Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Targeted at educators and trainers, this 60-second video demonstrates the technical prowess of HeyGen's AI video generator. Utilize the text-to-video from script feature to effortlessly convert your lesson plans into engaging video presentations. The clear voiceover generation and precise subtitles enhance understanding, making it an ideal tool for online courses and educational content.
Prompt 2
For business professionals looking to impress, this 30-second video highlights the ease of collaboration with HeyGen's presentation video maker. Personalize your content with AI avatars and share your vision with colleagues through customizable templates. The sleek, professional visual style ensures your corporate presentations stand out, whether in meetings or virtual conferences.
Prompt 3
This 90-second video is crafted for content creators seeking to expand their reach. Discover how HeyGen's media library and stock support can elevate your video slideshows with high-quality visuals and sound. The intuitive aspect-ratio resizing and export options allow you to share your creations across multiple platforms, ensuring your content is always optimized for your audience.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How a Presentation Video Maker Works

Create engaging video presentations effortlessly with AI-driven tools and customizable templates.

Step 1
Create with AI Video Generator
Start by using the AI video generator to transform your script into a dynamic video presentation. This tool leverages AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities to bring your content to life.
Step 2
Choose Presentation Templates
Select from a variety of presentation templates to give your video a professional look. These templates are designed to enhance your message with visually appealing layouts.
Step 3
Add Voiceover and Animation
Enhance your video by adding a voiceover and animations. Use the voiceover generation feature to narrate your presentation, and incorporate animations to make your content more engaging.
Step 4
Export and Share Your Video
Once your video is ready, export it in your desired format. Use the aspect-ratio resizing and export options to ensure compatibility across different platforms, and share your video presentation with ease.

Use Cases

HeyGen revolutionizes the way you create presentation videos by leveraging AI video generators and dynamic presentation templates. Enhance your video presentations with customizable animations, voiceovers, and more, ensuring your message is both engaging and impactful.

Generate engaging social media videos and clips in minutes

Effortlessly create shareable video slideshows that enhance your social media presence and audience interaction.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen enhance video presentations with AI technology?

HeyGen leverages AI technology to transform scripts into engaging video presentations, complete with AI avatars and voiceover generation, ensuring a professional and dynamic result.

What customization options are available in HeyGen's presentation templates?

HeyGen offers a variety of presentation templates that can be personalized with your brand's logo, colors, and dynamic elements, allowing you to create a unique and impactful video slideshow.

Can I collaborate with my team using HeyGen's video maker?

Yes, HeyGen facilitates collaboration by allowing team members to work together on video projects, ensuring seamless integration of ideas and creativity.

How can I export and share my AI-generated videos from HeyGen?

HeyGen provides flexible export options, including aspect-ratio resizing, making it easy to share your AI-generated videos across various platforms and devices.

