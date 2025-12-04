Translate videos from
English to Ukrainian
You can turn any English video into natural Ukrainian in just a few minutes. HeyGen helps you create subtitles, generate Ukrainian voiceovers, or fully localize your English videos without hiring translators or using complicated software. Everything runs in your browser, giving you a simple and efficient way to reach Ukrainian-speaking audiences in Brazil, Portugal, the United States, and many other regions.
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Xem bằng ngôn ngữ khác chỉ trong vài phút.
Go From English to Ukrainian With Ease
HeyGen makes the translation process easy to manage. You can create subtitles, transcripts, or a complete Ukrainian voiceover while keeping full control over timing, tone, and pronunciation. Whether you produce tutorials, training videos, product demos, social content, or internal communication, you can localize your message without changing your production workflow. Your translated content stays accurate, polished, and natural for Ukrainian-speaking viewers.
If you need additional language support, you can also explore the HeyGen English to Spanish Translator to expand your multilingual content library.
A Simple Way to Translate English Videos to Ukrainian
Modern translation tools make it possible to convert spoken English into Ukrainian subtitles or narration with accuracy. HeyGen manages the core workflow for you. It transcribes your English audio, translates it into Ukrainian, generates subtitles or narration, and matches everything to your video’s timing. This helps the final version feel smooth and easy to watch across different platforms.
Ukrainian Voices and Subtitles
HeyGen gives you the ability to create subtitles or narration quickly. You can generate subtitles, build a Ukrainian narration track, choose from various voice options, and adjust subtitle formatting to improve readability. Viewers can follow your translated content easily whether they prefer reading subtitles or listening to narration.
Who Benefits From English to Ukrainian Translation
Content creators can publish Ukrainian versions of English videos to grow their audience on platforms like YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, and more. Educators and e-learning teams can translate lessons and tutorials for Ukrainian-speaking students. Businesses and marketing teams can localize onboarding content, training material, product videos, and promotional clips. Agencies can scale translation work without managing manual edits, and trainers or coaches can adapt their sessions for Ukrainian-speaking teams efficiently.
Upload Your Video
Upload your English video or import it from YouTube, Google Drive, or Dropbox. Clear audio results in a more accurate Ukrainian translation.
Upload your source video
Begin by uploading a clear, high-quality video in your original language to serve as the basis for translation and dubbing. This is crucial for getting the best AI translate results.
Select Ukrainian
Choose English as your source language and Ukrainian as your target language. Decide if you want subtitles, a transcript, or full dubbing.
Generate Translation
HeyGen transcribes your English audio, translates the script, and creates subtitles or a Ukrainian narration track. You can preview and edit everything before finalizing.
Edit and Export
Adjust timing, refine subtitles, switch Ukrainian voices, or update your script. Export your Ukrainian video, your subtitle files, or the transcript.
Điều gì khiến HeyGen vượt trội hơn?
Tác động là rất rõ ràng. Doanh nghiệp đạt được những kết quả thực tế với công cụ dịch video của HeyGen. Bằng cách dịch video tức thì, bạn có thể tiết kiệm cả tiền bạc lẫn thời gian, đồng thời dễ dàng mở rộng phạm vi tiếp cận trên toàn cầu.
giảm chi phí dịch video
thị trường được bản địa hóa tức thì
cho mỗi video thay vì mất hàng tuần hoặc hàng tháng
Những câu hỏi thường gặp về chuyển video tiếng Anh sang tiếng Ukraina
Làm thế nào để tôi có thể dịch một video tiếng Anh sang tiếng Ukraina trực tuyến?
Bạn chỉ cần tải lên video tiếng Anh của mình, chọn tiếng Ukraina làm ngôn ngữ đích, và HeyGen sẽ tự động tạo phụ đề hoặc bản thuyết minh. Hệ thống xử lý việc chép lời, dịch thuật, căn chỉnh thời gian và xem trước, giúp bạn nhanh chóng hoàn thiện một phiên bản chính xác, sẵn sàng xuất bản.
Tôi có thể thêm phụ đề tiếng Ukraina trực tiếp vào video tiếng Anh của mình không?
Có. Bạn có thể tạo phụ đề tiếng Ukraina, xem lại, điều chỉnh ngắt dòng hoặc nhịp độ, rồi xuất ra định dạng SRT hoặc VTT. Quy trình này giúp giữ cho thời gian hiển thị luôn khớp và đảm bảo nội dung rõ ràng cho những người xem thích bản dịch dạng văn bản hơn là lồng tiếng.
Bản dịch từ tiếng Anh sang tiếng Ukraina của HeyGen chính xác đến mức nào?
Accuracy is strong when the original audio is clear and paced naturally. HeyGen’s AI models focus on tone, meaning, and sentence structure, helping Ukrainian subtitles or voiceovers feel fluent and consistent. You can edit everything before exporting your final version.
Tôi có thể dịch một video YouTube sang tiếng Ukraina không?
Yes. Paste the YouTube link and the AI will transcribe, translate, and generate subtitles or a Ukrainian voiceover. Timing stays aligned automatically, giving you a polished version without needing downloads, plugins, or additional editing steps.
Tôi có thể xem trước bản dịch tiếng Ukraina trước khi xuất không?
Chắc chắn rồi. Bạn có thể xem lại phụ đề, điều chỉnh cách diễn đạt, chỉnh sửa thời lượng hoặc đổi giọng tiếng Ukraina trước khi xuất video. Điều này giúp phiên bản cuối cùng giữ đúng giọng điệu ban đầu của bạn và mang lại trải nghiệm xem tự nhiên cho khán giả nói tiếng Ukraina.
Tôi có cần phần mềm để dịch video tiếng Anh sang tiếng Ukraina không?
Không cần cài đặt phần mềm. Mọi thứ chạy ngay trên trình duyệt của bạn, cho phép bạn tải video lên, tạo phụ đề hoặc lời thuyết minh, chỉnh sửa thời lượng và xuất nội dung tiếng Ukraina hoàn chỉnh mà không cần cài đặt gì thêm. Điều này giúp quy trình làm việc nhẹ nhàng và dễ sử dụng.
Làm thế nào để tôi bắt đầu dịch video tiếng Anh nếu tôi mới sử dụng HeyGen?
You can begin instantly by creating a free account, uploading your English video, and selecting Ukrainian as the target language. The streamlined workflow guides you through translation, review, and export. Start your account here.
Are there creative tools I can use alongside Ukrainian translation?
Có. Bạn có thể làm phong phú các video bản địa hóa bằng những hình ảnh theo mùa hoặc theo chủ đề, giúp nội dung đã dịch trở nên hấp dẫn hơn. Ví dụ, Santa Video Maker cung cấp các tùy chọn tùy chỉnh vui nhộn và mang không khí lễ hội
Dịch video sang hơn 175 ngôn ngữ
Biến bất kỳ bức ảnh nào thành sống động với giọng nói và chuyển động siêu chân thực bằng Avatar IV.