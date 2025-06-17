Create beautiful, share-ready video invitations from scripts, images, or event links using HeyGen’s free AI invitation maker. Paste your event copy, choose a visual style, and instantly generate polished invites with animated scenes, voiceover, captions, and export-ready formats, no cameras or editing needed.
Generate elegant, animated wedding invites that highlight names, dates, venue details, and RSVP links. Localize versions for guests in different languages and produce both short teaser clips and full announcement videos.
Convert agendas, speaker bios, and registration links into professional video invites for partners or internal teams. Apply corporate templates and export versions for email, intranet, and LinkedIn campaigns.
Create playful birthday, housewarming, or holiday video invites with themed motion, music, and instant share links—perfect for group chats and social posts.
Design persuasive video invitations that explain purpose, schedule, and donation options. Produce tailored versions for partner segments and track engagement after distribution using AI.
Send cinematic launch invites that include teaser visuals, event run-of-show, and RSVP CTAs. Regenerate updates as details evolve without re-shoots.
Use guest name variables or uploaded photos to produce individualized video invites at scale. HeyGen helps craft a personal touch while automating mass personalization for creating invitations.
Why HeyGen is the Best AI Invitation Maker
HeyGen converts invitation copy into full AI-generated invitation videos with production-quality visuals, smart timing, and multilingual delivery. Teams produce consistent branded invites fast, localize effortlessly, and scale invites for guests, partners, and attendees with minimal effort.
Turn your event details into a finished video in minutes. HeyGen automates scene sequencing, animation, and timing so you can focus on the message, not the production.
Apply brand colors, fonts, logos, and templates. Edit scenes, swap assets, or tweak copy while retaining consistent identity across every invite and format.
Translate event copy and regenerate videos in other languages with voiceovers and subtitled captions. HeyGen’s video translator recreates timing and pacing for natural delivery in your invitation using AI.
Script-driven scene composition and timing
Paste your invitation text or upload a guest list and HeyGen builds a scene-by-scene video that follows your copy. The engine identifies headings, RSVP details, and schedule blocks to create clear, readable scenes with smooth transitions, animated text, and visual emphasis on key details. Use Image to video conversion can enhance your online invitation experience. inputs to convert photos into animated backdrops and keep scenes visually consistent across versions.
Animated design system with brand controls
Choose from curated templates or fully customize color palettes, typography, motion curves, and lower thirds. HeyGen’s design engine applies your brand kit automatically to every invite, preserves legibility across small screens, and ensures motion and pacing match the event tone—formal, playful, or cinematic.
Natural voiceovers, music, and lip sync support
Add studio-quality AI voiceovers in dozens of languages, select background music that fits the mood, and use voice cloning for personal messages. When featuring an on-screen presenter or avatar, HeyGen applies precise lip sync so spoken invites match the generated movement seamlessly.
Platform-optimized exports and automation
Render invites as MP4s, vertical Shorts, or GIFs ready for messaging, socials, email, or event pages using a customizable design. Use bulk generation or the API to create hundreds of personalized invites from a spreadsheet and automate delivery with webhooks and cloud storage integrations.
How to Use the AI Invitation Maker
Create AI-generated invitation videos in four clear steps—from copy to share-ready video.
Add names, date, time, location, RSVP link, and any notes. HeyGen parses the text, identifies priority elements, and prepares a st
Select a customizable template, color scheme, and background music for your invitations. Pick a voice for announcements or upload a short clip to create a custom voice clone.
Edit text, replace images, or add guest variables for personalized versions. Adjust timing, motion intensity, or caption styles with simple controls.
Render optimized files for social, email, and event pages using a free invitation maker. Use batch mode or API to create thousands of personalized invites and trigger delivery via webhooks or integrations.
An AI invitation maker converts your event copy, images, or links into a fully produced video using generative visuals, motion design, voiceovers, and timing automation. Unlike static template editors, HeyGen builds animated scenes, applies automated pacing, and produces share-ready video formats without manual keyframing or complex editing.
Yes. HeyGen supports brand kits that auto-apply colors, fonts, logos, and layout rules across every invite. You can fine tune motion curves, subtitle styles, andscene composition to ensure every version matches your brand standards.
Upload a spreadsheet with guest variables—names, photo links, or salutations—and HeyGen generates individualized invites in batch. Each file can include a personalized voice line or image, enabling scalable, personal outreach without manual editing.
Yes. Use the built-in free AI invitation generator to streamline your design process. video translator to create localized versions. HeyGen translates script text, generates natural-sounding voiceovers, and times captions and lip sync to the translated audio so messages land naturally for international guests.
You can upload licensed tracks or choose from HeyGen’s library of cleared music. The engine matches music to pacing and can auto-adjust edits to sync with musical cues for a polished result.
Export MP4 files optimized for email, social, or event pages, vertical reels for Instagram and TikTok, or looped GIFs for quick messaging. Presets ensure correct aspect ratios, bitrates, and subtitle embedding for each destination.
Most invitation videos generate in minutes depending on length and complexity. Batch generation timelines scale with volume; APIs and webhooks support asynchronous delivery for large catalogs.
You retain full ownership of all generated invites. HeyGen stores and transmits data securely with enterprise-grade controls. For sensitive events, use private storage integrations and role based access to manage distribution.
Yes. Edit your script, swap visuals, or change voice settings and regenerate. HeyGen updates only the changed scenes, making iterative edits fast and efficient without rebuilding the whole video.
HeyGen supports exportable share links and file downloads for any email or RSVP platform, and can connect via APIs to automate delivery into CRM, email marketing, or event management tools.
