Make your holiday video your own without any technical skill. A drag-and-drop interface lets you decorate your video with seasonal overlays, adjust background music and sound effects, and apply filters to set the right holiday atmosphere. Add stock photos, swap backgrounds, or drop in a christmas tree visual to complete the look. Every edit happens in the browser, so there is nothing to install and no complex software to learn. The AI video editor keeps the workflow easy to use from start to finish.