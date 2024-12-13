Engage with AI-Powered Clickable Videos
Optime transforms traditional communication into dynamic, AI-powered experiences for businesses worldwide. Whether you’re looking to elevate your marketing, reimagine training, or drive partner engagement, our professional services—combined with our interactive video platform, Video2Market® powered by HeyGen—deliver personalized, multilingual videos that captivate and convert.
AI Campaigns to Generate Unlimited Leads
Optime enables partners to launch personalized, multilingual campaigns at scale with Video2Market®, powered by HeyGen. Reps share one clickable video link to generate unlimited pre-qualified leads. Executive dashboards offer insights to track ROI, monitor performance, and apply AI recommendations for maximum impact.
Turn Training into Immersive Learning
Video2Market®, powered by HeyGen, transforms traditional training into interactive experiences. Embed documents, quizzes, and gamification in one link. Learners engage with story-like modules, track progress, and stay motivated. Real-time insights and surveys help trainers monitor performance and continuously improve learning outcomes.
Make Virtual Events Truly Actionable
Optime modernizes virtual events with Video2Market®, transforming passive sessions into interactive experiences with clickable layers, real-time captions, and embedded CTAs. Powered by HeyGen avatars and AI lip-syncing, our platform delivers global engagement insights and turns every event into a measurable, results-driven business tool.
Optime Video Examples