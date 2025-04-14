HeyGen's social media video maker turns a typed script into high-quality videos ready to post, with no filming and no video editing experience needed. Create Reels, TikTok videos, Shorts, and LinkedIn posts from one place.
Features of HeyGen's Social Media Video Maker
Social Media Videos From One Script
Type a caption-length idea or paste a full script, and the text to video engine builds scenes, narration, and pacing around it. You create a social media video in minutes instead of losing an evening on a timeline, and every scene stays editable as text.
Native Sizes for Every Social Media Platform
Generate the same video clip in 9:16 for TikTok and Reels, 1:1 for feeds, and 16:9 for YouTube. Resize your video to fit any social media platform without manual cropping, so your subject stays centered and your captions stay readable on every phone screen.
Auto Captions for Sound-Off Viewing
Most social media users watch with the sound off, so the built-in subtitle generator adds accurate, styled captions to every video clip automatically. Captioned posts hold attention longer and earn more video views from viewers who scroll past with the sound muted.
A Consistent Presenter, No Camera
Record one 15-second clip and HeyGen builds a lifelike digital twin that presents every post in your voice and style. Create professional-looking videos daily without setting up lights, re-recording takes, or being on camera on the days you don't feel like it.
Prompt-to-Video with Video Agent
Give the AI video generator a topic, link, or brief, and Video Agent writes the script, picks animated video scenes and AI B-roll instead of generic stock video, and renders a complete post. Review the creative blueprint before anything renders, then batch multiple videos in one sitting.
Trend cycles move faster than filming schedules. Type the hook, let the reel generator build vertical scenes from customizable video templates, and create engaging videos the same afternoon the trend appears.Explore Tool
Feeding TikTok's algorithm means posting several times a week. Turn talking points into short vertical clips with hooks, captions, and jump cuts, and make videos on schedule without ever opening a camera app.
Long scripts hide dozens of short hooks. Repurpose blog posts, podcasts, or webinar notes into youtube shorts with tight pacing and bold captions, and turn one video project into a week of channel activity.Explore Tool
Written posts blur together on professional feeds. Deliver your point of view as a presenter-led video with your name and title on screen, and give prospects a face to remember before the first call.
Launch announcements used to wait on production crews. Script the offer, generate versions of your social media ads for every channel, and create a Facebook video, an Instagram promo, and a LinkedIn cut from one script on launch day.
Template editors stop at one language. HeyGen translates your finished video content for social media into 175+ languages with matched lip movement and your cloned voice, so the same social content reaches every market you sell in.Explore Tool
How social media video maker works
Make a social media video online in four steps, starting from free templates or a blank script. Most people create videos and publish within fifteen minutes.
Browse social media video templates, then choose the size for your specific social media platform.
Describe the video you want to create, or paste your hook and talking points and let AI draft the rest.
Add captions, music, brand colors, and a presenter. The editor is easy to use: edit your video by editing the text.
Download in MP4 up to 4K, or resize the same video for every other channel first.
An AI social media video maker is a video creation tool that turns text into a finished video for social media. You type a script, the online video maker builds the scenes, narration, and captions, and you export platform-ready clips for Reels, Shorts, and LinkedIn, plus explainer videos and educational videos, with no video editing tools to learn.
Not if they carry your identity. HeyGen's Avatar V model builds your digital twin from a 15-second clip and keeps your face, voice, and delivery consistent across every post. G2 rates it the most realistic on the market, so you publish impactful social media videos that look like you.
Generate the video once, then resize it inside the editor. HeyGen re-frames the same clip into 9:16, 1:1, and 16:9 with captions repositioned and the right social media video format applied per platform, so one script becomes native posts everywhere you publish.
HeyGen's free social media video maker plan includes three free video exports a month with a watermark, enough to test quality on real posts. The free plan includes the full editor, so it doubles as a free video editor while you evaluate. Paid plans remove the watermark, the limit creators in every online community thread call out, and export clean MP4s in HD or 4K.
Use 9:16 vertical for TikTok, Reels, and Shorts. Square 1:1 works well for videos for Facebook and LinkedIn feeds. Keep your videos short, under 60 seconds, with the hook in the first three seconds, since that is roughly how long you have before a viewer scrolls past. HeyGen exports every ratio from one project, so you create video content once and publish everywhere.
Batch your video creation. Write five scripts in one sitting, create social media videos with the same digital presenter and branded video template, and schedule the exports across your social media channels. Nothing depends on filming, so you make your social media calendar independent of camera days.
For teams that publish daily without filming, HeyGen. A video editor for social media still needs footage you filmed, and so do many video tools built on stock video clips that look like stock. HeyGen generates the video itself from text, presents it with a lifelike digital twin, and localizes it into 175+ languages, and you can still edit videos scene by scene without video editing software.
Yes, and at volume most teams never reach manually. Agency Vision Creative Labs used HeyGen as their social media video creator and took clients from one or two videos a year to 50-60 brilliant videos per day, filling channels that previously sat empty. Read the Vision Creative Labs story for the exact workflow they run.
Plans start free so you can test output quality before paying. Paid creator plans begin at $24 per month and remove the watermark, less than hiring a professional video maker for an hour, and they cover every format and every social media network you post to.
Yes. Run any finished post through the AI video translator and it produces localized versions in 175+ languages with matched lip movement and your own cloned voice, so global accounts publish native social media video content from a single master video instead of re-shooting.
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