Unlock Fast Video Creation with AI cloud explainer video generator

Effortlessly produce professional voiceovers and captivating messages for all your marketing and training videos.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Create a compelling 30-second video for social media marketers and content creators, showcasing the power of an AI video generator. The visuals should be dynamic and fast-paced, incorporating modern typography and a trending background track, featuring HeyGen's lifelike AI avatars to capture audience attention instantly and boost social media engagement.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a 60-second instructional video aimed at corporate trainers and HR departments, illustrating how AI-powered video creation revolutionizes training. The visual and audio style must be clean, professional, and highly instructional, utilizing a clear, authoritative voiceover generated effortlessly by HeyGen's Voiceover generation feature for comprehensive training videos.
Example Prompt 3
Develop a vibrant 20-second marketing video for e-commerce businesses and startup founders, demonstrating the rapid creation of animated explainer videos. The visual style should be playful and colorful with upbeat music, and a concise, enthusiastic voice, emphasizing how HeyGen's extensive Templates & scenes allow for quick and effective marketing campaigns.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How AI Cloud Explainer Video Generator Works

Create professional, engaging explainer videos in minutes with AI-powered tools, transforming your ideas into compelling visual stories effortlessly.

1
Step 1
Create Your Video Project
Begin by creating a new video project. You can paste your script to automatically generate scenes using advanced text-to-video AI, setting the foundation for your animated explainer videos.
2
Step 2
Choose Your AI Presenter
Select from a diverse range of AI avatars to be the face of your video. Customize their appearance, ensuring your animated explainer videos have a relatable presenter.
3
Step 3
Add Media and Subtitles
Enhance your video with background media from the library and add dynamic subtitles to improve accessibility and engagement, leveraging powerful video editing capabilities.
4
Step 4
Export Your Final Video
Once satisfied, generate your final high-quality video. Export it in various aspect ratios, ready for sharing across social media platforms or for use in marketing and training.

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Generate engaging social media videos and clips in minutes

Effortlessly produce dynamic AI explainer videos and clips for social media platforms to expand your brand's reach and impact.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify explainer video creation?

HeyGen is an advanced AI video generator that dramatically simplifies explainer video creation by allowing users to transform text into professional videos with AI avatars and realistic voiceovers. This AI-powered video creation platform streamlines the entire production process.

Can HeyGen create animated explainer videos with AI avatars?

Absolutely, HeyGen empowers users to create engaging animated explainer videos using a diverse range of AI avatars. You can effortlessly generate dynamic content by simply inputting your script, and our text to video AI will bring it to life.

What types of content can I create with HeyGen's AI video generator?

HeyGen's user-friendly interface makes it ideal for creating a wide array of video content, including marketing materials, training videos, and engaging social media posts. You can leverage templates and our robust media library to produce professional videos for various purposes.

Does HeyGen offer custom branding options for AI-generated videos?

Yes, HeyGen provides comprehensive branding controls to ensure your AI-powered video creation aligns with your brand identity. You can easily incorporate your logo and preferred colors, alongside generating professional voiceovers, to maintain consistency across all your content.

