Brainsonic is one of the best-known communication agencies in Paris, a pioneer in the use of Generative AI. We have been working on avatars for three years now with HeyGen, and have developed some of the most relevant use cases in France (E.Leclerc, Indigo, Guy Hoquet L’Immobilier). We can integrate all of Heygen’s features into our projects, including avatars, real-time avatars, translation lip-sync, and more.

Strategic Approach to Avatar Creation

As a communication agency, we approach avatar creation with the same strategic rigor as any brief — guided by insight, intention, and creativity. Every project begins by deeply understanding your goals, audience, and message, because we believe an avatar is only as powerful as the communication it represents. We don’t just deliver an avatar; we craft a voice, a presence, and most importantly, a genuine connection.

Production at scale

With deep expertise in generative AI, voice synthesis, and multilingual lip-sync, we bring avatar production to scale—without compromising on quality. We use HeyGen combined with our custom-built workflows to enable scalable production at controlled costs.

Expert Teams at Your Service

Our team combines technical expertise with creative direction to bring avatars to life. We handle everything from script development and visual identity to production and integration across platforms. This end-to-end approach ensures your avatar becomes a versatile communication tool that can evolve with your needs, while our dedicated project managers guarantee smooth implementation throughout the entire process.

An Avatar for Every Need

Whether you're looking to enhance customer service, create engaging training content, deliver multilingual presentations, or develop innovative communication campaigns, our avatars adapt to your specific requirements. We've successfully implemented avatars across diverse sectors creating personalized experiences that resonate with audiences while delivering measurable results.

video thumbnail
video thumbnail
