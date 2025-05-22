HeyGen logo

AI Promo Video Generator: Create Instant Promo Videos

Create AI promo video content that looks polished and performs, without cameras or complex editing. Turn product links, short scripts, and simple ideas into on brand promotional videos in minutes. HeyGen helps teams launch more creatively, test more angles, and move faster than traditional production.

-Videos generated
-Avatars generated
-Videos translated
company logo 1
company logo 2
company logo 3
company logo 4
company logo 5
company logo 6
company logo 7
company logo 8
company logo 9
company logo 10
company logo 11
company logo 12
company logo 13
company logo 14
company logo 15
company logo 16
company logo 17
company logo 18
company logo 19
company logo 20
company logo 21
company logo 22
company logo 23
company logo 24
company logo 25
company logo 26
company logo 27
company logo 28
company logo 29
company logo 30
company logo 31
company logo 32
company logo 33
company logo 34
company logo 35
company logo 36
Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.

Try our free Image to video generator

Pick an avatar
Lip sync applied after generation
Type your script
Type in any language
us flagcn flagge flagsp flag+
0/200 characters
Product launches and feature highlights

Product launches and feature highlights

Announce new products and features with short promos that show the value clearly. Use overlays, quick cuts, and voiceover to highlight what matters most. Help audiences understand why they should care in seconds.

Seasonal and limited time offers

Seasonal and limited time offers

Create stunning promos for holiday sales, flash discounts, and time bound campaigns quickly using our video maker. Update text, pricing, and voiceover without reshooting footage. This flexibility is ideal for fast moving promotions.

Event promotions and registrations

Event promotions and registrations

Drive signups for webinars, conferences, and live events with focused promo clips. Combine speaker visuals, agendas, and social proof to boost interest. Share across social, email, and websites with minimal extra work.

Brand campaigns and awareness

Brand campaigns and awareness

Tell your brand story with promos that reinforce your positioning and values. Mix lifestyle footage, product visuals, and narration into cohesive pieces. Use variants to speak to different segments while keeping the same core idea.

Social media promos and teasers

Social media promos and teasers

Create vertical and square promos optimized for feeds and stories. Design content that hooks in the first seconds and keeps viewers watching. Repurpose promos for multiple platforms without manual resizing.

App, SaaS, and startup growth

App, SaaS, and startup growth

Explain what your product does and why it is different using quick, clear promos. Use screen visuals and simple language to reduce friction for new users. These videos help landing pages, app stores, and ads convert better.

Why HeyGen is the Best AI Promo Video Generator

HeyGen is built for marketers and creators who need high impact promotional videos at speed. Start with a brief or URL and get ready to edit concepts that already match your message. You keep creative control, while AI takes care of visuals, voice, and structure.

Launch campaigns faster with promo ready videos

Paste a product link or short idea and generate video drafts that already include scenes, captions, and voiceover. Instead of building every promo from scratch, you refine what AI creates. This lets you move from concept to upload in a fraction of the time with our AI promo video maker.

Keep every promo video on brand

Apply your brand kit so logos, colors, and fonts stay consistent across every promo. Save layouts and styles you like and reuse them for future campaigns. The result is a library of videos that feel unified, even when many people contribute.

Test more hooks and offers with less effort

Create multiple versions of the same promo with different intros, visuals, or calls to action. Export assets for paid and organic channels and track what performs. This helps you improve return on ad spend while keeping production costs low.

URL and script to promo video generation

Start from a product page, landing page, or script and generate a structured promo video automatically using our AI promo video maker. HeyGen identifies key benefits and turns them into scenes with text and visuals. You can refine or regenerate until the promo matches your vision.

A digital interface showing a woman looking at a phone with a "Hey Mina!" message, next to a "Product Launch" slide with a script for a productivity course.

Promo ready templates and layouts

Use templates designed for product promos, offers, and announcement campaigns to create stunning video content. Layouts are optimized for readability, pacing, and call to action placement. This gives you a strong visual foundation for every promo.

Three diverse individuals in overlapping, gradient-edged frames, appearing to speak.

AI avatars, voiceovers, and captions

Add human presence using AI avatars and natural voiceovers in many languages for your video maker projects. Auto captions keep videos understandable even when sound is off. You can adapt tone and delivery to match performance or brand style.

Voice cloning

Multi format export for every channel

Export promos in vertical, square, and horizontal formats tuned for each platform. Maintain safe areas and legible text across placements. One project can power ads, feed posts, stories, and website assets at the same time.

motion graphics photos to video

Used by 100,000+ teams that value quality, ease, and speed

See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative image to video platform on the market.

Miro
"It has empowered our writers to have the same level of creativity in the process that I do when it comes to visual storytelling mediums."

Steve Sowrey, Learning Media Designer
play buttonWatch video
Vision Creative Labs
"The magic moment for me was when we had a film that I've been doing every week. Suddenly, we realized I could write a script, send it in, and never have to go in front of a camera again."

Roger Hirst, Co-Founder
play buttonWatch video
Workday
"What I love about HeyGen is that I no longer have to say no to projects. It’s like we’ve augmented our team. We can do way more with the resources we have."

Justin Meisinger, Program Manager
play buttonWatch video
reviews logo4.8
2000+ reviews
reviews trophy
How it works

How to Use the AI Promo Video Generator

HeyGen fits into existing marketing workflows so teams can add video without slowing campaigns. From idea to export, you stay focused on strategy while the platform handles execution.

Step 1

Start with a product, offer, or idea

Paste a URL, describe your promo, or add a short script. Specify the audience and main objective so the video direction stays aligned with your goals. This sets the base for the generated promo.

Step 2

Choose style, format, and voice

Pick templates and aspect ratios that fit your target channels. Select an AI voice or avatar that matches your brand tone. Adjust the visual style to match performance creative, brand campaigns, or both.

Step 3

Refine hooks, scenes, and CTAs

Preview the generated promo and tweak openings, benefit statements, and offers. Add or remove scenes, adjust timing, and update on screen text. Small changes help you prepare multiple variations for testing.

Step 4

Export and launch your AI promo video

Download final videos in the right formats and upload to ad platforms, social channels, or your site. Monitor performance and return to HeyGen to spin up new variants quickly. This loop helps your promos improve with every campaign.

An Apple iMac displays a data dashboard with charts and metrics, a keyboard, smartphone, and mug on a wooden desk.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is an AI promo video?

An AI promo video is a promotional video created with the help of artificial intelligence. It uses AI to generate visuals, voiceovers, and structure from simple inputs so campaigns launch faster and require fewer production resources.

Do I need video editing skills to use HeyGen?

No. HeyGen is designed so marketers, founders, and content teams can create promos without traditional editing skills. Guided workflows, templates, and simple controls keep production approachable and efficient.

Can I use my own footage and brand assets?

Yes. You can upload product clips, brand imagery, and logos to include in your promos. These assets sit alongside AI generated visuals so your content feels unique and authentic.

Which platforms can I use these promo videos on?

You can use exported promos on social platforms, ad networks, websites, and email campaigns. Aspect ratio presets help you support TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and more from one source project.

How long should an AI promo video be?

Yes. You can generate voiceovers and captions in multiple languages for your AI-generated promo videos with the video translator feature. This makes it easier to localize campaigns for different regions while keeping your core creative consistent in your promo AI video generator.

Is the video quality good enough for paid ads?

Yes. HeyGen exports high quality files suitable for paid placements and organic distribution for your video ad campaigns. Visual clarity, pacing, and captions are optimized for modern ad platforms and feed environments in your video ad.

Can teams and agencies collaborate in HeyGen?

Yes. Teams can share projects, reuse templates, and coordinate versions for their video using our platform. This helps agencies, in house teams, and partners manage many promos without losing track of brand or message.

How much time can AI promo video creation save?

AI promo workflows can cut production time from days to minutes for many campaigns, allowing you to make a promo video effortlessly. Instead of rebuilding every video, you iterate on proven structures and quickly generate new variants.

Can I update an existing promo video later?

Yes. You can reopen projects, adjust scripts, offers, or visuals, and regenerate the updated promo. This helps you keep evergreen campaigns fresh and aligned with current pricing, messaging, or visuals.

Explore more AI powered tools

Bring any photo to life with hyper‑realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

AI Video GeneratorVideo TranslatorText to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIFaceswap VideoAI Voice GeneratorAI UGC AdsAI Avatar GeneratorImage to VideoVoice CloningYoutube Video TranslatorVideo AvatarAI Youtube Video MakerAI Tiktok Video GeneratorAI Caption GeneratorAdd Text to VideoAI Subtitle GeneratorVideo Script GeneratorText to Speech AvatarAdd Emojis to VideoAdd Photo to VideoAI Video CompressorAudio Speed ChangerPPT to video

Start creating with HeyGen

Transform your ideas into professional videos with AI.

CTA background