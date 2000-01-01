Elevate Your Content with a Slideshow Video Template

Create dynamic visual stories effortlessly using slideshow video templates. Leverage HeyGen's drag-and-drop tools and media library for seamless customization and rapid results.

How to use HeyGen's Video Maker

Creating your video with our AI-powered video maker is fast, intuitive, and flexible. Here's how you go from idea to final video:

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How it works

How to Use Slideshow Video Templates

Create captivating slideshow videos effortlessly with HeyGen's intuitive templates, designed for professional-grade presentations and seamless editing.

Step 1

Select a Template

Start by exploring HeyGen's vast media library filled with dynamic slideshow video templates. Choose a template that resonates with your creative vision for an impactful presentation.

Step 2

Upload Media Content

Easily upload your images or video clips to customize the chosen template. Our drag-and-drop tools make it simple to arrange elements for the perfect visual storytelling experience.

Step 3

Customize with Text and Music

Enhance your slideshow by adding text overlays and a personalized soundtrack. Use our text-to-video and music customization features to ensure your message hits all the right notes.

Step 4

Export Your Slideshow

Once satisfied with the edits, effortlessly export your completed slideshow video. HeyGen allows you to resize the aspect ratio and save your work in various formats for sharing across platforms.

HeyGen Reviews: What Real Users Are Saying

HeyGen has over 900 reviews and a 4.8 rating on G2. People love how
easy it is to create videos from text, translate with AI, and use lifelike
avatars.

Effortless Multilingual Video Creation On the Go

I love using HeyGen because it lets me create clear, engaging communication in multiple languages and tailor messages to my community. The best part is I can make great videos while I'm on the go without having to physically record myself every time.

- Jacob B.

A Game-Changing Tool for Fast, Consistent Video Creation

Highly recommended for anyone who wants speed, quality, and flexible video creation in a world where content is king.

- Corneliu C.

Exceptionally User-Friendly, Transforms Content Creation

HeyGen has truly transformed the way my company operates. Most importantly, it enables me to create the advertisements and social media content necessary to promote our products and services.

- Brent M.

Finally, an AI video platform that feels human

The avatars, voice tones, and pacing tools are miles ahead of other platforms. The new Video Agent workflow is a game-changer, it listens, adapts, and makes revisions fast.

- Magnus J.

Surprisingly Easy and Perfect for Quick, Pro-Looking Videos

Heygen is really easy to use. The AI agent clearly explains what each video clip will look like and gives options to tweak things. It's a genuinely helpful app, and the best part is the long video durations, which are perfect for YouTube.

- Christine B.

Maximize Impact with Slideshow Video Templates

Explore how HeyGen's AI powers engaging slideshows, blending creativity and efficiency with slideshow video templates.

Create High-Performing Ads Effortlessly

Transform static slideshows into dynamic ads, leveraging AI for captivating storytelling.

Generate Captivating Social Media Videos

Utilize AI-driven video templates to craft stunning and shareable social media slideshows in minutes.

Boost Training Engagement Instantly

Elevate training sessions with interactive and visually appealing slideshow presentations powered by AI.

How can HeyGen elevate my slideshow video creations?

HeyGen offers a robust slideshow maker with easy-to-use drag-and-drop tools and customizable video templates, empowering you to craft visually captivating video slideshows with dynamic video titles and smooth transitions.

What customization options does HeyGen provide for slideshow presentations?

HeyGen lets you personalize your slideshow video templates by adding text, animations, and music. Enhance your content with branding controls, including logos and color schemes, to create professional-grade presentations.

Can HeyGen be used for creating video content for presentations?

Absolutely! HeyGen's design platform is perfect for generating stunning online presentations. With its intuitive slideshow video templates, you can seamlessly upload images or video clips to craft engaging visual content.

Does HeyGen support collaboration for video slideshow projects?

Yes, HeyGen offers collaboration tools enabling team members to share access and collectively work on slideshow projects. This allows for efficient editing and reviewing, ensuring cohesive and impressive final results.

Transform a single prompt into a complete video with Video Agent

