AI Talking Avatar: Make Any Photo Speak Your Script

Make any photo, script, or short clip talk. Generate a polished AI avatar video in minutes with no camera, no editing software, and no re-recording, across social, training, ads, and multilingual content.

AI talking avatar generated from a single portrait photo, speaking on screen with synced lips in a rounded video card.
147,769,403بنائی گئی ویڈیوز
122,876,236بنائے گئے اواتار
20,442,333ترجمہ شدہ ویڈیوز
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دنیا بھر کے لاکھوں افراد اپنی کہانیوں کو زندہ کرنے کے لیے اس پر بھروسہ کرتے ہیں۔
Stylized white car icon on a blue background.Key Features

Features of the AI Talking Avatar Generator

Turn Any Photo Into a Talking Avatar

Upload one clear reference photo and the engine animates the face to deliver your script with natural expressions and head movement. The same image to video pipeline handles selfies, brand mascots, historical portraits, and AI-generated characters, so any still picture becomes a believable on-screen presenter.

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A single reference portrait photo animating into a talking avatar with natural expressions inside a HeyGen video card.

Type a Script, Hear 300+ AI Voices

Paste text and browse 300+ AI voices across accents, ages, and delivery styles. The text to speech engine narrates your talking avatar script with natural pacing and emphasis, so narration sounds recorded rather than generated, without hiring voice actors or booking studio sessions.

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A script text box beside a scrollable AI voice list of 300+ voices with a waveform preview in the HeyGen editor.

Frame-Accurate Lip-Sync in Any Language

The model aligns every phoneme to mouth shapes, jaw movement, and micro-expressions, frame by frame. Built on the same AI lip Sync engine that dubs full videos, it keeps speech believable in close-ups and holds accuracy across 175+ languages and dialects.

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A close-up avatar face with phoneme-to-mouth-shape overlays and a language selector showing 175+ languages.

Clone Your Voice From a Short Sample

Record 15 seconds of audio and the platform builds a voice that matches your tone, pace, and accent. Your talking avatar then reads any script in that voice, keeping delivery consistent across dozens of videos without you recording a single new line.

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A 15-second voice recording panel building a cloned voice profile, linked to a talking avatar video card.

Build a Digital Twin With Avatar V

Avatar V builds a persistent digital twin avatar from a single 15-second clip, holding your likeness across wide, medium, and close-up shots with no drift. Change the outfit, setting, or camera angle with a plain-English prompt, without stepping in front of a camera again.

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A digital twin avatar shown in wide, medium, and close-up shots with an outfit and background prompt panel.
Green gift box icon.Use cases

Use cases for the AI talking avatar generator

A talking avatar clip in a vertical social feed for TikTok, Reels, and Shorts with a consistent presenter.

Social Media Content Without Filming

Posting daily on camera burns creators out. Generate talking avatar clips for TikTok, Reels, and Shorts from a script, keep one consistent on-screen identity, and publish fresh visual content every day without recording yourself once.

Multiple UGC-style ad variants with an AI talking head presenter holding a generic unbranded product.

UGC-Style Ads and Product Promos

Booking creators for every ad brief slows testing to weeks. Spin up an AI talking head presenter, swap scripts and hooks per variation, and A/B test dozens of ad angles in one afternoon.

An eLearning module with an avatar instructor beside a course slide and a progress tracker.

Training and eLearning Modules

Reshooting lessons after every product update wastes budget. Give each onboarding and L&D course a consistent avatar instructor, edit the script when content changes, and regenerate the module in minutes instead of rebooking a studio.

A faceless YouTube setup with an AI talking avatar presenter fronting a video thumbnail and play bar.

Faceless YouTube With a Talking Avatar

Many channel owners never want their face online. A talking avatar fronts your videos with a professional presenter, so faceless channels get the retention benefits of a human host without revealing anyone's identity.

A personalized sales outreach video from an AI video spokesperson greeting a prospect by name in an email.

Personalized Sales Outreach Videos

Generic text emails get ignored. Send each prospect a short video message from your video spokesperson that greets them by name and pitches their specific use case, produced in batches rather than one by one.

One talking avatar video localized into multiple languages with matched lip sync and country flag chips.

One Script, 175+ Language Versions

Localizing video normally means new actors per market. Translate your talking avatar video into 175+ languages with matched lip sync and a cloned voice, shipping localized videos at scale on the same day.

Blurred white document icon with a play button on a light blue background.How it works

How AI talking avatar works

Create your first talking avatar video in four steps, from picking a face to downloading a share-ready MP4 in minutes.

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مرحلہ 1: اپنا اواتار منتخب کریں

1,000+ اسٹاک اواتارز میں سے انتخاب کریں، ایک ریفرنس فوٹو اپ لوڈ کریں، یا ایک مختصر کلپ سے اپنا ڈیجیٹل ٹوئن بنائیں۔

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Step 2: Add your script

Type or paste your text, or upload an audio file. Choose an AI voice or use your cloned one.

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مرحلہ 3: ڈیلیوری کی رہنمائی کریں

ٹون، حرکات، بیک گراؤنڈ اور کیپشنز منتخب کریں۔ رینڈر کرنے سے پہلے سین کا پری ویو دیکھیں۔

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مرحلہ 4: بنائیں اور شیئر کریں

HD یا 4K میں رینڈر کریں، MP4 کو اپنے ورک اسپیس میں محفوظ کریں، یا براہِ راست اپنی سوشل چینلز پر شائع کریں۔

AI بولنے والے اواتار سے متعلق عمومی سوالات (FAQs)

What is an AI talking avatar and how does it work?

ایک بولتا ہوا اواتار ایک ڈیجیٹل چہرہ ہوتا ہے، جو کسی تصویر، اسٹاک لائبریری یا آپ کی اپنی ریکارڈنگ سے لیا جاتا ہے، جو ہم آہنگ ہونٹوں اور تاثرات کے ساتھ اسکرپٹ بولتا ہے۔ AI آڈیو میں ہر آواز کو اس کے مطابق منہ کی شکلوں اور چہرے کی حرکت سے ملاتی ہے، پھر تیار شدہ ویڈیو رینڈر کرتی ہے۔

میں کسی تصویر سے AI بولنے والا اواتار کیسے بنا سکتا ہوں؟

ایک واضح، سامنے سے لی گئی پورٹریٹ تصویر اپ لوڈ کریں، اپنا اسکرپٹ ٹائپ کریں اور ایک آواز منتخب کریں۔ AI چہرے کو آڈیو کے مطابق اینیمیٹ کرتی ہے اور ایک ڈاؤن لوڈ کے قابل ویڈیو تیار کرتی ہے۔ سیلفیز، الیسٹریشنز اور AI سے بنی پورٹریٹ تصاویر سب بطور سورس امیج کام کرتی ہیں، اس لیے اسٹوڈیو فوٹو کی ضرورت نہیں۔

کیا کوئی مفت AI بات کرنے والا اواتار ایپ یا ویب سائٹ موجود ہے؟

جی ہاں۔ HeyGen کا مفت talking avatar maker آپ کو اسٹاک اواتارز اور AI آوازوں کے ساتھ بغیر کسی لاگت کے ویڈیوز بنانے دیتا ہے، کسی کریڈٹ کارڈ کی ضرورت نہیں ہوتی۔ پیڈ پلانز میں جب آپ کو ضرورت ہو تو لمبی ویڈیوز، کسٹم اواتارز، اور زیادہ ریزولوشن آؤٹ پٹ شامل ہوتے ہیں۔

کیا میرا بولتا ہوا اواتار مصنوعی یا غیر فطری لگے گا، جیسے uncanny valley کا احساس ہو؟

حقیقت پسندی ماڈل پر منحصر ہوتی ہے۔ HeyGen کا Avatar V مختلف مناظر میں ایک ہی مربوط شناخت برقرار رکھتا ہے، فونیم لیول lip sync فراہم کرتا ہے اور G2 پر سب سے زیادہ حقیقی AI اواتارز کے لیے نمبر 1 ریٹنگ حاصل کرچکا ہے، اس لیے آؤٹ پٹ اینیمیشن کے بجائے فلمائی گئی فوٹیج جیسا محسوس ہوتا ہے، حتیٰ کہ طویل ویڈیوز میں بھی۔

HeyGen بہترین AI ٹاکنگ اواتار جنریٹر کیوں ہے؟

جہاں ایک عام AI اواتار جنریٹر ہر کلپ میں صرف ایک چہرہ اینیمیٹ کرنے پر رک جاتا ہے، وہاں HeyGen ایک مکمل AI ویڈیو جنریٹر کے طور پر کام کرتا ہے، جو سینز، کیپشنز، 175+ زبانوں میں ترجمہ، 4K ایکسپورٹ اور API شامل کرتا ہے، تاکہ جب پروڈکشن بڑے پیمانے پر جائے تو کچھ بھی متاثر نہ ہو۔

بات کرتے اواتار ویڈیوز بنانے کی لاگت کتنی ہے؟

آپ مفت میں شروع کر سکتے ہیں۔ Creator پلانز باقاعدہ پروڈکشن کے لیے ہر ماہ $24 سے $29 تک ہیں، اور API میں ڈویلپرز کے لیے Avatar V آؤٹ پٹ کی قیمت فی سیکنڈ $0.05 ہے۔ کسٹم انٹرپرائز پلانز اُن ٹیموں کے لیے ہیں جو مختلف مارکیٹس میں بڑی تعداد میں اواتار ویڈیوز شائع کرتی ہیں۔

کیا بولنے والا اواتار کیمرے پر خود کو ریکارڈ کرنے کی جگہ لے سکتا ہے؟

زیادہ تر مواد کے لیے، جی ہاں۔ ایجوکیٹر Anton Voroniuk اپنے چینلز کو HeyGen اواتار کے ساتھ چلاتے ہیں، جس سے وہ ہر ہفتے 15.5 گھنٹے بچاتے ہیں، پروڈکشن لاگت کو 40 گنا کم کرتے ہیں، اور بغیر خود ایک بھی سبق ریکارڈ کیے 1M سے زیادہ طلبہ تک پہنچتے ہیں۔

کیا میں کسی کارٹون کردار، میسکوٹ یا پالتو جانور کو بولتا ہوا بنا سکتا ہوں؟

جی ہاں۔ فوٹو پر مبنی Avatar IV غیر انسانی چہروں کو بھی سپورٹ کرتا ہے، اس لیے مصورانہ کردار، برانڈ میسکوٹس اور جانور بھی درست لب کی ہم آہنگی کے ساتھ اسکرپٹس بول سکتے ہیں اور اپنی منفرد شخصیت برقرار رکھتے ہیں۔ تخلیق کار اسے ٹاکنگ پیٹ کلپس، میسکوٹ پروموز اور اینیمیٹڈ ایکسپلینر ویڈیوز کے لیے استعمال کرتے ہیں۔

ایک HeyGen بولتا ہوا اواتار کتنی زبانیں بول سکتا ہے؟

175+ زبانیں اور لہجے۔ ایک زبان میں اصل ویڈیو بنائیں، پھر AI ویڈیو ٹرانسلیٹر استعمال کر کے مقامی ورژنز تیار کریں جن میں لب کی ہم آہنگی اور آپ کی کاپی کی گئی آواز ہو، تاکہ ایک ہی اسکرپٹ آپ کی ہر مارکیٹ کے لیے کافی ہو جہاں آپ فروخت کرتے ہیں۔

کیا میں لائیو اسٹریمنگ یا ریئل ٹائم چیٹ کے لیے بولتا ہوا اواتار استعمال کر سکتا ہوں؟

جی ہاں۔ LiveAvatar آپ کے اواتار کو ریئل ٹائم میں چلاتا ہے، تاکہ وہ وائس ایجنٹس، ویبینارز اور سپورٹ وِجٹس کے اندر براہِ راست گفتگو کر سکے۔ پہلے سے رینڈر کی گئی بولتی اواتار ویڈیوز بھی اسٹریم انٹروز، VTuber اسٹائل سیگمنٹس اور شیڈولڈ پریمیئرز کے طور پر کام کرتی ہیں۔

مزید دریافت کریں اے آئی سے چلنے والے ٹولز

Avatar IV کی مدد سے کسی بھی تصویر کو نہایت حقیقی آواز اور حرکات کے ساتھ زندگی بخشیں۔

اے آئی ویڈیو جنریٹرویڈیو مترجممتن سے ویڈیو بنانے والی اے آئیآڈیو سے ویڈیو اے آئیاے آئی لپ سنکفیس سوآپ اے آئیاے آئی وائس جنریٹراے آئی یو جی سی اشتہاراتویڈیو کا لنکاسکرپٹ سے ویڈیواے آئی ریل جنریٹراے آئی اوتار جنریٹرتصویر سے ویڈیو بنانے والی اے آئیآواز کی نقلیوٹیوب ویڈیو مترجمویڈیو اوتاراے آئی یوٹیوب ویڈیو میکراے آئی ٹک ٹاک ویڈیو جنریٹراے آئی کیپشن جنریٹرویڈیو میں متن شامل کریںاے آئی سب ٹائٹل جنریٹرویڈیو اسکرپٹ جنریٹرٹیکسٹ ٹو اسپیچ اوتارویڈیو میں تصویر شامل کریںاے آئی ویڈیو کمپریسر

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Turn any photo or script into a lip-synced AI talking avatar video, with AI.

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