Script-to-Video Generator: Turn Text into Engaging Videos

Effortlessly create professional videos from any script. Leverage HeyGen's powerful AI voiceover to bring your words to life instantly.

Create a 90-second instructional video targeting software developers, showcasing how a complex coding concept can be easily explained using a script-to-video generator. The visual style should be clean, employing dynamic screen recordings and animated text overlays, complemented by an authoritative yet friendly AI voiceover generated directly from the script, highlighting HeyGen's AI avatars for presenter roles.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a 1-minute marketing video aimed at social media content creators, illustrating the power of transforming written text to video for engaging product announcements. Adopt an energetic and modern visual aesthetic with upbeat background music and prominent on-screen subtitles/captions to maximize accessibility, demonstrating HeyGen's robust voiceover generation capabilities for diverse narration styles.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a 45-second explainer video for small business owners, focusing on the simplicity of creating promotional content with an AI video generator. The visual and audio style should be inviting and straightforward, using bright colors and a clear, encouraging narration, emphasizing how HeyGen's vast media library/stock support and intuitive templates & scenes accelerate video production.
Example Prompt 3
Design a 30-second quick-tip video for digital marketers, demonstrating how to convert script to video for multiple social platforms from a single source. Employ a fast-paced, visually rich style that fluidly transitions between different aspect ratios, supported by concise narration and showing how HeyGen's aspect-ratio resizing & exports feature simplifies cross-platform distribution.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How a script-to-video generator Works

Transform your ideas into professional videos effortlessly. Learn how to convert your script into engaging video content with AI-powered tools.

1
Step 1
Paste Your Script
Begin by inputting your written content. The AI video generator will process your text, laying the foundation for your visual story.
2
Step 2
Select Your Visuals
Choose from a diverse library of AI avatars to present your message or integrate relevant stock footage and templates to bring your script to life visually.
3
Step 3
Add Enhancements
Refine your video with an AI voiceover that matches your tone, add dynamic background music, and include automatic subtitles to boost accessibility and engagement.
4
Step 4
Export Your Video
Once finalized, easily export options provide various resolutions and aspect ratios, perfect for sharing your new short-form video across any social media platform.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Dynamic Social Media Content

.

Produce captivating short-form videos from your text scripts for social media platforms, boosting engagement and brand presence rapidly.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

What makes HeyGen an effective AI video generator?

HeyGen stands out as an effective AI video generator by leveraging sophisticated AI Avatars and advanced AI voiceover technology. It simplifies the creative process, allowing users to effortlessly convert script to video with professional results.

Can I customize the videos created with HeyGen?

Absolutely. HeyGen provides an intuitive online video editor with extensive customizable edits. You can easily integrate background music, add stock footage, and include professional subtitles to perfectly align your AI-generated video with your brand.

What export options are available for HeyGen-generated videos?

HeyGen offers flexible export options, allowing you to download your high-quality, AI-generated videos in various formats. This makes it simple to create and share compelling short form videos optimized for different social media platforms.

How does HeyGen convert script to video using AI?

HeyGen excels as a script to video maker by using cutting-edge AI to transform your written content into dynamic visuals. It seamlessly synthesizes your script into natural-sounding AI voiceover, brought to life by realistic AI Avatars, creating a complete video from text.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo