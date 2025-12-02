Benefits

English to Danish Video Translation Made Simple

English to Danish video translation allows you to convert spoken English into fluent Danish while preserving meaning, tone, and pacing. Whether your audience prefers subtitles or audio, the process is fast and easy to manage.

HeyGen is designed specifically for video. It listens to English speech, converts it into a time-coded transcript, and translates it into natural Danish that feels professional and easy to follow.

If you are localizing content for multiple markets, the same workflow supports other high-demand languages such as English to Spanish video translation: