Create Stunning Videos with Countdown Video Maker

Boost video engagement with customizable countdown templates and drag-and-drop editing, featuring HeyGen's AI avatars.

408/2000 characters

Explore Examples

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

a collage of images with one that says mastering social media marketinga collage of images with one that says mastering social media marketing

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Engage your audience with a 45-second countdown video designed for digital marketers aiming to boost video engagement. Utilize HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature to seamlessly integrate personalized messages and countdown timers. The sleek, modern visual style combined with a catchy soundtrack will captivate viewers, ensuring they stay tuned until the very last second.
Prompt 2
For educators seeking to add excitement to their lessons, a 60-second countdown video can be a game-changer. With HeyGen's AI avatars and voiceover generation, you can create an interactive experience that captures students' attention. The educational yet entertaining visual and audio style will make learning fun, while the customizable text properties allow for tailored content delivery.
Prompt 3
Prepare your audience for a thrilling product launch with a 30-second countdown video, perfect for brand managers. Leverage HeyGen's media library/stock support to access high-quality visuals and soundtracks that align with your brand's identity. The polished, professional visual style paired with an inspiring audio track will build excitement and anticipation, ensuring a memorable launch event.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Countdown Video Maker Works

Create engaging countdown videos effortlessly with customizable templates and intuitive editing tools.

1
Step 1
Choose a Countdown Template
Start by selecting from a variety of countdown templates available in our media library. These templates are designed to be customizable, allowing you to tailor them to fit your creative vision.
2
Step 2
Add Animations and Music
Enhance your countdown video by incorporating animations and music. Use our drag-and-drop editing feature to seamlessly integrate these elements, making your video more dynamic and engaging.
3
Step 3
Customize Text Properties
Personalize your countdown timer by adjusting text properties such as font, size, and color. This ensures your video aligns with your brand's style and message.
4
Step 4
Export Your Video
Once you're satisfied with your creation, export your countdown video in the desired aspect ratio. Our platform supports various formats, ensuring your video is ready for any platform or presentation.

Use Cases

HeyGen's countdown video maker empowers creators with customizable countdown templates, drag-and-drop editing, and engaging animations to boost video engagement effortlessly.

Boost Training Engagement and Retention with AI

.

Incorporate countdown videos into training materials to maintain attention and improve information retention.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen enhance my countdown video creation process?

HeyGen offers a powerful countdown video maker that simplifies the creation process with customizable countdown templates and drag-and-drop editing. This allows you to easily add animations, music, and adjust text properties to create engaging countdown videos.

What features does HeyGen provide for countdown video customization?

HeyGen provides a range of features for countdown video customization, including a variety of countdown templates, the ability to add animations and music, and tools to modify text properties. These features ensure your countdown videos are both unique and engaging.

Can I use HeyGen to improve video engagement with countdown timers?

Yes, HeyGen's countdown timer feature is designed to boost video engagement by creating anticipation and excitement. With customizable options, you can tailor the countdown to fit your brand's style and captivate your audience.

Why choose HeyGen for creating countdown videos?

Choose HeyGen for its intuitive drag-and-drop editing interface, extensive media library, and customizable countdown templates. These features make it easy to produce professional countdown videos that enhance viewer engagement and align with your brand's identity.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo