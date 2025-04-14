Save the Date Video Maker for Every Occasion

Create a polished save the date video starting from a script, a photo, or a simple idea. No camera, no crew, and no editing experience required. Choose a style, add your message, and HeyGen turns your video into a shareable clip in minutes.

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Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.

Why Brands Choose HeyGen’s Save the Date Video Maker

Generate Videos From Your Event Script

Write your event details, choose a save the date video template, and launch your video project. The platform builds a finished animation with narration, transitions, and scene timing automatically. AI tools handle pacing and sequencing so your announcement is ready instantly. Whether you're announcing a wedding or a milestone birthday, text to video turns your script into a polished clip with no editing required.

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Design Your Save the Date Video Template

Pick an elegant, wedding-themed template or browse designs for every occasion. Every save the date video template includes pre-matched graphics, transitions, and layout options you can adjust to fit your theme. The intuitive drag-and-drop editor is beginner-friendly and requires no design background. Start from scratch or build on an existing style. The AI video generator gives you instant access to the full template library.

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Voice Narration That Sounds Like You

Record a short voice sample and the platform clones it to deliver a heartfelt message in your own tone. Every word in your romantic announcement sounds natural because the audio matches your voice and style exactly. Your guests hear you, even if you never recorded the final script. Alternatively, choose from dozens of built-in voice options to find the right match for your event. Use AI voice cloning to add your own voice to every save the date.

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Animate Photos and Footage Into Video

Upload your own footage or pull from a library of stock videos to build a multi-scene announcement. Animate photos with transitions, crop visuals to fit any frame, and trim scenes to the right length without complex editing software. Engagement shoots, venue snapshots, or stock footage all become polished video content automatically. The image to video tool handles scene construction, visual timing, and output so you get a finished clip with no manual editing.

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Edit, Caption, and Share in Any Format

Your finished video exports in HD, ready for any channel: text message, email, Instagram, WhatsApp, or direct download. Use the online editor's essential tools to fine-tune captions, adjust timing, and collaborate with your partner or planner before finalizing. Editing tools handle caption generation automatically so your announcement is readable without sound. Use the subtitle generator to add accurate captions in seconds, or translate for guests in different countries.

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Use Cases of Save the Date Video Maker

Wedding Save the Date Announcements

Skip the printed card and create a personalized save the date that arrives as a polished wedding save the date video in every guest's inbox. Write your details, choose a style that fits your wedding theme, and produce an announcement that feels as special as your big day. Guests open it, watch it, and remember the date. The invitation video format drives faster RSVPs than a save the date invitation sent by mail.

Engagement Party Video Invitations

Planning an engagement party on a short timeline means every communication counts. Whether you want to start from scratch or build from a template, drop in the event details, add music, and produce a polished clip in minutes. Filming a proper announcement takes too much time for a spontaneous celebration. Use the AI video editor to fine-tune pacing and style before sharing with your guests.

Milestone Birthday Video Save the Date

Organizing a 40th, 50th, or 60th birthday means coordinating guests months in advance. Craft a video save the date that sets the tone, makes the event feel unforgettable, and leaves guests counting down to your special day. Add photos, venue details, and a heartfelt note so every guest knows what to expect. The birthday video format turns a simple announcement into something truly memorable.

Corporate Events and Conference Invites

A calendar invite or PDF flyer for a corporate event gets lost in overloaded inboxes. If you want to create genuine anticipation before launch, a video communicates the event value, agenda highlights, and date in a format that stuns your audience. Produce a branded announcement with your company's tone and messaging in minutes. Use a promo video to build pre-event excitement and drive registrations.

Baby Shower and Arrival Announcements

Sharing baby news deserves a gorgeous, timeless moment that feels bigger than a group text. A video announcement created from a single photo delivers the excitement with music, narration, and the parents' voice. Upload your photo and create a talking announcement using AI photo avatar so guests receive something personal without any filming required. Ready in minutes to share with family and friends.

Destination Weddings and Family Reunions

When guests are spread across countries, a destination wedding requires communication that feels exciting and urgent. A video save the date shows the venue, conveys the mood, and makes the trip worth booking. Use our video tools to produce an announcement with endless customization options. For multilingual guest lists, the AI video translator localizes your clip into 175+ languages automatically.

How a Save the Date Video Maker Works

Create your save the date video in four clear steps, from choosing a style to sending it to every guest on your list.

Step 1

Choose Your Style

Browse event templates and pick a style that fits your celebration's tone and theme.

Step 2

Add Your Event Details

Type your event name, date, location, and any details you want guests to remember.

Step 3

Customize Your Message

Add your voice, adjust the visuals, and upload any photos to personalize the video.

Step 4

Share With Your Guests

Download your video and send it by text, email, or social media to your guest list.

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is a save the date video maker and how does it work?

A save the date video maker lets you create an announcement video without filming or editing. Type your event details, choose a save the date video template, add narration, and the platform builds a finished video. Use script to video to turn a written message into a share-ready clip in minutes. Send it by text, email, or social media to your full guest list.

Will a save the date video feel personal enough for my wedding?

Yes. A video announcement that includes your photos, voices, and event details feels more personal than a printed card. When you create your wedding save the date, every element is yours to control: images, narration, music, and message. If you want a consistent look across all scenes, AI face swap places your photos into any frame. Add your own voice so it sounds exactly like you.

How do I add my own voice to a save the date video?

Record a short voice sample and the platform clones it to narrate your video in your own tone. Your narration applies automatically across all scenes. If you prefer not to record, use the AI voice generator to choose from natural-sounding voice options instead. Either way, the final video sounds personal without any post-production work.

What information should I include in a save the date video?

Your video should include the event name, date, location, and an RSVP or wedding website link. A brief personal message, photos of the couple or venue, and the event's theme or dress code also help. If you have a slide deck with the details already, use PPT To video to convert it into a video directly. Keep the final video under 60 seconds.

Can I share a save the date video through text or WhatsApp?

Yes. Your finished video exports in standard MP4 format, which plays on any device and sends through WhatsApp, iMessage, email, and social platforms. You can also generate a short vertical version for Reels or Stories using the reel generator. Every format is optimized for mobile so guests can open it and save the date without switching devices.

How many save the date videos can I send to guests?

There is no limit on how many people you can share your video with. Once ready, download the MP4 and send it to your full guest list by text, email, or any messaging platform. For large guest lists, paste the link into a group message or email blast. You can also use url to video to create a hosted version and share a link instead of a file.

How does a video compare to a save the date website or card?

A video delivers information in a format people are more likely to open and remember than a card or webpage. It combines visuals, narration, music, and motion into a brief experience that creates genuine excitement before the event. Unlike a website, a video plays in any messaging app. AI lip Sync ensures the narration and visual timing match perfectly for a polished result.

How do I make a save the date video online for free?

You can create a free save the date video with no credit card required. The free plan lets you make your video online for free, preview the result, and export it before upgrading. Paid plans starting at $24 per month unlock voice cloning, longer video lengths, and the full style library. Start with a free video and upgrade when you are ready.

Can I make a save the date video from my engagement photos?

Yes. Upload your engagement photos and the platform builds a multi-scene video with your images, transitions, narration, and music automatically. Arrange photos in any order and add captions or event details to each scene. If you need help with the message, use the video script generator to draft your announcement before adding it to the video.

Can I use a slideshow format for my save the date video?

Yes. A slideshow format is a popular choice for save the date videos, especially when working from an engagement shoot. Each photo becomes a scene with smooth transitions, narration, and music. Use the slideshow maker to build a polished photo slideshow without any design experience. The final result exports as an MP4 ready to share by text or email.

Can I create a save the date GIF to send to guests?

Yes. Export your save the date as a GIF or as a standard video file. Animated GIFs work in email and social feeds where autoplay may not trigger. Create a short animated loop from your announcement clip using built-in editing tools. GIFs play automatically in most email clients, making them a popular format for save the dates. Export in GIF or MP4 depending on where you plan to share it.

Do I need design or video skills to make a good save the date?

No skills are required. The platform is easy to use from the first session, with templates and editing tools that handle design automatically. Bring your creativity and the tools do the rest. Choose your style, fill in the details, and produce a polished announcement or simple invitation card in guided steps. Most people finish their first save the date video in under ten minutes with no prior editing background.

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