Why we exist
Our name means ‘owl’ in French—symbol of wisdom and authority. That’s what’s missing in today’s PR and influencer marketing, which often favors attention over impact: stunts, empty press releases, and shallow influencers. At Hibou, we bring substance back. We don’t chase attention—we build authority.
We believe in authority, not attention
Hibou helps brands become authorities: focus on substance, dare to have an opinion, grow your influence, and start leading the conversation instead of following it. Whether you're big or small, with us you become the leader in your industry. And that’s what makes your brand truly credible.
To own it, you need to innovate
Social media may now be more important than traditional news media. Artificial Intelligence is disrupting everything in marketing and communication. Our innovation hub continuously experiments with our clients to maintain the leading position in marketing and communication in the future.
The digital brand authority
As an authority, your online knowledge base is always available. Digital Humans (AI-driven brand personas) are a strategic tool to claim and build authority. We think of, build and develop Digital Humans for our clients that align perfectly with their strategic communication.
Hibou Video Examples