OpenAI Sora 2 is the advanced video and audio generation model that powers HeyGen’s new storytelling features. It delivers realism, accurate physics, native dialogue, and controllability across multi shot sequences. Sora 2 excels at producing realistic, anime-style, and cinematic AI visuals with synchronized sound effects.

With HeyGen, that power is now available directly inside your workflow and through the new Sora 2 desktop app for advanced users.