Prompt 1
Create a memorable birthday tribute with a 60-second video tailored for social media sharing. Ideal for friends and social media enthusiasts, this video combines HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature with AI avatars to deliver a heartfelt message. The visual style is sleek and modern, with a focus on personalized design elements. A curated selection of background music enhances the emotional impact, ensuring your birthday wishes stand out.
Prompt 2
Bring your birthday wishes to life with a 30-second video that blends creativity and technology. Perfect for tech-savvy individuals and creative minds, this video leverages HeyGen's voiceover generation to add a personal touch. The visual style is vibrant and engaging, utilizing birthday video templates to craft a unique narrative. With easy drag and drop functionality, creating a stunning birthday video has never been easier.
Prompt 3
Capture the spirit of celebration with a 45-second group video maker experience. Designed for large gatherings and community events, this video uses HeyGen's aspect-ratio resizing and exports to ensure compatibility across all platforms. The visual style is lively and inclusive, featuring video themes that resonate with diverse audiences. Subtitles and captions enhance accessibility, making it a perfect choice for sharing joyous moments with everyone.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How a Happy Birthday Video Maker Works

Create personalized birthday videos effortlessly with our intuitive video maker.

1
Step 1
Choose a Birthday Video Template
Start by selecting from a variety of birthday video templates that suit your style. These templates provide a creative foundation, making it easy to get started.
2
Step 2
Add Personalized Design Elements
Use the drag and drop feature to incorporate frames and stickers, giving your video a unique touch. Personalize your design to make the birthday message truly special.
3
Step 3
Include Background Music from the Audio Library
Enhance your video with background music by selecting tracks from our extensive audio library. This adds an emotional layer to your birthday message.
4
Step 4
Export and Share on Social Media
Once your video is complete, export it in the desired format and share it directly on social media platforms. Celebrate the special day with friends and family online.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help me create a personalized birthday video?

HeyGen offers a variety of birthday video templates and personalized design options, allowing you to create unique and memorable birthday videos effortlessly. With features like drag and drop, you can easily customize your video with frames, stickers, and background music.

What makes HeyGen's birthday video maker stand out?

HeyGen's birthday video maker stands out with its AI features, enabling seamless text-to-video creation from scripts and voiceover generation. This ensures your birthday videos are not only creative but also professional and engaging.

Can I use HeyGen to make group birthday videos?

Yes, HeyGen's group video maker capabilities allow you to combine clips and messages from multiple people, creating a cohesive and heartfelt birthday video. The platform supports easy social media sharing, making it simple to spread the joy.

Does HeyGen offer tools for adding music to birthday videos?

Absolutely, HeyGen provides an extensive audio library and options for background music, ensuring your birthday videos are lively and entertaining. You can also use voice recording to add personal messages or songs.

