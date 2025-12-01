HeyGen logo

AI YouTube Shorts Generator: Create Viral Shorts Instantly

Create scroll-stopping YouTube Shorts in minutes with HeyGen’s AI youtube shorts generator. From script to publish-ready vertical video, our AI writes hooks, generates visuals, syncs audio, and adds captions so creators and brands can scale short-form content without cameras or lengthy edits.

Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.

Repurposing long-form content

Repurposing long-form content

Extract highlights from Podcasts, livestreams, and webinars to create multiple Shorts that drive viewers back to full episodes.

Creator growth and consistent posting

Creator growth and consistent posting

Never run out of ideas. Generate frequent Shorts using an AI-powered approach, test different hooks, and scale your upload cadence to grow subscribers and watch time.

Music and audio promos

Music and audio promos

Create audio-reactive promotional Shorts for tracks, releases, and teasers that match tempo and accentuate drops.

Educational micro-lessons

Educational micro-lessons

Break lessons into quick, digestible Shorts with captions and clear learning objectives to improve retention and reach.

Behind the scenes and storytelling

Behind the scenes and storytelling

Break lessons into quick, digestible Shorts with captions and clear learning objectives to improve retention and reach.

Agency and brand campaigns

Agency and brand campaigns

Produce many ad-ready Shorts per campaign, localized for each market, and use an AI video generator to test creatives rapidly to find winning variations.

Why Heygen Is the Best AI YouTube Shorts Generator

HeyGen pairs production-grade AI video generation with Shorts-first workflows so you can conceptualize, iterate, and publish faster. Produce attention-optimized Shorts with beat-aware cuts, platform presets, and automatic localization — all designed to increase views and audience growth.

Publish more, faster

Generate scripts, scenes, and finished Shorts in minutes. HeyGen automates the heavy lifting so you can post frequently and keep algorithmic momentum.

Built for platform performance

Every output follows mobile-first design, caption-first readability, and pacing tuned for YouTube Shorts discovery and retention. Export platform-ready files with metadata suggestions.

Scale and localize easily

Create language variants, A B test hooks, or batch-generate dozens of clips from one long video. HeyGen supports bulk workflows and API automation for creators and teams.

Script and hook generator for Shorts

Start with a topic or paste a paragraph and HeyGen crafts a viral-ready short script with a strong hook, call to action, and scene markers. The script drives visuals, captions, and timing to maximize retention in the first few seconds.

script to video

Auto captions and caption styling

Shorts rely on text-first playback, making them ideal for TikTok and other platforms. HeyGen auto-generates accurate captions, applies readable typography and motion, and gives you instant control over style, size, and placement for mobile screens in your short video projects.

YouTube video captions

Generative visuals and b-roll selection

From animated graphics to AI-generated scenes, HeyGen creates visuals that match your script. Swap in your footage or let the generator pick licensed b-roll that fits tone and pacing.

Voice cloning

Platform presets and export optimization

Export vertical MP4s optimized for YouTube Shorts, with correct aspect ratios, bitrate, captions, and suggested titles and descriptions for discoverability.

motion graphics photos to video

How it works

How to Use the AI YouTube Shorts Generator

Get your visually catching YouTube shorts ready within minutes with the following simple steps.

Step 1

Give a prompt or upload footage

Type a topic, paste a script, or upload a long video. HeyGen creates suggested hooks and scene breakdowns automatically.

Step 2

Pick a Shorts style and audio

Choose energy level, caption style, and voice for your AI shorts. Add music or let HeyGen suggest audio matched to your script and format.

Step 3

Preview and tweak quickly

Edit captions, swap visuals, or change the hook with natural language prompts in your video generator. Regenerate a scene or the entire Short in seconds.

Step 4

Export and publish

Download vertical MP4s optimized for YouTube Shorts, plus suggested titles, descriptions, and tags for your short video content. Use batch exports or API to publish at scale.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is an AI youtube shorts generator?

An AI youtube shorts generator is a tool that turns short scripts, ideas, or longer videos into finished vertical Shorts using AI for scripting, editing, audio-syncing, and captioning. HeyGen produces mobile-first videos designed to perform on YouTube’s Shorts feed so creators can publish more often without complex editing.

How does HeyGen make Shorts that perform well?

HeyGen focuses on the first three seconds, caption clarity, and beat-aware editing. The system generates strong hooks, aligns visuals to audio cues, and applies caption-first layouts so Shorts are optimized for both autoplay and sound-off viewing.

Can I convert long videos into many Shorts?

Yes, let's create short videos. HeyGen automatically detects highlightable moments in long-form footage and creates multiple Shorts with captions and optimized cuts. This repurposing workflow is ideal for podcasts, livestreams, and lectures.

Are captions and translations supported?

Absolutely. HeyGen auto-generates accurate captions and can translate scripts and captions into many languages using the advanced AI shorts technology. video translator feature. Localized voiceovers and subtitle timing are preserved for natural delivery.

Do I need to provide music or footage?

No. HeyGen can generate visuals and select licensed audio automatically. You can also upload your tracks and footage for a more personalized look and sound.

How long does it take to generate a Short?

Most Shorts generate in minutes. Complexity, length, and batch volume affect total rendering time. Batch jobs can be queued and processed via API for high-volume needs.

Can I A/B test multiple hooks and variants?

Yes. HeyGen makes multiple variants per brief so you can test hooks, visuals, and CTAs. Use the export sets to run experiments and scale winners quickly.

What export formats are available for Shorts?

Export vertical MP4s optimized for YouTube Shorts, as well as square and landscape variants when needed. HeyGen also provides SRT files and metadata recommendations for publishing.

Can I use my own voice or avatars in Shorts?

Yes. Upload a voice sample to clone your voice, or use avatars and creators from the library. Avatars include precise lip sync and consistent on-screen presence across multiple Shorts.

Who owns the content I create?

You retain full ownership of all assets you generate. HeyGen does not claim rights to your content. Ensure any third-party material you include is properly licensed.

Is HeyGen secure for creator and brand assets?

HeyGen follows industry standard security practices with encrypted storage and access controls. Enterprise plans include workspace governance, role based permissions, and private storage options.

