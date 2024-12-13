From traditional video to smart production.

A studio for custom avatar creation
At FadPro, we have built a dedicated in-house studio for avatar filming and voice capture. This ensures professional-grade quality and full control over the creation process. From there, we use HeyGen to optimize production, manage localization, and deliver powerful learning content efficiently.
AI empowers, design still leads
AI simplifies and accelerates video production, offering powerful tools to scale and adapt content. However, when it comes to corporate and institutional learning, effective design remains a human-led process. FadPro brings outstanding expertise in this area, refined across high-impact projects such as the FLEX Executive MBA, the flagship digital learning program of Polimi Graduate School of Management.
Technology meets multilingual performance
Since 2024, we have fully integrated HeyGen into our production pipeline. We use it to create multilingual versions, generate interactive avatars, and automate repetitive tasks. This allows us to maintain consistency while extending the reach and impact of each training video.
A full-service approach from start to finish
As an official HeyGen Agency, we support clients throughout the entire process. From licensing and technology setup to storyboarding, scripting, recording, and final delivery, we ensure every step is handled with precision. Our approach is backed by the academic strength and credibility of a world-class business school.
FadPro Video Examples