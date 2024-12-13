Hibou/x

Own it. PR & Influencer agency that turns your brand into an authority

We’re Hibou, a PR & Influencer agency that helps brands become true authorities. We focus on credibility over clicks, substance over stunts. From bold ideas to AI-powered Digital Humans, we innovate to lead. We don’t chase trends—we shape them. With us, you don’t just show up. You own it.

Why we exist

Our name means ‘owl’ in French—symbol of wisdom and authority. That’s what’s missing in today’s PR and influencer marketing, which often favors attention over impact: stunts, empty press releases, and shallow influencers. At Hibou, we bring substance back. We don’t chase attention—we build authority.

We believe in authority, not attention

Hibou helps brands become authorities: focus on substance, dare to have an opinion, grow your influence, and start leading the conversation instead of following it. Whether you're big or small, with us you become the leader in your industry. And that’s what makes your brand truly credible.

To own it, you need to innovate

Social media may now be more important than traditional news media. Artificial Intelligence is disrupting everything in marketing and communication. Our innovation hub continuously experiments with our clients to maintain the leading position in marketing and communication in the future.

The digital brand authority

As an authority, your online knowledge base is always available. Digital Humans (AI-driven brand personas) are a strategic tool to claim and build authority. We think of, build and develop Digital Humans for our clients that align perfectly with their strategic communication.

Hibou Video Examples

video thumbnail
video thumbnail
logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo