Create Stunning Videos with Our Music Video Maker

Transform your music into captivating visuals with AI avatars and seamless customization options for social media promotion.

566/2000 characters

Explore Examples

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

a collage of images with one that says mastering social media marketinga collage of images with one that says mastering social media marketing

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Create a 45-second music visualizer that transforms your audio into a mesmerizing visual experience. Targeted at music enthusiasts and digital artists, this video combines customization options with HeyGen's media library support to craft a visually stunning piece. The style is abstract and fluid, with colors and shapes that dance to the beat of your music. Perfect for sharing on platforms like Instagram and TikTok, this video will engage your audience and enhance your online presence.
Prompt 2
In just 30 seconds, showcase your latest track with a music video maker that highlights your creative flair. Designed for musicians and bands looking to promote their music, this video features HeyGen's AI avatars to bring your lyrics to life. The visual style is sleek and modern, with a focus on storytelling through imagery. With the ability to add subtitles or captions, you can ensure your message resonates with viewers across the globe, making it an essential tool for international reach.
Prompt 3
Engage your audience with a 60-second technical exploration of audio visualizers using HeyGen's video editing app. This video is tailored for tech-savvy creators and educators who want to delve into the mechanics of sound visualization. The visual style is clean and informative, with clear graphics and diagrams that explain the process. Leverage HeyGen's aspect-ratio resizing & exports to ensure your video is optimized for any platform, making it a versatile addition to your content arsenal.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How a Music Video Maker Works

Create stunning music videos effortlessly with our intuitive music video maker.

1
Step 1
Create Your Video with AI Music Video Generator
Start by using our AI music video generator to transform your audio into a captivating visual experience. This feature automatically syncs visuals with your music, making the creative process seamless and efficient.
2
Step 2
Choose Customization Options
Personalize your video by selecting from a variety of customization options. Adjust colors, add text, and incorporate your brand's logo to ensure your video aligns with your unique style and message.
3
Step 3
Add Animation Effects
Enhance your video with dynamic animation effects. Our video editing app offers a range of effects that can bring your music to life, adding depth and excitement to your visuals.
4
Step 4
Export for Social Media Promotion
Once your video is complete, export it in the desired format for easy sharing. Our platform supports various aspect ratios, making it perfect for social media promotion and ensuring your content looks great on any platform.

Use Cases

HeyGen revolutionizes the music video maker landscape by offering AI-driven solutions that enhance creativity and technical precision. With features like music visualizers and animation effects, HeyGen empowers users to create captivating videos for social media promotion and beyond.

Showcase Customer Success Stories with Engaging AI Videos

.

Highlight your music projects and achievements through compelling video storytelling.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen enhance my music video creation process?

HeyGen offers a powerful AI music video generator that simplifies the creative process by allowing you to transform scripts into engaging videos. With features like AI avatars and animation effects, you can create visually stunning music videos effortlessly.

What customization options does HeyGen provide for music videos?

HeyGen provides extensive customization options, including branding controls like logo and color integration, as well as a variety of templates and scenes. This ensures your music video aligns perfectly with your artistic vision and brand identity.

Can HeyGen's music visualizer help with social media promotion?

Absolutely! HeyGen's music visualizer creates captivating visuals that are perfect for social media promotion. With aspect-ratio resizing and export options, your videos are optimized for various platforms, enhancing your online presence.

What technical features does HeyGen offer for video editing?

HeyGen is equipped with advanced technical features such as voiceover generation, subtitles, and a comprehensive media library. These tools, combined with audio visualizers, make it a robust video editing app for creating professional music videos.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo