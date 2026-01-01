Academy decor
Explore the Academy
Chào mừng đến với Học viện HeyGenTổng quan nền tảngLộ trình tạo videoHình đại diệnGiọng nóiBản địa hóaTác nhân videoStudio AI
Danh sách kiểm tra thiết lậpHiệu đínhTính tương tácSCORMChế độ chỉnh sửa đơnQuay màn hình
HeyGen dành cho các Agency: Hướng dẫn khởi động nhanh video AI tối ưuHeyGen dành cho L&D: Hướng dẫn khởi động nhanh video AI tối ưuHeyGen dành cho Marketer: Hướng dẫn khởi động nhanh video AI tối ưuHeyGen dành cho các doanh nhân tri thức: Cẩm nang tối ưu về video AI cho chuyên gia
Hình đại diệnGiọng nóiViết kịch bảnBộ nhận diện thương hiệuTích hợpĐiểm nổi bật tức thìChế độ hàng loạtChuyển PPT/PDF thành videoChia sẻ trangMẫuChỉnh sửa kiểu dáng

Quay màn hình

Step 1: open screen recorder

Log in to HeyGen and go to screen recorder from the main menu.

Step 2: start a new recording

Click to create a new recording. When prompted, choose what you want to capture:

  • your entire screen
  • a specific window
  • a browser tab

Select the option that fits your content, then confirm.

Step 3: begin recording

Click start recording. A small control panel will appear to indicate that recording is active.

Deliver your demo, walkthrough, or presentation as you normally would. Focus on explaining your content clearly. Do not stop for small mistakes or filler words.

Step 4: stop recording

When you finish, click stop recording.

Step 5: wait for processing

After stopping, allow HeyGen to process the recording. The system will:

  • split your content into logical scenes
  • remove filler words and awkward pauses

This happens automatically.

Step 6: review the generated scenes

Once processing is complete, review your video in the timeline.

You will see your recording divided into separate scenes. Play through each one to confirm the structure and flow.

Step 7: adjust scene cuts if needed

If necessary, click into any scene to:

  • adjust the start or end point
  • split a scene further
  • merge scenes together

Keep the automatic structure or modify it to match your preference.

Step 8: review the cleaned audio

Play the full recording to confirm the audio sounds smooth. Ensure filler words and long pauses have been removed as expected.

If you need access to the original version, locate the raw file option. Otherwise, continue with the processed version.

Step 9: finalize and share

When you are satisfied, choose how to use the video. You can:

  • export it
  • share it directly
  • add it to a training library
  • continue editing inside HeyGen

Step 10: apply best practices for future recordings

For stronger results going forward:

  • outline your key points before recording
  • keep recording even if you pause or misspeak
  • quickly review scene splits before exporting
  • use screen recorder for repeatable demos and training content

Record once, review quickly, and share without manual cleanup.