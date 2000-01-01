Flip Video Online with Ease for Creative Results
How to use HeyGen's Video Maker
Creating your video with our AI-powered video maker is fast, intuitive, and flexible. Here's how you go from idea to final video:
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
How to Flip Video Online Effortlessly
Easily flip your videos horizontally or vertically online using a user-friendly interface without downloading extra software.
Upload Your Video
Begin by selecting your desired video file. Use HeyGen's user-friendly interface to drop files or upload from cloud storage. Our platform supports all major formats like MP4 and MOV, ensuring a smooth process.
Choose Your Flip Orientation
Decide whether to flip the video horizontally or vertically. With just a single click, mirror your video to achieve the desired effect for your project.
Apply Creative Effects
Enhance your video with additional creative elements such as text, color filters, or templates. HeyGen offers a vast array of options to customize your content seamlessly.
Export and Download
After making the necessary adjustments, easily export your flipped video. Enjoy a watermark-free download, ensuring high-quality output ready for any platform or device.
HeyGen Reviews: What Real Users Are Saying
HeyGen has over 900 reviews and a 4.8 rating on G2. People love how
easy it is to create videos from text, translate with AI, and use lifelike
avatars.
Rated 4.8 / 5 · Over 900 Reviews
Effortless Multilingual Video Creation On the Go
I love using HeyGen because it lets me create clear, engaging communication in multiple languages and tailor messages to my community. The best part is I can make great videos while I'm on the go without having to physically record myself every time.
- Jacob B.
A Game-Changing Tool for Fast, Consistent Video Creation
Highly recommended for anyone who wants speed, quality, and flexible video creation in a world where content is king.
- Corneliu C.
Exceptionally User-Friendly, Transforms Content Creation
HeyGen has truly transformed the way my company operates. Most importantly, it enables me to create the advertisements and social media content necessary to promote our products and services.
- Brent M.
Finally, an AI video platform that feels human
The avatars, voice tones, and pacing tools are miles ahead of other platforms. The new Video Agent workflow is a game-changer, it listens, adapts, and makes revisions fast.
- Magnus J.
Surprisingly Easy and Perfect for Quick, Pro-Looking Videos
Heygen is really easy to use. The AI agent clearly explains what each video clip will look like and gives options to tweak things. It's a genuinely helpful app, and the best part is the long video durations, which are perfect for YouTube.
- Christine B.
Have questions? We have answers
How do I flip video footage online using HeyGen?
With HeyGen, flipping your video footage online is seamless and efficient. Our user-friendly interface allows you to flip videos horizontally or vertically with a single click, ensuring a smooth editing process. No additional software downloads are required.
Can I use HeyGen for any video file format?
Absolutely! HeyGen works with all major video file formats, including MP4, MOV, and more. Our platform ensures you can upload and edit your files without any compatibility issues, making it easy to enhance your content on any device.
What features does HeyGen offer for video customization?
HeyGen provides a range of creative tools for video customization. Users can access templates, add text, apply color filters, and include brand-specific elements like logos. Our platform supports adding creative effects to tailor your videos to your brand needs.
Does HeyGen offer any cloud storage solutions?
Yes, HeyGen offers integrated cloud storage, allowing you to securely store and access your video projects anytime. This ensures you can manage your content efficiently without the hassle of managing local storage solutions.
