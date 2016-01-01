OpenAI Sora 2 now built into HeyGen

HeyGen and Sora 2 integration gives creators, educators, entrepreneurs, and businesses the ability to generate cinematic B-roll, scenes, and visuals directly inside their workflow. This integration makes storytelling faster, more creative, and more impactful without adding extra steps.

Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.

How to use Sora 2 in HeyGen

Getting started with the Sora 2 desktop app inside HeyGen takes just a few simple steps.

Translate Video

Upload your video for hyper-realistic translation with natural lip-sync

Step 1:Log in to HeyGen
Type your script or idea
Step 2:Type your script or idea
Write your prompt and generate with Sora 2
Step 3:Write your prompt and generate with Sora 2

Creativity unlocked

You can generate B-roll, scenes, and visuals instantly with a simple prompt. This expands the creative range of every video project and lets you move from an idea to supporting visuals in seconds with HeyGen’s built-in AI B-roll generator.

Seamless in workflow

There is no app switching, no exports, and no extra tools required. Everything happens inside HeyGen, where users already create. This keeps workflows simple while making every video more dynamic.

High quality visuals and layouts

Use built in visuals or upload your own screenshots, recordings, or brand assets. HeyGen maintains clean layouts, readable text placement, and consistent spacing so viewers stay focused on the instruction rather than visual clutter. Every scene is optimized for clarity and learning.

Three vertical screens display young people; the foreground screen features a "Brand Fonts" menu with a cursor selecting a font style.

Value to communication

You can add clarity with contextual visuals that support your message. This makes communication more effective and impactful. At the same time, you reduce production time without sacrificing creativity.

Powered by OpenAI Sora 2

OpenAI Sora 2 is the advanced video and audio generation model that powers HeyGen’s new storytelling features. It delivers realism, accurate physics, native dialogue, and controllability across multi shot sequences. Sora 2 excels at producing realistic, anime-style, and cinematic AI visuals with synchronized sound effects.

With HeyGen, that power is now available directly inside your workflow and through the new Sora 2 desktop app for advanced users.

How it works

How to make Sora videos with AI

Creating videos with AI is fast and simple. With HeyGen, you turn written steps into a complete tutorial video using a guided workflow designed for speed and easy updates.

Step 1

Define your goal

Select your audience, platform, and learning outcome. Decide what the viewer should understand or complete after watching.

Step 2

Add your prompt or script

Paste your steps or write a short description. HeyGen generates a complete tutorial video automatically.

Step 3

Refine and customize

Edit text, change voiceover styles, adjust visuals, or translate the video into additional languages.

Step 4

Export and share

Download your tutorial video and publish it anywhere. Update it anytime by editing the text and regenerating.

An Apple iMac displays a data dashboard with charts and metrics, a keyboard, smartphone, and mug on a wooden desk.

FAQs about Sora 2

What is HeyGen with OpenAI Sora 2?

It is the integration of OpenAI’s Sora 2 video model with HeyGen, enabling instant generation of B-roll, scenes, and visuals inside the platform. For a limited time, generate any number of videos without the Sora watermark.

How professional do AI generated tutorial videos look?

OpenAI Sora is a next generation AI model for video and audio generation. The Sora app uses this technology to create, remix, and share AI generated videos with realism, physics accuracy, and native sound.

Can I create tutorial videos in multiple languages?

Yes. You can localize tutorials for different regions by translating both narration and subtitles while keeping timing consistent. This makes global training and customer education easier, since you do not need separate projects for every language version.

Do I need editing skills to make these videos?

No. The workflow is script-first, so you work in text and simple controls instead of a complex timeline. You can still refine scenes and audio, but the heavy lifting is automated, making tutorial creation accessible for beginners and fast for experts.

What types of tutorials can I make with this?

You can create software walkthroughs, SOP training, onboarding modules, help center clips, product feature explainers, and internal process videos. The best results come from structured steps, clear outcomes, and concise language that guides viewers through each action.

How do I control branding and consistency across videos?

You can standardize style by reusing layouts, colors, logos, and caption settings so every tutorial matches your brand. Keep the same tone across scripts, and apply consistent formatting for headings, callouts, and step labels to build a recognizable tutorial library.

What export options and formats are supported?

Tutorial videos can be exported in common formats suitable for web, LMS platforms, and social channels. You can choose aspect ratios for different destinations and keep subtitles ready for accessibility. This makes it easy to distribute tutorials wherever your audience learns.

Can I update tutorial videos when my product changes?

Yes. Because the workflow is script-based, you can edit a step, swap a scene, or update terminology and re-render quickly. This is ideal for fast-moving teams that need current tutorials without re-recording every time a UI or policy changes.

Is my content safe, and who owns what I create?

You retain rights to the content you create, including your scripts and exported videos. Security and access controls depend on your plan and workspace settings. For sensitive training, follow internal policies and limit access to only the teams who need the assets.

Explore more AI powered tools

Bring any photo to life with hyper‑realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

