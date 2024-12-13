Reimagine Real Estate Marketing with AI-Powered Interactive Video

Create. Engage. Convert.
Stand out in a crowded market with a smarter way to connect. Ask the Agent empowers you to capture attention, hold conversations, and convert leads—without doing all the heavy lifting yourself. Less explaining, more engaging. Automate repetitive tasks and free up time with your very own personal Digital Twin powered by Heygen.
Trusted by Agents. Powered by Innovation.
We proudly support NAR members with a powerful system designed for today’s fast-paced, competitive market. Built with the latest AI technology and thoughtfully tailored for real estate professionals, Ask the Agent combines innovation, reliability, and trust—helping agents automate tasks, engage leads, and ultimately work smarter, efficiently, and effectively every day.
Meet Your Digital Twin
Look sharp, sound professional, and stay in control. Your Digital Twin delivers your message with confidence and clarity—just like you would. Whether it’s a first impression or follow-up, you’ll always sound like your best self. It’s editable, evergreen, and always on—so your voice and value never go stale.
Work Smarter—Even When You’re Off the Clock
Busy in a showing? Out with family? Your Digital Twin is always on. It engages with clients 24/7—no coffee breaks, no sick days. It's tireless, responsive, and always ready to represent you at your best. Just one-click share with links and QR codes, and your Digital Twin goes to work—anywhere, anytime.
Ask the Agent Video Examples