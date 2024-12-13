DIGITAL A-TEAM

Losing touch with your customers as you grow? Our interactive AI avatars keep the connection alive – 24/7.

At DIGITAL A-TEAM, we combine HeyGen’s AI video power with our own avatar engine to create truly interactive customer experiences. Our avatars don’t just talk – they guide, respond, and convert. Whether on websites, landing pages or in outbound funnels, we deploy multilingual, 24/7 assistants that automate service, sales and lead generation. By integrating HeyGen into our proprietary system, we turn video avatars into fully interactive touchpoints – tailored, scalable, and trusted by leading brands across the DACH region.

Stay Close – Even When You’re Scaling

Growth creates distance. Between you and your customers. Between interest and response. We bridge that gap with interactive AI avatars – combining HeyGen’s video power with our own automation engine to keep your brand personal, multilingual, and always available.

From Video to Virtual Assistant

We don’t just produce avatar videos – we create intelligent assistants that engage, guide, and convert. By integrating HeyGen into our proprietary system, we deliver conversational avatars that connect with your customers and plug directly into your existing tools.

Real Conversations. Real Results.

Our clients across the DACH region report faster response times, higher conversion rates, and less pressure on their teams. With 25+ avatar deployments and growing, we help you scale without losing touch – and make automation feel personal.

Trusted by Industry Leaders

From manufacturers to public agencies, forward-thinking companies rely on DIGITAL A-TEAM. As a certified HeyGen partner with deep automation and CRM expertise, we deliver more than tech – we build digital experiences that work.

DIGITAL A-TEAM Video Examples

video thumbnail
video thumbnail
logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo