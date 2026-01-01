Upload one clear photo and HeyGen's ai face swap engine maps your facial features onto any avatar in the library. The system analyzes bone structure, skin tone, and proportions to create a seamless blend that preserves your identity across every frame. No studio sessions, no multi-angle captures, and no manual adjustments required. Your face integrates naturally with the avatar's body, clothing, and gestures, delivering output that feels authentically you from the first render. The result works across any text to video workflow you build.