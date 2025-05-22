Create AI promo video content that looks polished and performs, without cameras or complex editing. Turn product links, short scripts, and simple ideas into on brand promotional videos in minutes. HeyGen helps teams launch more creatively, test more angles, and move faster than traditional production.
Try our free Image to video generator
Announce new products and features with short promos that show the value clearly. Use overlays, quick cuts, and voiceover to highlight what matters most. Help audiences understand why they should care in seconds.
Create stunning promos for holiday sales, flash discounts, and time bound campaigns quickly using our video maker. Update text, pricing, and voiceover without reshooting footage. This flexibility is ideal for fast moving promotions.
Drive signups for webinars, conferences, and live events with focused promo clips. Combine speaker visuals, agendas, and social proof to boost interest. Share across social, email, and websites with minimal extra work.
Tell your brand story with promos that reinforce your positioning and values. Mix lifestyle footage, product visuals, and narration into cohesive pieces. Use variants to speak to different segments while keeping the same core idea.
Create vertical and square promos optimized for feeds and stories. Design content that hooks in the first seconds and keeps viewers watching. Repurpose promos for multiple platforms without manual resizing.
Explain what your product does and why it is different using quick, clear promos. Use screen visuals and simple language to reduce friction for new users. These videos help landing pages, app stores, and ads convert better.
Why HeyGen is the Best AI Promo Video Generator
HeyGen is built for marketers and creators who need high impact promotional videos at speed. Start with a brief or URL and get ready to edit concepts that already match your message. You keep creative control, while AI takes care of visuals, voice, and structure.
Paste a product link or short idea and generate video drafts that already include scenes, captions, and voiceover. Instead of building every promo from scratch, you refine what AI creates. This lets you move from concept to upload in a fraction of the time with our AI promo video maker.
Apply your brand kit so logos, colors, and fonts stay consistent across every promo. Save layouts and styles you like and reuse them for future campaigns. The result is a library of videos that feel unified, even when many people contribute.
Create multiple versions of the same promo with different intros, visuals, or calls to action. Export assets for paid and organic channels and track what performs. This helps you improve return on ad spend while keeping production costs low.
URL and script to promo video generation
Start from a product page, landing page, or script and generate a structured promo video automatically using our AI promo video maker. HeyGen identifies key benefits and turns them into scenes with text and visuals. You can refine or regenerate until the promo matches your vision.
Promo ready templates and layouts
Use templates designed for product promos, offers, and announcement campaigns to create stunning video content. Layouts are optimized for readability, pacing, and call to action placement. This gives you a strong visual foundation for every promo.
AI avatars, voiceovers, and captions
Add human presence using AI avatars and natural voiceovers in many languages for your video maker projects. Auto captions keep videos understandable even when sound is off. You can adapt tone and delivery to match performance or brand style.
Multi format export for every channel
Export promos in vertical, square, and horizontal formats tuned for each platform. Maintain safe areas and legible text across placements. One project can power ads, feed posts, stories, and website assets at the same time.
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative image to video platform on the market.
How to Use the AI Promo Video Generator
HeyGen fits into existing marketing workflows so teams can add video without slowing campaigns. From idea to export, you stay focused on strategy while the platform handles execution.
Paste a URL, describe your promo, or add a short script. Specify the audience and main objective so the video direction stays aligned with your goals. This sets the base for the generated promo.
Pick templates and aspect ratios that fit your target channels. Select an AI voice or avatar that matches your brand tone. Adjust the visual style to match performance creative, brand campaigns, or both.
Preview the generated promo and tweak openings, benefit statements, and offers. Add or remove scenes, adjust timing, and update on screen text. Small changes help you prepare multiple variations for testing.
Download final videos in the right formats and upload to ad platforms, social channels, or your site. Monitor performance and return to HeyGen to spin up new variants quickly. This loop helps your promos improve with every campaign.
An AI promo video is a promotional video created with the help of artificial intelligence. It uses AI to generate visuals, voiceovers, and structure from simple inputs so campaigns launch faster and require fewer production resources.
No. HeyGen is designed so marketers, founders, and content teams can create promos without traditional editing skills. Guided workflows, templates, and simple controls keep production approachable and efficient.
Yes. You can upload product clips, brand imagery, and logos to include in your promos. These assets sit alongside AI generated visuals so your content feels unique and authentic.
You can use exported promos on social platforms, ad networks, websites, and email campaigns. Aspect ratio presets help you support TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and more from one source project.
Yes. You can generate voiceovers and captions in multiple languages for your AI-generated promo videos with the video translator feature. This makes it easier to localize campaigns for different regions while keeping your core creative consistent in your promo AI video generator.
Yes. HeyGen exports high quality files suitable for paid placements and organic distribution for your video ad campaigns. Visual clarity, pacing, and captions are optimized for modern ad platforms and feed environments in your video ad.
Yes. Teams can share projects, reuse templates, and coordinate versions for their video using our platform. This helps agencies, in house teams, and partners manage many promos without losing track of brand or message.
AI promo workflows can cut production time from days to minutes for many campaigns, allowing you to make a promo video effortlessly. Instead of rebuilding every video, you iterate on proven structures and quickly generate new variants.
Yes. You can reopen projects, adjust scripts, offers, or visuals, and regenerate the updated promo. This helps you keep evergreen campaigns fresh and aligned with current pricing, messaging, or visuals.
Explore more AI powered tools
Bring any photo to life with hyper‑realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Transform your ideas into professional videos with AI.