Step 1 Start with a product, offer, or idea Paste a URL, describe your promo, or add a short script. Specify the audience and main objective so the video direction stays aligned with your goals. This sets the base for the generated promo.

Step 2 Choose style, format, and voice Pick templates and aspect ratios that fit your target channels. Select an AI voice or avatar that matches your brand tone. Adjust the visual style to match performance creative, brand campaigns, or both.

Step 3 Refine hooks, scenes, and CTAs Preview the generated promo and tweak openings, benefit statements, and offers. Add or remove scenes, adjust timing, and update on screen text. Small changes help you prepare multiple variations for testing.