The Marketing Challenge Every Dentist Faces
Dentists need to create content for their social presence and marketing needs, but they are unable and unwilling to do so. They don’t know what to say or how to behave in front of a camera. Hate how much of their time is spent on content creation and are averse to the exposure of appearing in front of a camera..
For all of their marketing needs, we have a solution available
Built by dentists for dentists, our company offers AI-powered services, software, and training — from video creation through our HeyGen partnership to marketing, lead conversion, and sales enablement. Every solution is designed so you can focus on patients while we handle the workload and deliver high-quality engagement.
From time-consuming to effortless marketing
We know the Dental market in Brazil better than anyone else
For over 30 years, we’ve helped thousands of dentists and dental clinics in Brazil achieve outstanding results. Today, our marketing agency, training programs, and software solutions support more than 1,800 clinics, empowering dental professionals to grow their practices, attract more patients, and deliver exceptional care with confidence.
ICOM Marketing Video Examples