HeyGen and Sora 2 integration gives creators, educators, entrepreneurs, and businesses the ability to generate cinematic B-roll, scenes, and visuals directly inside their workflow. This integration makes storytelling faster, more creative, and more impactful without adding extra steps.
Getting started with the Sora 2 desktop app inside HeyGen takes just a few simple steps.
Drop files hereUpload or drag and drop file here
Creativity unlocked
You can generate B-roll, scenes, and visuals instantly with a simple prompt. This expands the creative range of every video project and lets you move from an idea to supporting visuals in seconds with HeyGen’s built-in AI B-roll generator.
Seamless in workflow
There is no app switching, no exports, and no extra tools required. Everything happens inside HeyGen, where users already create. This keeps workflows simple while making every video more dynamic.
High quality visuals and layouts
Use built in visuals or upload your own screenshots, recordings, or brand assets. HeyGen maintains clean layouts, readable text placement, and consistent spacing so viewers stay focused on the instruction rather than visual clutter. Every scene is optimized for clarity and learning., normal
Value to communication
You can add clarity with contextual visuals that support your message. This makes communication more effective and impactful. At the same time, you reduce production time without sacrificing creativity.
Powered by OpenAI Sora 2
OpenAI Sora 2 is the advanced video and audio generation model that powers HeyGen’s new storytelling features. It delivers realism, accurate physics, native dialogue, and controllability across multi shot sequences. Sora 2 excels at producing realistic, anime-style, and cinematic AI visuals with synchronized sound effects.
With HeyGen, that power is now available directly inside your workflow and through the new Sora 2 desktop app for advanced users.
How to make Sora videos with AI
Creating videos with AI is fast and simple. With HeyGen, you turn written steps into a complete tutorial video using a guided workflow designed for speed and easy updates.
Select your audience, platform, and learning outcome. Decide what the viewer should understand or complete after watching.
Paste your steps or write a short description. HeyGen generates a complete tutorial video automatically.
Edit text, change voiceover styles, adjust visuals, or translate the video into additional languages.
Download your tutorial video and publish it anywhere. Update it anytime by editing the text and regenerating.
It is the integration of OpenAI’s Sora 2 video model with HeyGen, enabling instant generation of B-roll, scenes, and visuals inside the platform. For a limited time, generate any number of videos without the Sora watermark.
OpenAI Sora is a next generation AI model for video and audio generation. The Sora app uses this technology to create, remix, and share AI generated videos with realism, physics accuracy, and native sound.
Yes. You can localize tutorials for different regions by translating both narration and subtitles while keeping timing consistent. This makes global training and customer education easier, since you do not need separate projects for every language version.
No. The workflow is script-first, so you work in text and simple controls instead of a complex timeline. You can still refine scenes and audio, but the heavy lifting is automated, making tutorial creation accessible for beginners and fast for experts.
You can create software walkthroughs, SOP training, onboarding modules, help center clips, product feature explainers, and internal process videos. The best results come from structured steps, clear outcomes, and concise language that guides viewers through each action.
You can standardize style by reusing layouts, colors, logos, and caption settings so every tutorial matches your brand. Keep the same tone across scripts, and apply consistent formatting for headings, callouts, and step labels to build a recognizable tutorial library.
Tutorial videos can be exported in common formats suitable for web, LMS platforms, and social channels. You can choose aspect ratios for different destinations and keep subtitles ready for accessibility. This makes it easy to distribute tutorials wherever your audience learns.
Yes. Because the workflow is script-based, you can edit a step, swap a scene, or update terminology and re-render quickly. This is ideal for fast-moving teams that need current tutorials without re-recording every time a UI or policy changes.
You retain rights to the content you create, including your scripts and exported videos. Security and access controls depend on your plan and workspace settings. For sensitive training, follow internal policies and limit access to only the teams who need the assets.
Explore more AI powered tools
Bring any photo to life with hyper‑realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.