for every video workflow
HeyGen Apps give you instant access to specialized AI video tools. Create clips from text, upscale to 4K, generate UGC ads, swap faces, extract highlights, and more. Each app runs directly in your browser with no software to install.
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Trusted by millions of creators worldwide
From global training to video ads, HeyGen empowers anyone (yes, you) to create high-quality, scalable video content for every need. Here are some of the benefits our customers love most:
Frequently Asked Questions
What are HeyGen Apps?
HeyGen Apps are specialized AI video tools that run directly in your browser. Each app handles a specific task like upscaling video to 4K, generating UGC ads, creating AI video clips, or extracting highlights from long recordings. No software installation or editing experience required.
Are HeyGen Apps free to use?
HeyGen offers a free plan with no credit card required that gives you access to explore the apps and generate videos. Paid plans starting at $24 per month unlock additional features, longer video lengths, voice cloning, and higher resolution exports.
Do I need video editing experience?
No. Every app is designed around simple inputs like text prompts, photo uploads, or file uploads. The AI handles production, rendering, and formatting automatically. Most users produce professional results on their first attempt.
Can I use multiple apps together?
Yes. All HeyGen Apps work within the same platform. You can generate a video clip, upscale it to 4K, add face swap personalization, translate it into 175+ languages, and extract social media highlights, all without leaving HeyGen.
What formats and resolutions do the apps support?
Most apps export in MP4 format at HD or 4K resolution. You can choose aspect ratios optimized for YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, LinkedIn, and other platforms. Some apps like the AI Video Upscaler support input formats including MP4, MOV, and WEBM.
How do HeyGen Apps compare to standalone video tools?
Standalone tools require downloading software, learning separate interfaces, and manually transferring files between applications. HeyGen Apps are integrated into one platform, so your generated clips, upscaled footage, translated videos, and highlight reels all live in the same workspace.
Can I translate videos created with HeyGen Apps?
Yes. Any video produced with HeyGen Apps can be translated into 175+ languages with natural voice cloning and accurate lip-sync. This applies to AI-generated clips, UGC ads, podcast videos, and any other content created on the platform.
How quickly can I create a video?
Most apps produce finished videos in under five minutes. Text-to-video generation, highlight extraction, face swap, and batch video creation all complete in minutes rather than hours or days required by traditional video production.
Start creating with HeyGen
Access AI-powered video apps that create, enhance, and edit professional content in minutes. No cameras, no editing skills, no software to install.