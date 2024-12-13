A New Era of Digital Communication
Think Cloud, led by Scott Clark (CTO) and Leon McQuade (Chief AI Officer), has partnered with Blink Video and Founder Sam Cawley to launch Avatar-Me—a game-changing AI solution redefining how we connect and create. Powered by Heygen’s AI avatars, Avatar-Me makes content creation faster, smarter, and more engaging, all while maintaining top-tier security and authenticity.
A Fusion of AI, Videography, and Cybersecurity
By blending artificial intelligence, professional videography, and a cybersecurity-first approach, Avatar-Me empowers businesses to scale communication effortlessly. Whether for marketing, education, or customer engagement, this approach delivers media that’s not only efficient but also deeply personal and trustworthy.
High-End Production Meets AI Innovation
Blink Video brings premium video production to the table, ensuring each AI-driven video looks polished and professional. Combined with Think Cloud’s cybersecurity expertise, brands can embrace AI without compromise—knowing their content is secure, ethically produced, and ready for the spotlight.
Scalable and Impactful Communication
With Heygen’s cutting-edge technology and the strategic alliance of Avatar-Me, Blink Video, and Think Cloud, businesses can now create high-quality content at scale. The future of content creation isn’t just automated—it’s human-centered, secure, and designed for meaningful connection.
AvatarMe Video Examples