Ask the Agent

Reimagine Real Estate Marketing with AI-Powered Interactive Video

Welcome to Ask the Agent—where your expertise meets automation. Our platform helps you craft a personal digital twin that mirrors your voice, style, and knowledge. It's more than a tool—it's your always-on assistant, designed to captivate and convert.

Create. Engage. Convert.

Stand out in a crowded market with a smarter way to connect. Ask the Agent empowers you to capture attention, hold conversations, and convert leads—without doing all the heavy lifting yourself. Less explaining, more engaging. Automate repetitive tasks and free up time with your very own personal Digital Twin powered by Heygen.

Trusted by Agents. Powered by Innovation.

We proudly support NAR members with a powerful system designed for today’s fast-paced, competitive market. Built with the latest AI technology and thoughtfully tailored for real estate professionals, Ask the Agent combines innovation, reliability, and trust—helping agents automate tasks, engage leads, and ultimately work smarter, efficiently, and effectively every day.

Meet Your Digital Twin

Look sharp, sound professional, and stay in control. Your Digital Twin delivers your message with confidence and clarity—just like you would. Whether it’s a first impression or follow-up, you’ll always sound like your best self. It’s editable, evergreen, and always on—so your voice and value never go stale.

Work Smarter—Even When You’re Off the Clock

Busy in a showing? Out with family? Your Digital Twin is always on. It engages with clients 24/7—no coffee breaks, no sick days. It's tireless, responsive, and always ready to represent you at your best. Just one-click share with links and QR codes, and your Digital Twin goes to work—anywhere, anytime.

Ask the Agent Video Examples

video thumbnail
video thumbnail
logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo