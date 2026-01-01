AI-powered apps for every video workflow

HeyGen Apps give you instant access to specialized AI video tools. Create clips from text, upscale to 4K, generate UGC ads, swap faces, extract highlights, and more. Each app runs directly in your browser with no software to install.

Get Started For Free →
119,900,660Videos generated
93,496,198Avatars generated
16,486,661Videos translated
company logo 1
company logo 2
company logo 3
company logo 4
company logo 5
company logo 6
company logo 7
company logo 8
company logo 9
company logo 10
company logo 11
company logo 12
company logo 13
company logo 14
company logo 15
company logo 16
company logo 17
company logo 18
company logo 19
company logo 20
company logo 21
company logo 22
company logo 23
company logo 24
company logo 25
company logo 26
company logo 27
company logo 28
company logo 29
company logo 30
company logo 31
company logo 32
company logo 33
company logo 34
company logo 35
company logo 36
Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.

All Apps

Seedance 2.0
Create

Seedance 2.0

Generate cinematic AI video with Seedance 2.0. B-roll, avatar shots, and complete videos from one prompt. No crew required.

AI Video Highlights
EditEnhance

AI Video Highlights

Turn long-form videos into shareable highlight clips. AI extracts the most impactful moments automatically.

AI Video Upscaler
Enhance

AI Video Upscaler

Upscale any video to 4K with diffusion-based AI. Denoise, sharpen, and boost frame rate up to 120fps.

Product Placement
Create

Product Placement

Create product placement video ads from a single photo. Realistic AI-generated scenes, no studio needed.

UGC Video Generator
Create

UGC Video Generator

Generate authentic UGC-style video ads with 1,100+ creator avatars. Scale ad creative without hiring influencers.

Batch Video Creator
Create

Batch Video Creator

Create hundreds of personalized videos at once from a CSV spreadsheet. Scaled outreach and onboarding in minutes.

AI Video Podcast
Create

AI Video Podcast

Generate two-speaker AI video podcasts from any topic. No recording equipment, no scheduling, no editing.

AI Face Swap
Edit

AI Face Swap

Make any of 1,000+ avatars your own by swapping in your face. Personalized video content in minutes.

AI Image Generator
Create

AI Image Generator

Generate custom images for your video projects from text prompts. Backgrounds, product shots, and scene visuals.

Trusted by millions of creators worldwide

From global training to video ads, HeyGen empowers anyone (yes, you) to create high-quality, scalable video content for every need. Here are some of the benefits our customers love most:

10Xincrease in video production speed
5Xincrease in video creation
100%increase in video capacity
30markets localized in three months
80%reduction in video translation costs
5Xreturn on ad spend
G24.81,000+ reviews
G2 badgeG2 badgeG2 badgeG2 badgeG2 badge

Frequently Asked Questions

What are HeyGen Apps?

HeyGen Apps are specialized AI video tools that run directly in your browser. Each app handles a specific task like upscaling video to 4K, generating UGC ads, creating AI video clips, or extracting highlights from long recordings. No software installation or editing experience required.

Are HeyGen Apps free to use?

HeyGen offers a free plan with no credit card required that gives you access to explore the apps and generate videos. Paid plans starting at $24 per month unlock additional features, longer video lengths, voice cloning, and higher resolution exports.

Do I need video editing experience?

No. Every app is designed around simple inputs like text prompts, photo uploads, or file uploads. The AI handles production, rendering, and formatting automatically. Most users produce professional results on their first attempt.

Can I use multiple apps together?

Yes. All HeyGen Apps work within the same platform. You can generate a video clip, upscale it to 4K, add face swap personalization, translate it into 175+ languages, and extract social media highlights, all without leaving HeyGen.

What formats and resolutions do the apps support?

Most apps export in MP4 format at HD or 4K resolution. You can choose aspect ratios optimized for YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, LinkedIn, and other platforms. Some apps like the AI Video Upscaler support input formats including MP4, MOV, and WEBM.

How do HeyGen Apps compare to standalone video tools?

Standalone tools require downloading software, learning separate interfaces, and manually transferring files between applications. HeyGen Apps are integrated into one platform, so your generated clips, upscaled footage, translated videos, and highlight reels all live in the same workspace.

Can I translate videos created with HeyGen Apps?

Yes. Any video produced with HeyGen Apps can be translated into 175+ languages with natural voice cloning and accurate lip-sync. This applies to AI-generated clips, UGC ads, podcast videos, and any other content created on the platform.

How quickly can I create a video?

Most apps produce finished videos in under five minutes. Text-to-video generation, highlight extraction, face swap, and batch video creation all complete in minutes rather than hours or days required by traditional video production.

Start creating with HeyGen

Access AI-powered video apps that create, enhance, and edit professional content in minutes. No cameras, no editing skills, no software to install.

Get Started For Free →
CTA background