Translate videos from
English to Danish
Translate English videos into clear, natural Danish in just minutes with HeyGen. Generate Danish subtitles, create natural Danish voiceovers, or produce AI dubbing without manual editing or complex software.
Upload your English video, choose Danish, and complete the entire process directly in your browser. HeyGen handles transcription, translation, timing alignment, and export in one streamlined workflow.
Translate Danish Video to English with HeyGen
If you also need reverse localization, you can translate Danish video to English using the same workflow. Upload your Danish file, generate a transcript, and export English subtitles or scripts. This is helpful for interviews, product walkthroughs, and internal content created originally in Danish.
Translate Video
Upload your video for hyper-realistic translation with natural lip-sync
English to Danish Video Translation Made Simple
English to Danish video translation allows you to convert spoken English into fluent Danish while preserving meaning, tone, and pacing. Whether your audience prefers subtitles or audio, the process is fast and easy to manage.
HeyGen is designed specifically for video. It listens to English speech, converts it into a time-coded transcript, and translates it into natural Danish that feels professional and easy to follow.
If you are localizing content for multiple markets, the same workflow supports other high-demand languages such as English to Spanish video translation:
Benefits
Go from English to Danish Instantly
Translating English video content into Danish takes only minutes. You can convert product demos, lessons, webinars, or marketing content without manual subtitle editing.
Reach Danish-Speaking Audiences
Denmark and the broader Nordic region represent digitally engaged markets. Translating your English videos into Danish helps expand reach and improve accessibility.
Save Time and Production Costs
Instead of managing separate tools for transcription, translation, and formatting, HeyGen keeps everything in one workflow, which simplifies publishing.
Publish Across Platforms
Export SRT or VTT subtitle files for YouTube, online courses, internal training systems, and social platforms.
For YouTube-specific workflows, you can streamline caption publishing using:
Best Practices for a Smooth English to Danish Translation
Clear English audio produces better Danish results. Review your transcript before translating to correct names and technical terms.
Keep subtitles concise to improve readability. Preview short clips before exporting to confirm timing and clarity. If generating voiceovers, confirm pronunciation for brand names and industry terms.
These small steps help ensure your Danish video feels natural and professional.
Features Built for English to Danish Video Translation
HeyGen automatically detects English speech and converts it into fluent Danish with subtitles or narration.
You can:
Generate accurate English transcriptsTranslate into natural DanishExport subtitles as SRT or VTTCreate Danish voiceovers using AI dubbingAlign timing automaticallyScale translation into additional languages without reuploading
For example, once your English video is uploaded, you can also localize it into Spanish or Arabic using the same workflow.
How to Translate English Video to Swedish in 4 easy steps
If you're new to English to Greek video translation, HeyGen makes the process simple and repeatable.
Upload Your Video
Upload your video file. Clear English audio improves transcription accuracy and reduces editing time later.
Generate the English Transcript
Speech recognition technology automatically converts spoken English into a written transcript.
Translate English to Danish
The transcript is translated into Danish using contextual machine learning models trained to maintain sentence structure and meaning.
Review and Export
Preview the result, make edits if needed, and export the final video or subtitle files.
What’s better about HeyGen?
The impact is clear. Businesses achieve real results with HeyGen’s video translator. By translating videos instantly, you can save both money and time while effortlessly expanding your global reach.
Frequently Asked Questions
How do I translate an English video to Danish accurately?
Upload your English video to HeyGen, generate a time-coded transcript, review it carefully, translate it into Danish, and preview timing before exporting subtitles or voiceover files
Can I add Danish subtitles to an English video?
Yes. You can automatically generate Danish subtitles from English speech and export them as SRT or VTT files , or embed them directly into your video
Can I translate English YouTube videos to Danish?
Yes. Generate Danish subtitles, export SRT or VTT files, and upload them to YouTube Studio. For frequent publishing, the YouTube translator workflow simplifies the process.
Does this tool support Danish voiceover and dubbing?
Yes. You can create Danish voiceovers using AI dubbing, which generates natural speech and aligns timing closely with the original English audio.
Is English to Danish video translation free?
You can preview short videos to test translation quality. Full exports and longer content typically require signing in for consistent processing.
Can I create additional language versions from the same English video?
Yes. Once uploaded, you can reuse the video to create additional language versions such as Spanish or Arabic without reuploading the file.
What formats are supported?
Most common formats including MP4 are supported. Subtitles can be exported in SRT or VTT formats for compatibility across major platforms.
Is Danish dubbing better than subtitles?
It depends on your audience. Subtitles are faster and ideal for accessibility. Dubbing creates a more immersive experience for viewers who prefer listening.If you prefer voice instead of subtitles, use HeyGen’s AI dubbing workflow here:
