AI Face Swap App for Video Avatars
Turn any of HeyGen's 1,000+ avatars into a personalized presenter with ai face swap. Upload a single photo of yourself and instantly apply your likeness to professional avatars, creating video content that looks and sounds like you without ever stepping in front of a camera. Produce training videos, social content, and team announcements featuring your own face in minutes.
Features of AI Face Swap
Instant Face Mapping from a Single Photo
Upload one clear photo and HeyGen's ai face swap engine maps your facial features onto any avatar in the library. The system analyzes bone structure, skin tone, and proportions to create a seamless blend that preserves your identity across every frame. No studio sessions, no multi-angle captures, and no manual adjustments required. Your face integrates naturally with the avatar's body, clothing, and gestures, delivering output that feels authentically you from the first render. The result works across any text to video workflow you build.
Natural Expression and Gesture Preservation
Your swapped face retains the full range of the avatar's original motion, including eyebrow raises, subtle smiles, head tilts, and conversational gestures. HeyGen's rendering engine synchronizes your facial identity with every micro-expression so the final video feels like a natural recorded performance. This means your personalized videos carry the same emotional range and visual credibility as filmed content. Combined with AI lip sync technology, every word aligns precisely with your mouth movements for a fluid, believable delivery that holds viewer attention.
Access to 1,000+ Professional Avatars
Choose from over 1,000 stock avatars spanning diverse ethnicities, ages, professional styles, and casual looks. Apply your face to a suited executive, a casual creator, or a branded spokesperson and switch between them freely. Each avatar comes with pre-built gestures, wardrobe options, and scene-ready positioning that pairs directly with your swapped face. Browse the full AI avatar generator library to find the right look for your brand, campaign, or internal communications without hiring talent or scheduling shoots.
Multilingual Delivery with Voice Matching
Pair your face-swapped avatar with narration in 175+ languages and dialects. Write your script in English, then generate localized versions with accurate pronunciation and timing for any market. HeyGen's AI voice cloning lets you clone your own voice and apply it across languages, so your personalized avatar speaks in your tone regardless of the target region. This eliminates the need for separate recordings, dubbing sessions, or third-party translation vendors for each video translator output you produce.
Scalable Batch Production via API
Generate hundreds of personalized face-swapped videos from a single template using HeyGen's API and batch workflow tools. Feed in a list of names, scripts, or custom variables and produce unique videos at volume without manual rendering. Each output maintains the same quality, face consistency, and production polish as a single handcrafted video. This makes ai face swap an engine for personalized outreach, onboarding sequences, and marketing videos campaigns that need to reach thousands of recipients individually.
Use cases
Personalized Sales Outreach at Scale
Sending generic emails with text-only introductions fails to capture attention. Recording individual videos for every prospect is impossible at volume. With ai face swap, apply your face to a professional avatar, write a custom script per prospect, and generate personalized AI video ad messages that feel one-to-one without filming a single take.
Employee Training and Onboarding Videos
Producing instructor-led training content requires scheduling, filming, and re-recording for every update. That slows rollout and inflates costs. With ai face swap, your L&D team applies the instructor's face to an avatar, types the lesson script, and produces updated training video modules instantly in any language.
Executive Communications Without Filming
Leadership messages need a personal touch, but executives rarely have time for repeated filming sessions. Coordinating schedules and studios creates delays. With ai face swap, executives upload one photo, and the team generates polished announcements, quarterly updates, and town hall recaps using their likeness and an AI spokesperson avatar.
Creator Content Across Multiple Formats
Content creators need to publish across TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, and LinkedIn with consistent branding. Filming for each platform is time-consuming and repetitive. With ai face swap, creators apply their face to different avatar styles, generate platform-specific clips using a reel generator, and maintain a personal presence everywhere.
Localized Marketing for Global Campaigns
Expanding campaigns into new markets traditionally means reshooting with local talent or producing separate assets per region. That multiplies cost and production time. With ai face swap, your branded presenter appears in every language using one face, one photo, and HeyGen's AI dubbing to deliver localized versions in an afternoon.
Product Demo Videos with a Branded Presenter
Producing product demo video content requires a consistent on-camera host who may not always be available. Scheduling conflicts and reshoots slow the release cycle. With ai face swap, your product team applies the designated presenter's face to an avatar, writes the demo script, and ships polished walkthroughs on demand.
How it works
Create personalized face-swapped videos in four steps that take you from a single photo to a polished, ready-to-share video featuring your own face.
Upload your photo
Provide one clear, front-facing photo of yourself. HeyGen's AI maps your facial features and prepares them for seamless avatar integration.
Choose an avatar
Browse 1,000+ professional avatars and select the one that fits your content. Your face will be applied to the avatar's appearance automatically.
Write your script
Type or paste your script into the editor. Select a voice, adjust pacing, and choose the language for your video's narration.
Generate and share
Render your video in minutes. Download the final file in HD, share it directly, or export it for publishing across any platform.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is ai face swap and how does it differ from generic face swapping tools?
AI face swap on HeyGen lets you apply your own face to any of 1,000+ professional avatars to create personalized video content. Unlike novelty face swap apps that produce still images or short clips for entertainment, this tool generates full-length, script-driven videos with synchronized lip movement, natural expressions, and professional production quality suitable for business use.
Will the face-swapped video look realistic enough for professional use?
Yes. HeyGen's rendering engine preserves your facial structure, skin tone, and proportions while matching the avatar's gestures and expressions frame by frame. The output is designed for business communications, sales outreach, and branded content where visual credibility matters. Combined with natural lip sync and voice matching, the result is indistinguishable from a traditionally filmed presenter video.
Can I use my own voice with a face-swapped avatar?
Absolutely. You can clone your voice from a short audio sample and apply it to every video you produce. This means your face-swapped avatar not only looks like you but sounds like you as well. The cloned voice works across all 175+ supported languages, so you can deliver localized content in your own tone without re-recording.
How many avatars can I apply my face to?
You can apply your face to any avatar in HeyGen's library of over 1,000 stock options. There is no limit on how many different avatars you use, and you can switch between them freely across projects. Each avatar offers distinct wardrobe, posture, and style options, giving you full creative flexibility to match different content formats and audiences.
Can I produce face-swapped videos in multiple languages?
Yes. After generating your initial video, you can translate it into 175+ languages using HeyGen's video translator with accurate lip sync and preserved voice tone. Your face stays consistent across every localized version, and the narration adjusts to match each language's pacing and pronunciation automatically.
How long does it take to generate a face-swapped video?
Most videos render in under five minutes after you finalize your script and avatar selection. HeyGen processes face mapping, voice synthesis, lip synchronization, and visual rendering simultaneously. Longer multi-scene videos may take slightly more time, but the entire workflow from photo upload to finished video typically completes in a single session.
Is ai face swap suitable for large-scale campaigns with hundreds of videos?
Yes. HeyGen supports batch production through its API, allowing you to generate hundreds or thousands of unique face-swapped videos from a single template. Each output maintains consistent face quality and production polish. Teams running personalized outreach, onboarding sequences, or regional campaigns use this to scale without adding production overhead.
What kind of photo do I need to upload for the best result?
A single front-facing photo with clear lighting, a neutral expression, and no obstructions like sunglasses or heavy shadows works best. The image should be recent and high-resolution. HeyGen's AI handles the rest, including matching your face to the avatar's motion and expression range, so no additional angles or video footage are needed.
Is HeyGen free to use for ai face swap?
HeyGen offers a free plan with no credit card required that lets you explore the platform and generate videos. Face swap functionality is available across plans, with paid tiers starting at $24 per month unlocking longer videos, voice cloning, and access to the full avatar library. Enterprise plans include API access for batch production and team collaboration.
How does ai face swap compare to hiring an on-camera presenter?
Hiring a presenter involves casting, scheduling, studio rental, filming, editing, and reshoots for every update or new language. That process typically takes days and thousands of dollars per video. With ai face swap, you upload one photo, type your script, and produce a finished video in minutes at a fraction of the cost. Updates require editing the text and re-rendering, with no re-filming needed.
Start creating with HeyGen
Make any of HeyGen's 1,000+ avatars your own with AI face swap. Upload a photo and create personalized video content in minutes.