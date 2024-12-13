Your Digital Twin, Anywhere Communication Matters

Use your twin to deliver personalised sales videos, multilingual onboarding that boosts learning retention, or instant self-service answers that deflect support tickets. Organisations from manufacturing to hospitality and even city administrations already rely on AIdentical avatars for marketing campaigns, executive updates, citizen services and more—wherever a human face makes the message land.

Create Multilingual Videos in Minutes

Record a new script, pick a target language and click “render”—your avatar rolls out fresh videos across websites, kiosks, LMS modules or AR glasses in minutes. The same file can flip between realtime chat, scheduled broadcasts or interactive training, all running 24 / 7 with natural dialogue and perfect lip-sync. As your story evolves, the avatar evolves with it—no reshoots, no studio days, just limitless reach on every channel you already use