A New Era of Digital Communication

Think Cloud, led by Scott Clark (CTO) and Leon McQuade (Chief AI Officer), has partnered with Blink Video and Founder Sam Cawley to launch Avatar-Me—a game-changing AI solution redefining how we connect and create. Powered by Heygen’s AI avatars, Avatar-Me makes content creation faster, smarter, and more engaging, all while maintaining top-tier security and authenticity.

A Fusion of AI, Videography, and Cybersecurity

By blending artificial intelligence, professional videography, and a cybersecurity-first approach, Avatar-Me empowers businesses to scale communication effortlessly. Whether for marketing, education, or customer engagement, this approach delivers media that’s not only efficient but also deeply personal and trustworthy.