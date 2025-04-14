Make any photo, script, or short clip talk. Generate a polished AI avatar video in minutes with no camera, no editing software, and no re-recording, across social, training, ads, and multilingual content.
Features of the AI Talking Avatar Generator
Turn Any Photo Into a Talking Avatar
Upload one clear reference photo and the engine animates the face to deliver your script with natural expressions and head movement. The same image to video pipeline handles selfies, brand mascots, historical portraits, and AI-generated characters, so any still picture becomes a believable on-screen presenter.
Type a Script, Hear 300+ AI Voices
Paste text and browse 300+ AI voices across accents, ages, and delivery styles. The text to speech engine narrates your talking avatar script with natural pacing and emphasis, so narration sounds recorded rather than generated, without hiring voice actors or booking studio sessions.
Frame-Accurate Lip-Sync in Any Language
The model aligns every phoneme to mouth shapes, jaw movement, and micro-expressions, frame by frame. Built on the same AI lip Sync engine that dubs full videos, it keeps speech believable in close-ups and holds accuracy across 175+ languages and dialects.
Clone Your Voice From a Short Sample
Record 15 seconds of audio and the platform builds a voice that matches your tone, pace, and accent. Your talking avatar then reads any script in that voice, keeping delivery consistent across dozens of videos without you recording a single new line.
Build a Digital Twin With Avatar V
Avatar V builds a persistent digital twin avatar from a single 15-second clip, holding your likeness across wide, medium, and close-up shots with no drift. Change the outfit, setting, or camera angle with a plain-English prompt, without stepping in front of a camera again.
Posting daily on camera burns creators out. Generate talking avatar clips for TikTok, Reels, and Shorts from a script, keep one consistent on-screen identity, and publish fresh visual content every day without recording yourself once.
Booking creators for every ad brief slows testing to weeks. Spin up an AI talking head presenter, swap scripts and hooks per variation, and A/B test dozens of ad angles in one afternoon.
Reshooting lessons after every product update wastes budget. Give each onboarding and L&D course a consistent avatar instructor, edit the script when content changes, and regenerate the module in minutes instead of rebooking a studio.
Many channel owners never want their face online. A talking avatar fronts your videos with a professional presenter, so faceless channels get the retention benefits of a human host without revealing anyone's identity.
Generic text emails get ignored. Send each prospect a short video message from your video spokesperson that greets them by name and pitches their specific use case, produced in batches rather than one by one.
Localizing video normally means new actors per market. Translate your talking avatar video into 175+ languages with matched lip sync and a cloned voice, shipping localized videos at scale on the same day.
How AI talking avatar works
Create your first talking avatar video in four steps, from picking a face to downloading a share-ready MP4 in minutes.
1,000+ اسٹاک اواتارز میں سے انتخاب کریں، ایک ریفرنس فوٹو اپ لوڈ کریں، یا ایک مختصر کلپ سے اپنا ڈیجیٹل ٹوئن بنائیں۔
Type or paste your text, or upload an audio file. Choose an AI voice or use your cloned one.
ٹون، حرکات، بیک گراؤنڈ اور کیپشنز منتخب کریں۔ رینڈر کرنے سے پہلے سین کا پری ویو دیکھیں۔
HD یا 4K میں رینڈر کریں، MP4 کو اپنے ورک اسپیس میں محفوظ کریں، یا براہِ راست اپنی سوشل چینلز پر شائع کریں۔
ایک بولتا ہوا اواتار ایک ڈیجیٹل چہرہ ہوتا ہے، جو کسی تصویر، اسٹاک لائبریری یا آپ کی اپنی ریکارڈنگ سے لیا جاتا ہے، جو ہم آہنگ ہونٹوں اور تاثرات کے ساتھ اسکرپٹ بولتا ہے۔ AI آڈیو میں ہر آواز کو اس کے مطابق منہ کی شکلوں اور چہرے کی حرکت سے ملاتی ہے، پھر تیار شدہ ویڈیو رینڈر کرتی ہے۔
ایک واضح، سامنے سے لی گئی پورٹریٹ تصویر اپ لوڈ کریں، اپنا اسکرپٹ ٹائپ کریں اور ایک آواز منتخب کریں۔ AI چہرے کو آڈیو کے مطابق اینیمیٹ کرتی ہے اور ایک ڈاؤن لوڈ کے قابل ویڈیو تیار کرتی ہے۔ سیلفیز، الیسٹریشنز اور AI سے بنی پورٹریٹ تصاویر سب بطور سورس امیج کام کرتی ہیں، اس لیے اسٹوڈیو فوٹو کی ضرورت نہیں۔
جی ہاں۔ HeyGen کا مفت talking avatar maker آپ کو اسٹاک اواتارز اور AI آوازوں کے ساتھ بغیر کسی لاگت کے ویڈیوز بنانے دیتا ہے، کسی کریڈٹ کارڈ کی ضرورت نہیں ہوتی۔ پیڈ پلانز میں جب آپ کو ضرورت ہو تو لمبی ویڈیوز، کسٹم اواتارز، اور زیادہ ریزولوشن آؤٹ پٹ شامل ہوتے ہیں۔
حقیقت پسندی ماڈل پر منحصر ہوتی ہے۔ HeyGen کا Avatar V مختلف مناظر میں ایک ہی مربوط شناخت برقرار رکھتا ہے، فونیم لیول lip sync فراہم کرتا ہے اور G2 پر سب سے زیادہ حقیقی AI اواتارز کے لیے نمبر 1 ریٹنگ حاصل کرچکا ہے، اس لیے آؤٹ پٹ اینیمیشن کے بجائے فلمائی گئی فوٹیج جیسا محسوس ہوتا ہے، حتیٰ کہ طویل ویڈیوز میں بھی۔
جہاں ایک عام AI اواتار جنریٹر ہر کلپ میں صرف ایک چہرہ اینیمیٹ کرنے پر رک جاتا ہے، وہاں HeyGen ایک مکمل AI ویڈیو جنریٹر کے طور پر کام کرتا ہے، جو سینز، کیپشنز، 175+ زبانوں میں ترجمہ، 4K ایکسپورٹ اور API شامل کرتا ہے، تاکہ جب پروڈکشن بڑے پیمانے پر جائے تو کچھ بھی متاثر نہ ہو۔
آپ مفت میں شروع کر سکتے ہیں۔ Creator پلانز باقاعدہ پروڈکشن کے لیے ہر ماہ $24 سے $29 تک ہیں، اور API میں ڈویلپرز کے لیے Avatar V آؤٹ پٹ کی قیمت فی سیکنڈ $0.05 ہے۔ کسٹم انٹرپرائز پلانز اُن ٹیموں کے لیے ہیں جو مختلف مارکیٹس میں بڑی تعداد میں اواتار ویڈیوز شائع کرتی ہیں۔
زیادہ تر مواد کے لیے، جی ہاں۔ ایجوکیٹر Anton Voroniuk اپنے چینلز کو HeyGen اواتار کے ساتھ چلاتے ہیں، جس سے وہ ہر ہفتے 15.5 گھنٹے بچاتے ہیں، پروڈکشن لاگت کو 40 گنا کم کرتے ہیں، اور بغیر خود ایک بھی سبق ریکارڈ کیے 1M سے زیادہ طلبہ تک پہنچتے ہیں۔
جی ہاں۔ فوٹو پر مبنی Avatar IV غیر انسانی چہروں کو بھی سپورٹ کرتا ہے، اس لیے مصورانہ کردار، برانڈ میسکوٹس اور جانور بھی درست لب کی ہم آہنگی کے ساتھ اسکرپٹس بول سکتے ہیں اور اپنی منفرد شخصیت برقرار رکھتے ہیں۔ تخلیق کار اسے ٹاکنگ پیٹ کلپس، میسکوٹ پروموز اور اینیمیٹڈ ایکسپلینر ویڈیوز کے لیے استعمال کرتے ہیں۔
175+ زبانیں اور لہجے۔ ایک زبان میں اصل ویڈیو بنائیں، پھر AI ویڈیو ٹرانسلیٹر استعمال کر کے مقامی ورژنز تیار کریں جن میں لب کی ہم آہنگی اور آپ کی کاپی کی گئی آواز ہو، تاکہ ایک ہی اسکرپٹ آپ کی ہر مارکیٹ کے لیے کافی ہو جہاں آپ فروخت کرتے ہیں۔
جی ہاں۔ LiveAvatar آپ کے اواتار کو ریئل ٹائم میں چلاتا ہے، تاکہ وہ وائس ایجنٹس، ویبینارز اور سپورٹ وِجٹس کے اندر براہِ راست گفتگو کر سکے۔ پہلے سے رینڈر کی گئی بولتی اواتار ویڈیوز بھی اسٹریم انٹروز، VTuber اسٹائل سیگمنٹس اور شیڈولڈ پریمیئرز کے طور پر کام کرتی ہیں۔
مزید دریافت کریں اے آئی سے چلنے والے ٹولز
Avatar IV کی مدد سے کسی بھی تصویر کو نہایت حقیقی آواز اور حرکات کے ساتھ زندگی بخشیں۔
Turn any photo or script into a lip-synced AI talking avatar video, with AI.