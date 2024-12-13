From traditional video to smart production.

A studio for custom avatar creation

At FadPro, we have built a dedicated in-house studio for avatar filming and voice capture. This ensures professional-grade quality and full control over the creation process. From there, we use HeyGen to optimize production, manage localization, and deliver powerful learning content efficiently.

AI empowers, design still leads

AI simplifies and accelerates video production, offering powerful tools to scale and adapt content. However, when it comes to corporate and institutional learning, effective design remains a human-led process. FadPro brings outstanding expertise in this area, refined across high-impact projects such as the FLEX Executive MBA, the flagship digital learning program of Polimi Graduate School of Management.