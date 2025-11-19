HeyGen logo

AI Birthday Video Maker: Create Birthday Videos in Minutes

Turn simple ideas into meaningful personalized birthday videos that feel personal and memorable. HeyGen’s AI birthday video maker helps you create heartfelt messages with visuals, music, and voiceovers, all generated in minutes without editing experience.

Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.

Birthday wishes for friends and family

Create warm, emotional birthday videos that bring together messages, memories, and photos into one meaningful surprise.

Group birthday messages

Combine wishes from multiple people into a single video. This works especially well for remote teams, long-distance families, or surprise celebrations.

Kids birthday videos

Create playful, colorful birthday videos with fun visuals and cheerful music that kids will love watching again and again.

Milestone birthdays

Celebrate big moments like 18th, 30th, 50th, or 60th birthdays with a happy birthday video that reflects the journey, memories, and achievements of the person.

Long-distance celebrations

Send a birthday video when you cannot be there in person. A thoughtful video helps bridge the distance and still feel close.

Social media birthday posts

Create short birthday videos designed for sharing on Instagram, TikTok, WhatsApp, or Facebook to spread the celebration online.

Why HeyGen is the Best AI Birthday Video Maker

Birthdays deserve more than a quick text or generic card. HeyGen makes it easy to create emotional, shareable birthday videos that feel thoughtful and one of a kind.

Create meaningful birthday messages fast

Writing scripts, choosing visuals, and editing video can take hours. With HeyGen, you simply describe your idea and the platform generates a complete birthday video, saving time while keeping the message personal.

Make every video feel personal

AI helps shape the story, but you stay in control of the tone and details. Add names, memories, photos, or inside jokes to make each birthday video feel truly tailored to the recipient.

No filming or editing required

You do not need a camera, microphone, or editing skills to create a personalized birthday video. HeyGen handles visuals, pacing, music, and voiceovers automatically so anyone can create a polished birthday video.

AI-generated scripts and scenes

Describe your birthday message and let AI create a flowing script and scene structure. This helps you avoid writer’s block while keeping the message warm and natural.

Music and sound effects

Choose from celebratory music or add your own favorite songs. Music helps set the mood and makes the birthday video feel more emotional and engaging.

AI visuals and media

Generate visuals that match the tone of your message or upload your own photos and clips. This balance keeps videos personal while saving time.

Voice cloning

Share-ready exports

Download birthday videos in formats optimized for messaging apps and social platforms. Sharing your happy birthday video is easy and instant.

Used by 100,000+ teams that value quality, ease, and speed

See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative image to video platform on the market.

Miro
"It has empowered our writers to have the same level of creativity in the process that I do when it comes to visual storytelling mediums."

Steve Sowrey, Learning Media Designer
play buttonWatch video
Vision Creative Labs
"The magic moment for me was when we had a film that I've been doing every week. Suddenly, we realized I could write a script, send it in, and never have to go in front of a camera again."

Roger Hirst, Co-Founder
play buttonWatch video
Workday
"What I love about HeyGen is that I no longer have to say no to projects. It’s like we’ve augmented our team. We can do way more with the resources we have."

Justin Meisinger, Program Manager
play buttonWatch video
reviews logo4.8
2000+ reviews
reviews trophy
How it works

How to Use the AI Birthday Video Maker

Creating a birthday video with HeyGen is simple and beginner friendly.

Step 1

Describe your birthday idea

Write a short prompt about who the video is for and what you want to say. This guides the AI in shaping the message and tone.

Step 2

Customize visuals and audio

Add photos, adjust music, or select a voiceover style. These small touches make the video feel more personal and heartfelt.

Step 3

Preview and refine

Watch the generated video messages and make quick edits if needed. You can adjust text, timing, or visuals in your personalized birthday video without starting over.

Step 4

Download and share

Export your finished birthday video and send it instantly. It is ready to share across messaging apps or social platforms as a personalized birthday video.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is an AI birthday video maker?

An AI birthday video maker uses artificial intelligence to turn text prompts into complete birthday videos. It generates scripts, visuals, music, and voiceovers automatically, making video creation fast and simple.

Do I need video editing experience?

No editing experience is required to use HeyGen. The platform is designed for beginners, with AI video technology handling most of the creative and technical work for you.

Can I add my own photos and videos?

Yes, you can upload personal photos and video clips to make your birthday video more meaningful. This helps capture shared memories and personal moments in your happy birthday video.

Can I include music in my birthday video?

Yes, you can choose from built-in celebratory music or upload your own song. Music plays a big role in setting the mood of the birthday message.

Can I add a voiceover to the video?

You can add a voiceover using AI voices or record your own. Voiceovers make birthday videos feel warmer and more personal.

How long should a birthday video be?

Most birthday videos work best between 30 seconds and 2 minutes. This length keeps the birthday video message engaging without feeling too long.

Can I create birthday videos in different languages?

Yes, HeyGen supports multiple languages for your birthday video messages. You can create birthday videos for friends and family around the world in their preferred language.

Is my birthday video private?

Your projects remain private unless you choose to share them. HeyGen is designed with safeguards to protect content and personal information.

Can I edit the video after it is generated?

Yes, you can return to your project at any time to make changes. Updating text, visuals, or music does not require starting from scratch.

Is an AI birthday video better than a text message?

A birthday video feels more thoughtful and memorable than a simple text. Combining visuals, music, and voice helps express emotion in a way words alone cannot.

Explore more AI powered tools

Bring any photo to life with hyper‑realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

