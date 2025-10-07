Create performance-ready video ads from scripts, product links, or briefs using HeyGen’s ai ad maker. Paste your copy, select a style and audience, and generate multiple ad variants with voice, visuals, and timing—no cameras, no studios, and no complex editing required.
Transform product URLs or catalog entries into short, compelling product ads. The ai ad maker highlights features, pricing, and reviews, then generates multiple ad cuts for A/B testing to maximize ROAS.
Speed up ad creative cycles by producing dozens of concept variants in one session. HeyGen’s optimization tools help scale winners and retire underperformers without adding production overhead.
Generate attention-grabbing app install videos with strong hooks and demo clips. Use platform-specific formats and quick variants to improve mobile CTR and CPI metrics.
Produce cinematic brand teasers and hero spots from briefs. Combine AI visuals, custom music, and narration to create emotionally resonant pieces ready for high-impact ad campaigns.
Create regionally adapted ads with translated scripts, voiceovers, and subtitled captions. HeyGen’s video translator ensures timing and lip sync remain natural across languages for consistent global storytelling.
Cut creative cycle time for client work by automating ideation, production, and variant testing. HeyGen helps agencies produce more deliverables with the same team and lower costs.
Why HeyGen is the Best AI Ad Maker
HeyGen combines automated creative generation, data-driven optimization, and scalable exports to produce ads that perform. Teams use our AI ad generator to streamline their ad creation process. AI video generator to shorten production timelines, increase test velocity, and localize campaigns across markets faster than traditional workflows.
Generate multiple ad concepts and platform cuts in minutes. HeyGen automates scripting, scene sequencing, voiceover, and rendering so you can test creative quickly and iterate on winners.
Create ad variants that are structured for testing and optimization using an AI ad creator. Auto-generate hooks, CTAs, and A/B variants with insight-driven templates to improve CTR and conversions.
Batch produce hundreds of localized ads with the video translator and voice cloning. Automate distribution and integrate with ad platforms through API for consistent global campaigns.
Link-to-ad creative generation
HeyGen analyzes product pages, landing copy, and brief inputs to build end-to-end ad storyboards. The ai ad maker extracts key benefits, imagery, and specs, then composes short scripts, matches B-roll, and sequences scenes optimized for conversion and attention. This link-to-ad workflow removes manual asset wrangling and produces multiple variant concepts ready for testing.
AI script and hook writer with voice sync
Auto-generate headlines, hooks, and short scripts tailored to platform formats (15s, 30s, 60s) using AI to ensure engaging ad content. HeyGen produces natural voiceovers and applies precise lip sync when using avatars; the system also times CTAs and scene beats to maximize retention in winning ads. Use voice cloning to maintain on-brand tone or pick from a catalog of studio voices for regional markets.
Creative optimization and testing tools
Built-in test suites automate variant creation, split testing, and performance analysis. HeyGen helps identify top-performing hooks, visuals, and pacing by generating 5–20 variations per brief and providing structured insights to guide audience targeting and budget allocation.
Platform presets and batch exports
Export optimized MP4s for feed, story, or in-stream placements and choose presets for TikTok, Reels, YouTube, and paid social. Use batch mode or API to produce hundreds of ad variants, personalize by audience or region, and push final assets to your ad manager or CDN automatically.
How to Use the AI Ad Maker
Create ad-ready videos in four clear steps from brief to launch.
Provide a product URL, short brief, or script to enable the AI ad creator to generate effective ad copy. HeyGen extracts key details and prepares an ad storyboard focused on attention hooks and conversion points.
Choose platform presets, visual tone, and voice. Select performance-oriented templates like UGC, cinematic, or demo styles to customize your ads with AI to align with campaign goals.
Adjust hooks, CTAs, visuals, and music. Use image to video or face swap to include product shots or talent. Apply lip sync and timing tweaks to improve delivery.
Produce multiple ad variants automatically. Use batch exports or the API to deliver platform-optimized files and trigger ad manager uploads or webhooks for automated publishing.
An ai ad maker transforms briefs, scripts, or product URLs into production-ready video ads using automated script generation, scene building, voiceover, and rendering. HeyGen’s engine composes hooks, sequences visuals, and times CTAs to create short-form and long-form ads without traditional filming or editing.
HeyGen accelerates creative testing by generating multiple variants (hooks, pacing, visuals) from one brief and providing structured insights. Faster iteration and data-backed optimization increase test velocity, uncover winning creative elements, and improve CTR and ROAS over time.
Yes, using AI can enhance the effectiveness of your marketing strategies. The platform supports UGC-style edits and lifelike avatars. Choose a natural-looking avatar to deliver scripts or use generated UGC aesthetics to mimic authentic creator content that performs well on social feeds.
No. HeyGen can generate full ads from links or scripts using AI-generated visuals and licensed stock footage. You can also upload your assets or product photos to create more authentic product shots via AI image to video pipelines.
Use the video translator to create localized ad versions with translated scripts, voiceovers, and subtitled captions. HeyGen preserves pacing and lip sync while recreating natural delivery across target languages for consistent messaging worldwide.
Export optimized MP4s for feed, vertical Reels/Stories, in-stream, and desktop placements. Presets are available for TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, and programmatic platforms to ensure correct aspect ratios and codecs.
Yes. HeyGen provides APIs, webhook notifications, and batch generation tools so you can programmatically create hundreds of ad variants, personalize by segment, and deliver assets directly to ad managers or storage buckets.
Most short-form ad variants generate in minutes depending on length and complexity. Batch jobs scale with volume and can be processed in parallel; APIs return status updates so teams can orchestrate publishing workflows efficiently.
You retain full ownership of all generated assets. HeyGen does not claim rights to your ads. Make sure you have rights for any third-party content you include in the creative to avoid issues with your ad campaign.
Yes. HeyGen follows enterprise-grade security practices, including encryption, role-based access control, and compliance options for regulated industries. Use private storage integrations and workspace controls to manage asset access.
You can edit scripts, swap visuals, adjust music, refine voiceovers, and apply brand kits. The tool supports scene-level edits and prompt-based global changes so you can iterate without using a traditional timeline editor, making it a powerful AI-powered solution.
Yes. HeyGen integrates via API and webhooks to send generated assets and metadata into your campaign stack. Connect exports to CDNs, ad platforms, or analytics systems to streamline launch and measurement.
