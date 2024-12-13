Create Stunning Videos with a Whiteboard Video Maker

Transform your ideas into engaging whiteboard explainer videos using AI avatars and customizable templates.

431/2000 characters

Explore Examples

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

a collage of images with one that says mastering social media marketinga collage of images with one that says mastering social media marketing

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Create a captivating 60-second marketing video aimed at small business owners looking to boost their brand. This narrative showcases the power of whiteboard cartoon videos, utilizing HeyGen's templates & scenes to craft a compelling story. The visual style is vibrant and playful, with drag and drop animation making it easy to customize. The royalty-free library ensures a rich selection of visuals and sounds to enhance the message.
Prompt 2
This 30-second video is designed for content creators seeking to expand their toolkit with whiteboard video templates. The narrative highlights the ease of use with HeyGen's media library/stock support, allowing creators to quickly assemble professional-looking videos. The visual style is sleek and modern, with HD render resolution ensuring crisp, clear images. AI avatars add a unique, interactive element to engage viewers.
Prompt 3
Targeting educators and trainers, this 90-second video explores the versatility of whiteboard explainer videos for online courses. The narrative emphasizes the technical prowess of HeyGen's voiceover generation, which provides clear and engaging audio to complement the visuals. The visual style is informative and straightforward, with subtitles/captions enhancing accessibility and understanding for all audiences.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How a Whiteboard Video Maker Works

Create engaging whiteboard videos effortlessly with our intuitive platform.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script
Start by crafting a compelling script for your whiteboard explainer video. Use our text-to-video feature to seamlessly transform your script into a visual storyboard.
2
Step 2
Choose a Whiteboard Video Template
Select from a variety of whiteboard video templates to match your video's theme. Our templates provide a solid foundation for creating educational or marketing videos.
3
Step 3
Add Custom Whiteboard Characters
Enhance your video by adding custom whiteboard characters. Utilize our drag and drop animation feature to position and animate characters effortlessly.
4
Step 4
Export in HD Render Resolution
Once your video is complete, export it in HD render resolution to ensure high-quality playback. This ensures your whiteboard cartoon videos look professional and polished.

Use Cases

HeyGen's whiteboard video maker empowers creators to produce captivating whiteboard animation videos effortlessly. With features like drag and drop animation and AI voices, HeyGen simplifies the creation of educational and marketing videos, ensuring high engagement and clarity.

Generate engaging social media videos and clips in minutes

.

Quickly produce whiteboard cartoon videos with HeyGen's whiteboard video templates, perfect for capturing attention on social media platforms.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen enhance whiteboard video creation?

HeyGen simplifies the process of creating whiteboard explainer videos with its intuitive drag and drop animation feature. Users can easily craft engaging content using custom whiteboard characters and a vast royalty-free library, ensuring a seamless creative experience.

What makes HeyGen's whiteboard animation creator unique?

HeyGen stands out with its AI voices and text-to-video capabilities, allowing creators to produce whiteboard cartoon videos with professional voiceovers and subtitles. This ensures that educational and marketing videos are both informative and captivating.

Can HeyGen support high-quality video outputs?

Yes, HeyGen offers HD render resolution, ensuring that your whiteboard animation videos maintain high visual quality. This is perfect for both educational and marketing purposes, providing a polished and professional finish.

Why choose HeyGen for whiteboard video templates?

HeyGen provides a diverse range of whiteboard video templates, making it easy to start your project with a professional look. With branding controls like logo and color customization, you can tailor each video to fit your brand's identity effortlessly.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo