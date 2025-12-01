Create scroll-stopping YouTube Shorts in minutes with HeyGen’s AI youtube shorts generator. From script to publish-ready vertical video, our AI writes hooks, generates visuals, syncs audio, and adds captions so creators and brands can scale short-form content without cameras or lengthy edits.
Extract highlights from Podcasts, livestreams, and webinars to create multiple Shorts that drive viewers back to full episodes.
Never run out of ideas. Generate frequent Shorts using an AI-powered approach, test different hooks, and scale your upload cadence to grow subscribers and watch time.
Create audio-reactive promotional Shorts for tracks, releases, and teasers that match tempo and accentuate drops.
Break lessons into quick, digestible Shorts with captions and clear learning objectives to improve retention and reach.
Break lessons into quick, digestible Shorts with captions and clear learning objectives to improve retention and reach.
Produce many ad-ready Shorts per campaign, localized for each market, and use an AI video generator to test creatives rapidly to find winning variations.
Why Heygen Is the Best AI YouTube Shorts Generator
HeyGen pairs production-grade AI video generation with Shorts-first workflows so you can conceptualize, iterate, and publish faster. Produce attention-optimized Shorts with beat-aware cuts, platform presets, and automatic localization — all designed to increase views and audience growth.
Generate scripts, scenes, and finished Shorts in minutes. HeyGen automates the heavy lifting so you can post frequently and keep algorithmic momentum.
Every output follows mobile-first design, caption-first readability, and pacing tuned for YouTube Shorts discovery and retention. Export platform-ready files with metadata suggestions.
Create language variants, A B test hooks, or batch-generate dozens of clips from one long video. HeyGen supports bulk workflows and API automation for creators and teams.
Script and hook generator for Shorts
Start with a topic or paste a paragraph and HeyGen crafts a viral-ready short script with a strong hook, call to action, and scene markers. The script drives visuals, captions, and timing to maximize retention in the first few seconds.
Auto captions and caption styling
Shorts rely on text-first playback, making them ideal for TikTok and other platforms. HeyGen auto-generates accurate captions, applies readable typography and motion, and gives you instant control over style, size, and placement for mobile screens in your short video projects.
Generative visuals and b-roll selection
From animated graphics to AI-generated scenes, HeyGen creates visuals that match your script. Swap in your footage or let the generator pick licensed b-roll that fits tone and pacing.
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative image to video platform on the market.
How to Use the AI YouTube Shorts Generator
Get your visually catching YouTube shorts ready within minutes with the following simple steps.
Type a topic, paste a script, or upload a long video. HeyGen creates suggested hooks and scene breakdowns automatically.
Choose energy level, caption style, and voice for your AI shorts. Add music or let HeyGen suggest audio matched to your script and format.
Edit captions, swap visuals, or change the hook with natural language prompts in your video generator. Regenerate a scene or the entire Short in seconds.
Download vertical MP4s optimized for YouTube Shorts, plus suggested titles, descriptions, and tags for your short video content. Use batch exports or API to publish at scale.
An AI youtube shorts generator is a tool that turns short scripts, ideas, or longer videos into finished vertical Shorts using AI for scripting, editing, audio-syncing, and captioning. HeyGen produces mobile-first videos designed to perform on YouTube’s Shorts feed so creators can publish more often without complex editing.
HeyGen focuses on the first three seconds, caption clarity, and beat-aware editing. The system generates strong hooks, aligns visuals to audio cues, and applies caption-first layouts so Shorts are optimized for both autoplay and sound-off viewing.
Yes, let's create short videos. HeyGen automatically detects highlightable moments in long-form footage and creates multiple Shorts with captions and optimized cuts. This repurposing workflow is ideal for podcasts, livestreams, and lectures.
Absolutely. HeyGen auto-generates accurate captions and can translate scripts and captions into many languages using the advanced AI shorts technology. video translator feature. Localized voiceovers and subtitle timing are preserved for natural delivery.
No. HeyGen can generate visuals and select licensed audio automatically. You can also upload your tracks and footage for a more personalized look and sound.
Most Shorts generate in minutes. Complexity, length, and batch volume affect total rendering time. Batch jobs can be queued and processed via API for high-volume needs.
Yes. HeyGen makes multiple variants per brief so you can test hooks, visuals, and CTAs. Use the export sets to run experiments and scale winners quickly.
Export vertical MP4s optimized for YouTube Shorts, as well as square and landscape variants when needed. HeyGen also provides SRT files and metadata recommendations for publishing.
Yes. Upload a voice sample to clone your voice, or use avatars and creators from the library. Avatars include precise lip sync and consistent on-screen presence across multiple Shorts.
You retain full ownership of all assets you generate. HeyGen does not claim rights to your content. Ensure any third-party material you include is properly licensed.
HeyGen follows industry standard security practices with encrypted storage and access controls. Enterprise plans include workspace governance, role based permissions, and private storage options.
Explore more AI powered tools
Bring any photo to life with hyper‑realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.