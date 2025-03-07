Create engaging AI marketing videos that grab attention and convert without complex editing or studio shoots. Turn product links, scripts, or simple ideas into on brand videos for every channel in minutes. HeyGen helps teams ship more creative, test faster, and keep marketing always in motion.
Generate AI video ads for platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube in minutes. Test different hooks, offers, and formats without manual editing overhead. Optimize cost per result by quickly spotting what resonates.
Turn new releases and updates into clear, engaging clips that highlight benefits. Show key features with overlays, captions, and close up visuals. Help audiences understand value quickly and remember why it matters.
Add explainer videos to landing pages, pricing sections, and onboarding flows. Use video to clarify next steps and remove friction for new users. Better understanding often leads to higher conversion and activation.
Embed short marketing videos in nurture sequences and announcements. Use personalized intros, product demos, and educational moments to keep subscribers engaged. Video helps messages stand out inside busy inboxes.
Give sales teams tailored video assets they can share in outreach and follow ups for better video marketing. Explain complex offers with simple visuals and narration. Strong videos make it easier for buyers to share your story internally.
Produce on brand video libraries quickly for multiple clients. Use templates and presets to standardize quality while staying flexible. Deliver more creative options per project without burning extra hours.
Why HeyGen is the best script to video AI
HeyGen turns any script into a high-quality, lifelike video in minutes. Start from a rough idea, a polished screenplay, or even a few bullet points. HeyGen generates realistic talking scenes with powerful controls, so you can go from words to finished video without a traditional production workflow.
Turn scripts into polished videos in minutes. It is far quicker and cheaper than filming, reshoots, or complicated editing timelines.
Make professional-grade videos with a workflow that’s simple and intuitive. No editing background. No technical setup. Just write, generate, refine
From your first draft to the final export, HeyGen’s text-based editor streamlines the entire process. Update lines, tweak pacing, revise scenes, and iterate fast, like editing a document, not a timeline.
Link and script to video generation
Start from a URL, product description, or marketing script and generate scenes automatically. HeyGen pulls key points and turns them into structured video segments. You can refine or regenerate until the concept feels right.
Templates for marketing and ad formats
Use ready made layouts for promos, explainers, product highlights, and social ads. Templates handle pacing, text hierarchy, and framing for you. This keeps videos looking polished even when timelines are tight.
AI avatars, voices, and captions
Add human presence with AI spokespeople and natural voiceovers in many languages. Auto captions improve accessibility and performance on sound off feeds. You control style, tone, and messaging without needing actors.
Multi platform exports and aspect ratios
Export in vertical, square, and horizontal formats tailored to different channels. Preserve safe areas, readability, and motion across versions. This lets you launch campaigns everywhere from a single project.
How to Use the AI Marketing Videos Generator
HeyGen gives marketers a simple workflow that fits into existing campaign planning. You bring the brief and goals, the AI video generator handles production details so you can focus on strategy and creative direction.
Paste a product page, write a short prompt, or add your existing script. Set your objective, audience, and main message.
Select templates, colors, fonts, and visual styles that match your brand for video content. Pick an AI voice or avatar to deliver your message clearly.
Preview the generated video and tweak on screen text, timing, and visuals. Try alternate hooks or offers to prepare for testing.
Download final videos in the right formats for each platform. Upload to ad managers, landing pages, websites, and email tools.
AI marketing videos are promotional or educational videos created with the help of artificial intelligence. They let you generate scripts, visuals, and voiceovers from simple inputs so campaigns launch faster. This reduces dependency on traditional video production.
No. HeyGen is designed for marketers, not editors. Templates and guided workflows handle technical details so you focus on message, audience, and outcomes while still getting a professional result.
Yes. You can upload logos, fonts, product footage, and brand imagery directly into projects. These assets appear in templates so every video feels consistent and aligned with your visual identity.
You can create videos for social platforms, ad networks, websites, and email campaigns. Different aspect ratios and export options help you support TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn, and more from the same base concept.
Simple videos can be created in just a few minutes once your idea is ready. More complex campaigns with many variants still move far faster than traditional production. This speed is ideal for testing and reacting to performance.
Yes. You can swap languages, voices, and on screen text while keeping visuals consistent. Localized variants help you speak directly to regional audiences without rebuilding entire projects.
Yes. HeyGen exports high quality files that work well in paid campaigns and organic placements. Proper formatting, caption support, and pacing help ensure videos look polished on each platform.
Yes. Multiple team members can share access to projects, provide feedback, and manage iterations. This makes it easier for marketing, creative, and performance teams to stay aligned.
Yes. You can start from blog posts, product pages, or existing scripts. Turning written content into video helps extend the life of assets you already have and reach audiences that prefer video.
Yes. Solo creators, small businesses, and large enterprises can all benefit from AI marketing videos. The same tools that help global teams scale video production also help smaller teams compete with faster, better content.
