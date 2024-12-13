Optime

Interactive AI Videos + BI Data for Smarter Engagement

At Optime, we help businesses transform the way they connect with their audiences through interactive, clickable video content. Powered by HeyGen’s AI avatars, our Video2Market® platform enables personalized, multilingual video campaigns designed to drive real engagement and measurable results. From modernizing training to amplifying demand generation marketing campaigns, we deliver data-driven video solutions that spark action across partners, clients, and internal teams—globally.

Engage with AI-Powered Clickable Videos

Optime transforms traditional communication into dynamic, AI-powered experiences for businesses worldwide. Whether you’re looking to elevate your marketing, reimagine training, or drive partner engagement, our professional services—combined with our interactive video platform, Video2Market® powered by HeyGen—deliver personalized, multilingual videos that captivate and convert.

AI Campaigns to Generate Unlimited Leads

Optime enables partners to launch personalized, multilingual campaigns at scale with Video2Market®, powered by HeyGen. Reps share one clickable video link to generate unlimited pre-qualified leads. Executive dashboards offer insights to track ROI, monitor performance, and apply AI recommendations for maximum impact.

Turn Training into Immersive Learning

Video2Market®, powered by HeyGen, transforms traditional training into interactive experiences. Embed documents, quizzes, and gamification in one link. Learners engage with story-like modules, track progress, and stay motivated. Real-time insights and surveys help trainers monitor performance and continuously improve learning outcomes.

Make Virtual Events Truly Actionable

Optime modernizes virtual events with Video2Market®, transforming passive sessions into interactive experiences with clickable layers, real-time captions, and embedded CTAs. Powered by HeyGen avatars and AI lip-syncing, our platform delivers global engagement insights and turns every event into a measurable, results-driven business tool.

Optime Video Examples

video thumbnail
video thumbnail
logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo