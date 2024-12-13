Losing touch with your customers as you grow? Our interactive AI avatars keep the connection alive – 24/7.

Stay Close – Even When You’re Scaling
Growth creates distance. Between you and your customers. Between interest and response. We bridge that gap with interactive AI avatars – combining HeyGen’s video power with our own automation engine to keep your brand personal, multilingual, and always available.
From Video to Virtual Assistant
We don’t just produce avatar videos – we create intelligent assistants that engage, guide, and convert. By integrating HeyGen into our proprietary system, we deliver conversational avatars that connect with your customers and plug directly into your existing tools.
Real Conversations. Real Results.
Our clients across the DACH region report faster response times, higher conversion rates, and less pressure on their teams. With 25+ avatar deployments and growing, we help you scale without losing touch – and make automation feel personal.
Trusted by Industry Leaders
From manufacturers to public agencies, forward-thinking companies rely on DIGITAL A-TEAM. As a certified HeyGen partner with deep automation and CRM expertise, we deliver more than tech – we build digital experiences that work.
DIGITAL A-TEAM Video Examples