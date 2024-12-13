Why we exist

Our name means ‘owl’ in French—symbol of wisdom and authority. That’s what’s missing in today’s PR and influencer marketing, which often favors attention over impact: stunts, empty press releases, and shallow influencers. At Hibou, we bring substance back. We don’t chase attention—we build authority.

We believe in authority, not attention

Hibou helps brands become authorities: focus on substance, dare to have an opinion, grow your influence, and start leading the conversation instead of following it. Whether you're big or small, with us you become the leader in your industry. And that’s what makes your brand truly credible.