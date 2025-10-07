HeyGen logo

Product Demo Video Generator for Instant Demos Online

Create a professional product demonstration directly from text using HeyGen’s AI video generator. Turn scripts into clear, on-brand demos with voice, visuals, captions, and translations without cameras, reshoots, or manual editing.

-Videos generated
-Avatars generated
-Videos translated
company logo 1
company logo 2
company logo 3
company logo 4
company logo 5
company logo 6
company logo 7
company logo 8
company logo 9
company logo 10
company logo 11
company logo 12
company logo 13
company logo 14
company logo 15
company logo 16
company logo 17
company logo 18
company logo 19
company logo 20
company logo 21
company logo 22
company logo 23
company logo 24
company logo 25
company logo 26
company logo 27
company logo 28
company logo 29
company logo 30
company logo 31
company logo 32
company logo 33
company logo 34
company logo 35
company logo 36
Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.

Try our free Image to video generator

Pick an avatar
Lip sync applied after generation
Type your script
Type in any language
us flagcn flagge flagsp flag+
0/200 characters
Sales product demos

Sales product demos

Live demos are hard to scale and inconsistent across reps. With product demo video creation, sales teams send clear, on-demand demos that explain features, workflows, and value propositions consistently and accelerate deal cycles.

Product marketing launches

Product marketing launches

Launching new features usually requires multiple recordings and edits to produce the best product demo. AI video generation turns launch scripts into product demo videos quickly, helping marketing teams publish updates faster across websites, email, and social channels.

Customer onboarding

Customer onboarding

New users often struggle to understand product workflows. Product demo videos convert onboarding documentation into visual walkthroughs that guide users step by step and improve activation without scheduling live sessions.

Customer support and help content

Customer support and help content

Support teams spend time repeating the same explanations. Create product demo videos from support scripts to show solutions visually, reduce ticket volume, and give customers clear self-serve guidance.

Internal enablement

Internal enablement

Training teams need repeatable product education to effectively demonstrate the product in action. Product demo video creation transforms internal guides into structured explainer videos for onboarding, updates, and enablement without relying on presenters or recording sessions.

Global product education

Global product education

Scaling demos across regions is expensive with traditional video. AI video generator workflows allow teams to localize one product demo video into multiple languages while keeping visuals and messaging aligned, ensuring an effective product demo for the target audience.

Why HeyGen is the Best Product Demo Video Generator

HeyGen helps teams create high-quality product demo video content faster by automating video creation end to end. From scripts to visuals, voice, and localization, everything is generated accurately and ready to scale across teams and markets.

Fast demo production

Create a complete product demo video in minutes instead of days. AI handles narration, visuals, captions, and timing so teams can move from idea to finished demo without production delays, resulting in the best product demo experience.

Clear, guided storytelling

Turn written product flows into structured demo videos that explain features step by step. Scripts become visual narratives that highlight value clearly without live recording or complex walkthroughs.

Global-ready demos

Generate demo videos in multiple languages with natural voice and accurate lip sync. Localize product demos instantly while keeping visuals, pacing, and brand consistency intact.

Script-to-video demo generation

Write or paste your product script and HeyGen generates a complete product demo video automatically. The AI video generator builds scenes, visuals, narration, captions, and transitions so you can explain features clearly without screen recording or editing timelines.

image to video

Professional AI voice and lip sync

Choose natural AI voices or use voice cloning to match your brand. Every product demo video includes realistic delivery and precise lip sync, creating a polished result that feels professional across sales, onboarding, and marketing use cases.

A smartphone displaying a dark TikTok app interface against a vibrant background of radiating pink and blue neon lights.

Visual customization and brand control

Apply brand colors, logos, layouts, and styles to every product demo video. Adjust backgrounds, pacing, captions, and scene structure to match your product story while keeping demos consistent across teams and regions.

Voice cloning

Multilingual demo video localization

Translate product demo videos into 175 plus languages with AI voice and video translation. HeyGen preserves tone and timing so global audiences receive the same clear product experience without recreating content.

motion graphics photos to video

Used by 100,000+ teams that value quality, ease, and speed

See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative image to video platform on the market.

Miro
"It has empowered our writers to have the same level of creativity in the process that I do when it comes to visual storytelling mediums."

Steve Sowrey, Learning Media Designer
play buttonWatch video
Vision Creative Labs
"The magic moment for me was when we had a film that I've been doing every week. Suddenly, we realized I could write a script, send it in, and never have to go in front of a camera again."

Roger Hirst, Co-Founder
play buttonWatch video
Workday
"What I love about HeyGen is that I no longer have to say no to projects. It’s like we’ve augmented our team. We can do way more with the resources we have."

Justin Meisinger, Program Manager
play buttonWatch video
reviews logo4.8
2000+ reviews
reviews trophy
How it works

How to Use the AI Product Demo Video Generator

Create best product demo video content through a simple four-step workflow that turns text into a finished, share-ready video.

Step 1

Choose a demo format

Select a layout, style, and aspect ratio for your product demo video. Configure visuals, branding, and language preferences to match your audience and use case.

Step 2

Add your script

Paste your product explanation or walkthrough text. HeyGen analyzes structure, pacing, and emphasis to prepare scenes that clearly demonstrate features and workflows.

Step 3

Customize visuals and voice

Adjust backgrounds, captions, voice style, and branding. Add image to video elements, subtitles, or translations to ensure clarity and accessibility across regions.

Step 4

Generate and share

HeyGen renders the complete product demo video with synced visuals and narration. Download, embed, or distribute the video across sales, marketing, and support channels.

An Apple iMac displays a data dashboard with charts and metrics, a keyboard, smartphone, and mug on a wooden desk.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is a product demo video generator?

A product demo video generator uses AI video generation to turn written scripts into complete demo videos. It automatically creates visuals, voice, captions, and timing, eliminating the need for live screen recording, filming, or manual video editing.

How realistic are AI-generated product demo videos?

HeyGen produces professional-quality videos with natural voice delivery, accurate lip sync, and smooth pacing. The result looks polished and consistent, making it suitable for customer-facing demos, onboarding, and internal enablement.

Can I create demos in multiple languages?

Yes. HeyGen supports multilingual video creation and video translator capabilities across 175 plus languages with the video translator. You can localize a single product video while keeping the same visuals, structure, and brand presentation.

Do I need video editing experience?

No. The platform is designed for non editors. You work in a script-based interface while AI handles scene composition, transitions, captions, and audio synchronization automatically.

Can I control branding in my demo videos?

Yes. You can apply logos, colors, fonts, layouts, and reusable templates to maintain brand consistency across every product demo video generated by your team.

What formats can I export?

Product demo videos can be exported as standard MP4 files suitable for websites, sales outreach, learning platforms, and social channels. Videos are ready for sharing without additional processing.

How easy is it to update a demo video?

Updating is simple. Edit the script, visuals, or voice and regenerate the video. There is no need to rerecord or rebuild scenes, which keeps demos current as products change.

Is my content secure?

HeyGen is built with enterprise-grade security practices to protect your product video content. Your scripts, media, and generated videos remain private and under your control, with clear usage rights for business content creation, including video demos.

What are best practices for product demo videos?

Keep scripts focused on user value, highlight key workflows, and use clear structure. Short, well-paced demos perform best. AI video generation makes it easy to test, update, and optimize demos over time.

Explore more AI powered tools

Bring any photo to life with hyper‑realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

AI Video GeneratorVideo TranslatorText to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIFaceswap VideoAI Voice GeneratorAI UGC AdsUrl to VideoScript to VideoAI Reel GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorImage to VideoVoice CloningYoutube Video TranslatorVideo AvatarAI Youtube Video MakerAI Tiktok Video GeneratorAI Caption GeneratorAdd Text to VideoAI Subtitle GeneratorVideo Script GeneratorText to Speech AvatarAdd Emojis to VideoAdd Photo to Video

Start creating with HeyGen

Transform your ideas into professional videos with AI.

CTA background