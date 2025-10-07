HeyGen logo

AI Ad Maker: Create High-Performing Video Ads

Create performance-ready video ads from scripts, product links, or briefs using HeyGen’s ai ad maker. Paste your copy, select a style and audience, and generate multiple ad variants with voice, visuals, and timing—no cameras, no studios, and no complex editing required.

Ecommerce product ads

Ecommerce product ads

Transform product URLs or catalog entries into short, compelling product ads. The ai ad maker highlights features, pricing, and reviews, then generates multiple ad cuts for A/B testing to maximize ROAS.

Performance marketing campaigns

Performance marketing campaigns

Speed up ad creative cycles by producing dozens of concept variants in one session. HeyGen’s optimization tools help scale winners and retire underperformers without adding production overhead.

App install creatives

App install creatives

Generate attention-grabbing app install videos with strong hooks and demo clips. Use platform-specific formats and quick variants to improve mobile CTR and CPI metrics.

Brand awareness and hero spots

Brand awareness and hero spots

Produce cinematic brand teasers and hero spots from briefs. Combine AI visuals, custom music, and narration to create emotionally resonant pieces ready for high-impact ad campaigns.

Localized ad rollouts

Localized ad rollouts

Create regionally adapted ads with translated scripts, voiceovers, and subtitled captions. HeyGen’s video translator ensures timing and lip sync remain natural across languages for consistent global storytelling.

Agency & studio acceleration

Agency & studio acceleration

Cut creative cycle time for client work by automating ideation, production, and variant testing. HeyGen helps agencies produce more deliverables with the same team and lower costs.

Why HeyGen is the Best AI Ad Maker

HeyGen combines automated creative generation, data-driven optimization, and scalable exports to produce ads that perform. Teams use our AI ad generator to streamline their ad creation process. AI video generator to shorten production timelines, increase test velocity, and localize campaigns across markets faster than traditional workflows.

Fast ad generation

Generate multiple ad concepts and platform cuts in minutes. HeyGen automates scripting, scene sequencing, voiceover, and rendering so you can test creative quickly and iterate on winners.

Performance-first workflow

Create ad variants that are structured for testing and optimization using an AI ad creator. Auto-generate hooks, CTAs, and A/B variants with insight-driven templates to improve CTR and conversions.

Enterprise scale & localization

Batch produce hundreds of localized ads with the video translator and voice cloning. Automate distribution and integrate with ad platforms through API for consistent global campaigns.

Link-to-ad creative generation

HeyGen analyzes product pages, landing copy, and brief inputs to build end-to-end ad storyboards. The ai ad maker extracts key benefits, imagery, and specs, then composes short scripts, matches B-roll, and sequences scenes optimized for conversion and attention. This link-to-ad workflow removes manual asset wrangling and produces multiple variant concepts ready for testing.

url to video

AI script and hook writer with voice sync

Auto-generate headlines, hooks, and short scripts tailored to platform formats (15s, 30s, 60s) using AI to ensure engaging ad content. HeyGen produces natural voiceovers and applies precise lip sync when using avatars; the system also times CTAs and scene beats to maximize retention in winning ads. Use voice cloning to maintain on-brand tone or pick from a catalog of studio voices for regional markets.

Product demo

Creative optimization and testing tools

Built-in test suites automate variant creation, split testing, and performance analysis. HeyGen helps identify top-performing hooks, visuals, and pacing by generating 5–20 variations per brief and providing structured insights to guide audience targeting and budget allocation.

Voice cloning

Platform presets and batch exports

Export optimized MP4s for feed, story, or in-stream placements and choose presets for TikTok, Reels, YouTube, and paid social. Use batch mode or API to produce hundreds of ad variants, personalize by audience or region, and push final assets to your ad manager or CDN automatically.

motion graphics photos to video

Used by 100,000+ teams that value quality, ease, and speed

See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative image to video platform on the market.

Miro
"It has empowered our writers to have the same level of creativity in the process that I do when it comes to visual storytelling mediums."

Steve Sowrey, Learning Media Designer
play buttonWatch video
Vision Creative Labs
"The magic moment for me was when we had a film that I've been doing every week. Suddenly, we realized I could write a script, send it in, and never have to go in front of a camera again."

Roger Hirst, Co-Founder
play buttonWatch video
Workday
"What I love about HeyGen is that I no longer have to say no to projects. It’s like we’ve augmented our team. We can do way more with the resources we have."

Justin Meisinger, Program Manager
play buttonWatch video
How it works

How to Use the AI Ad Maker

Create ad-ready videos in four clear steps from brief to launch.

Step 1

Paste product info or upload your script

Provide a product URL, short brief, or script to enable the AI ad creator to generate effective ad copy. HeyGen extracts key details and prepares an ad storyboard focused on attention hooks and conversion points.

Step 2

Pick formats and creative styles

Choose platform presets, visual tone, and voice. Select performance-oriented templates like UGC, cinematic, or demo styles to customize your ads with AI to align with campaign goals.

Step 3

Fine tune scenes and messaging

Adjust hooks, CTAs, visuals, and music. Use image to video or face swap to include product shots or talent. Apply lip sync and timing tweaks to improve delivery.

Step 4

Generate variants and export

Produce multiple ad variants automatically. Use batch exports or the API to deliver platform-optimized files and trigger ad manager uploads or webhooks for automated publishing.

An Apple iMac displays a data dashboard with charts and metrics, a keyboard, smartphone, and mug on a wooden desk.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is an ai ad maker and how does it create video ads?

An ai ad maker transforms briefs, scripts, or product URLs into production-ready video ads using automated script generation, scene building, voiceover, and rendering. HeyGen’s engine composes hooks, sequences visuals, and times CTAs to create short-form and long-form ads without traditional filming or editing.

How does HeyGen help improve ad performance?

HeyGen accelerates creative testing by generating multiple variants (hooks, pacing, visuals) from one brief and providing structured insights. Faster iteration and data-backed optimization increase test velocity, uncover winning creative elements, and improve CTR and ROAS over time.

Can HeyGen create UGC-style or avatar-driven ads?

Yes, using AI can enhance the effectiveness of your marketing strategies. The platform supports UGC-style edits and lifelike avatars. Choose a natural-looking avatar to deliver scripts or use generated UGC aesthetics to mimic authentic creator content that performs well on social feeds.

Do I need to film or supply footage to create ads?

No. HeyGen can generate full ads from links or scripts using AI-generated visuals and licensed stock footage. You can also upload your assets or product photos to create more authentic product shots via AI image to video pipelines.

How does localization work for ads?

Use the video translator to create localized ad versions with translated scripts, voiceovers, and subtitled captions. HeyGen preserves pacing and lip sync while recreating natural delivery across target languages for consistent messaging worldwide.

What ad formats and platforms are supported?

Export optimized MP4s for feed, vertical Reels/Stories, in-stream, and desktop placements. Presets are available for TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, and programmatic platforms to ensure correct aspect ratios and codecs.

Can I run batch campaigns and automate ad creation?

Yes. HeyGen provides APIs, webhook notifications, and batch generation tools so you can programmatically create hundreds of ad variants, personalize by segment, and deliver assets directly to ad managers or storage buckets.

How long does it take to generate ads and variants?

Most short-form ad variants generate in minutes depending on length and complexity. Batch jobs scale with volume and can be processed in parallel; APIs return status updates so teams can orchestrate publishing workflows efficiently.

Who owns the ads I create with HeyGen?

You retain full ownership of all generated assets. HeyGen does not claim rights to your ads. Make sure you have rights for any third-party content you include in the creative to avoid issues with your ad campaign.

Is HeyGen secure for brand and campaign assets?

Yes. HeyGen follows enterprise-grade security practices, including encryption, role-based access control, and compliance options for regulated industries. Use private storage integrations and workspace controls to manage asset access.

What creative controls do I have over generated ads?

You can edit scripts, swap visuals, adjust music, refine voiceovers, and apply brand kits. The tool supports scene-level edits and prompt-based global changes so you can iterate without using a traditional timeline editor, making it a powerful AI-powered solution.

Can HeyGen integrate with my ad analytics or campaign tools?

Yes. HeyGen integrates via API and webhooks to send generated assets and metadata into your campaign stack. Connect exports to CDNs, ad platforms, or analytics systems to streamline launch and measurement.

Explore more AI powered tools

Bring any photo to life with hyper‑realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

