Your Digital Twin, Anywhere Communication Matters
Use your twin to deliver personalised sales videos, multilingual onboarding that boosts learning retention, or instant self-service answers that deflect support tickets. Organisations from manufacturing to hospitality and even city administrations already rely on AIdentical avatars for marketing campaigns, executive updates, citizen services and more—wherever a human face makes the message land.
Create Multilingual Videos in Minutes
Record a new script, pick a target language and click “render”—your avatar rolls out fresh videos across websites, kiosks, LMS modules or AR glasses in minutes. The same file can flip between realtime chat, scheduled broadcasts or interactive training, all running 24 / 7 with natural dialogue and perfect lip-sync. As your story evolves, the avatar evolves with it—no reshoots, no studio days, just limitless reach on every channel you already use
Synchronized AI for Global Team Enablement
Your avatar can brief the sales team in Berlin at dawn, onboard new hires in São Paulo at noon, and host a live product demo in Tokyo after dark—all with natural facial expressions, flawless lip-sync and real-time personalisation. Round-the-clock availability removes every scheduling and language barrier, letting you focus on strategy while your twin multiplies your reach.
Why AIdentical Is Your Ideal Digital-Twin Partner
Built and hosted in Germany, AIdentical combines cinema-grade capture rigs with an ISO-27001-certified cloud pipeline, so your data and likeness stay secure from the first frame to global delivery. Our specialists refine lighting, voice and micro-expressions until the avatar feels unmistakably human, then integrate it through plug-and-play APIs into every channel you already use. Dedicated success managers keep scripts, languages and formats evolving with your needs, ensuring your twin grows alongside your story.
AIdentical Video Examples