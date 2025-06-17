HeyGen logo

AI Invitation Maker for Instant Video Invitations

Create beautiful, share-ready video invitations from scripts, images, or event links using HeyGen’s free AI invitation maker. Paste your event copy, choose a visual style, and instantly generate polished invites with animated scenes, voiceover, captions, and export-ready formats, no cameras or editing needed.

Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.

Wedding and milestone invitations

Wedding and milestone invitations

Generate elegant, animated wedding invites that highlight names, dates, venue details, and RSVP links. Localize versions for guests in different languages and produce both short teaser clips and full announcement videos.

Corporate events and webinars

Corporate events and webinars

Convert agendas, speaker bios, and registration links into professional video invites for partners or internal teams. Apply corporate templates and export versions for email, intranet, and LinkedIn campaigns.

Parties and private gatherings

Parties and private gatherings

Create playful birthday, housewarming, or holiday video invites with themed motion, music, and instant share links—perfect for group chats and social posts.

Fundraisers and nonprofit outreach

Fundraisers and nonprofit outreach

Design persuasive video invitations that explain purpose, schedule, and donation options. Produce tailored versions for partner segments and track engagement after distribution using AI.

Product launches and press invites

Product launches and press invites

Send cinematic launch invites that include teaser visuals, event run-of-show, and RSVP CTAs. Regenerate updates as details evolve without re-shoots.

Personalized guest experiences

Personalized guest experiences

Use guest name variables or uploaded photos to produce individualized video invites at scale. HeyGen helps craft a personal touch while automating mass personalization for creating invitations.

Why HeyGen is the Best AI Invitation Maker

HeyGen converts invitation copy into full AI-generated invitation videos with production-quality visuals, smart timing, and multilingual delivery. Teams produce consistent branded invites fast, localize effortlessly, and scale invites for guests, partners, and attendees with minimal effort.

Instant invite videos

Turn your event details into a finished video in minutes. HeyGen automates scene sequencing, animation, and timing so you can focus on the message, not the production.

Branded and editable

Apply brand colors, fonts, logos, and templates. Edit scenes, swap assets, or tweak copy while retaining consistent identity across every invite and format.

Global-ready invitations

Translate event copy and regenerate videos in other languages with voiceovers and subtitled captions. HeyGen’s video translator recreates timing and pacing for natural delivery in your invitation using AI.

Script-driven scene composition and timing

Paste your invitation text or upload a guest list and HeyGen builds a scene-by-scene video that follows your copy. The engine identifies headings, RSVP details, and schedule blocks to create clear, readable scenes with smooth transitions, animated text, and visual emphasis on key details. Use Image to video conversion can enhance your online invitation experience. inputs to convert photos into animated backdrops and keep scenes visually consistent across versions.

script to video

Animated design system with brand controls

Choose from curated templates or fully customize color palettes, typography, motion curves, and lower thirds. HeyGen’s design engine applies your brand kit automatically to every invite, preserves legibility across small screens, and ensures motion and pacing match the event tone—formal, playful, or cinematic.

brand control

Natural voiceovers, music, and lip sync support

Add studio-quality AI voiceovers in dozens of languages, select background music that fits the mood, and use voice cloning for personal messages. When featuring an on-screen presenter or avatar, HeyGen applies precise lip sync so spoken invites match the generated movement seamlessly.

Voice cloning

Platform-optimized exports and automation

Render invites as MP4s, vertical Shorts, or GIFs ready for messaging, socials, email, or event pages using a customizable design. Use bulk generation or the API to create hundreds of personalized invites from a spreadsheet and automate delivery with webhooks and cloud storage integrations.

motion graphics photos to video

Used by 100,000+ teams that value quality, ease, and speed

See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative image to video platform on the market.

Miro
"It has empowered our writers to have the same level of creativity in the process that I do when it comes to visual storytelling mediums."

Steve Sowrey, Learning Media Designer
play buttonWatch video
Vision Creative Labs
"The magic moment for me was when we had a film that I've been doing every week. Suddenly, we realized I could write a script, send it in, and never have to go in front of a camera again."

Roger Hirst, Co-Founder
play buttonWatch video
Workday
"What I love about HeyGen is that I no longer have to say no to projects. It’s like we’ve augmented our team. We can do way more with the resources we have."

Justin Meisinger, Program Manager
play buttonWatch video
4.8
2000+ reviews
reviews trophy
How it works

How to Use the AI Invitation Maker

Create AI-generated invitation videos in four clear steps—from copy to share-ready video.

Step 1

Enter event details or paste your script

Add names, date, time, location, RSVP link, and any notes. HeyGen parses the text, identifies priority elements, and prepares a st

Step 2

Choose a visual theme and voice

Select a customizable template, color scheme, and background music for your invitations. Pick a voice for announcements or upload a short clip to create a custom voice clone.

Step 3

Fine tune scenes and personalization

Edit text, replace images, or add guest variables for personalized versions. Adjust timing, motion intensity, or caption styles with simple controls.

Step 4

Generate, export, and distribute

Render optimized files for social, email, and event pages using a free invitation maker. Use batch mode or API to create thousands of personalized invites and trigger delivery via webhooks or integrations.

An Apple iMac displays a data dashboard with charts and metrics, a keyboard, smartphone, and mug on a wooden desk.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is an AI invitation maker and how does it differ from a template editor?

An AI invitation maker converts your event copy, images, or links into a fully produced video using generative visuals, motion design, voiceovers, and timing automation. Unlike static template editors, HeyGen builds animated scenes, applies automated pacing, and produces share-ready video formats without manual keyframing or complex editing.

Can I customize the invitation designs and keep them on-brand?

Yes. HeyGen supports brand kits that auto-apply colors, fonts, logos, and layout rules across every invite. You can fine tune motion curves, subtitle styles, andscene composition to ensure every version matches your brand standards.

How do personalization and guest-specific invites work?

Upload a spreadsheet with guest variables—names, photo links, or salutations—and HeyGen generates individualized invites in batch. Each file can include a personalized voice line or image, enabling scalable, personal outreach without manual editing.

Are multilingual invitations supported?

Yes. Use the built-in free AI invitation generator to streamline your design process. video translator to create localized versions. HeyGen translates script text, generates natural-sounding voiceovers, and times captions and lip sync to the translated audio so messages land naturally for international guests.

Can I use my own music or choose royalty-free tracks?

You can upload licensed tracks or choose from HeyGen’s library of cleared music. The engine matches music to pacing and can auto-adjust edits to sync with musical cues for a polished result.

What export formats and platform presets are available?

Export MP4 files optimized for email, social, or event pages, vertical reels for Instagram and TikTok, or looped GIFs for quick messaging. Presets ensure correct aspect ratios, bitrates, and subtitle embedding for each destination.

How long does it take to generate an invitation video?

Most invitation videos generate in minutes depending on length and complexity. Batch generation timelines scale with volume; APIs and webhooks support asynchronous delivery for large catalogs.

Who owns the videos and are they secure?

You retain full ownership of all generated invites. HeyGen stores and transmits data securely with enterprise-grade controls. For sensitive events, use private storage integrations and role based access to manage distribution.

Can I update an invite after it’s created?

Yes. Edit your script, swap visuals, or change voice settings and regenerate. HeyGen updates only the changed scenes, making iterative edits fast and efficient without rebuilding the whole video.

Does HeyGen integrate with RSVP or email systems?

HeyGen supports exportable share links and file downloads for any email or RSVP platform, and can connect via APIs to automate delivery into CRM, email marketing, or event management tools.

Explore more AI powered tools

Bring any photo to life with hyper‑realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

