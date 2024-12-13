AI Video Creation

Personalized Video Platform

Create personalized videos at scale with AI by adding names, preferences, or offers that resonate with each viewer and drive stronger engagement across various platforms.

AI Video Creation

Want to make your videos more engaging and impactful?

HeyGen’s Personalized Video Platform empowers you to create personalized videos tailored to individual viewers. This ensures your messages resonate personally with audiences. Whether for marketing, sales, or customer engagement, personalized videos make your content stand out and drive stronger connections. By using HeyGen’s unique AI video generator features, you enhance viewer experiences and boost audience interaction.

With HeyGen’s AI-driven personalization features, you can seamlessly integrate unique viewer details, like names, preferences, or purchase history into your personalized videos. The result? A memorable and meaningful viewing experience that boosts audience engagement and drives action, making it perfect for personalized video email marketing.

a man sitting in front of a laptop with a blue button that says hey { name }a man sitting in front of a laptop with a blue button that says hey { name }

AI Video Creation

Best Practices for Creating Personalized Videos

Maximize the effectiveness of your personalized videos with these essential tips:

  • Define Your Audience: Understand your target viewers’ needs and preferences to create relevant and impactful content.
  • Keep It Authentic: Use personalization subtly to maintain a natural and genuine tone.
  • Test Variations: Experiment with different personalized elements to determine what resonates best with your audience.
  • Measure Results: Track engagement metrics to refine your personalization strategy over time.
a screen that says create new voice on ita screen that says create new voice on it

AI Video Creation

Elevating Engagement with Personalized Videos

Personalized videos capture attention and foster connection, making them a powerful tool for businesses and creators. Tailored messages show your audience that you value their individuality. This improves retention, conversions, and overall satisfaction with your custom videos. HeyGen combines cutting-edge AI technology with intuitive tools to make creating personalized videos at scale effortless.

Trusted by businesses worldwide, our platform delivers high-quality, engaging personalized videos that help you achieve your goals efficiently.

a video that says boost engagement on ita video that says boost engagement on it

How It works?

Create Your Custom AI Avatar in 4 Easy Steps

Turn a short video into your fully personalized, ready-to-speak digital self with HeyGen.

Step 1

Record a 2-Minute Video of Yourself

Film yourself reading the provided script in clear lighting. This forms the basis of your custom video avatar.

a woman is smiling in front of a purple upload your video footage buttona woman is smiling in front of a purple upload your video footage button

Step 2

Upload Your Footage & Consent

Submit your personalized video and consent form securely to HeyGen. Our experts will use this to generate your custom avatar.

a screenshot of a website that says drag and drop video or click to uploada screenshot of a website that says drag and drop video or click to upload

Step 3

Create Videos with Your Avatar

Use your personalized AI avatar to deliver messages, presentations, or tutorials—complete with gestures, lip-sync, and voice.

a screen shows a woman 's face and says welcome to the new era of video creationa screen shows a woman 's face and says welcome to the new era of video creation

Step 4

Share your avatar video anywhere

Publish your personalized video across social platforms, internal tools, or client channels—your avatar is ready to engage at scale.

a video of a woman is being played on a screena video of a woman is being played on a screen

Discover More AI Tools

Turn your PowerPoint slides into engaging videos with voiceovers and animations.

altalt

Avatar Types

Endless Ways to Cast Your Avatar.

Clone Yourself, Generate with AI or Pick from Our Stock Avatar Library.

Clone yourself to create a digital twin. Generate an avatar that doesn’t exist with AI. Find a community avatar. Or pick from our stock library. We have over 500 avatars for you to choose from.

video thumbnail
altalt

Avatar IV

Avatar IV is our most advanced model ever. Turn a single photo and script into a lifelike talking avatar, for humans, pets, aliens or anything you can imagine.


video thumbnail
altalt

Video Avatar

A video avatar enables you to be in two places at the same time, perfect for content creators, business professionals, and digital influencers.

video thumbnail
altalt

Photo Avatar

Your photo avatar can transform into an animated version of yourself, providing lifelike movement and expressions while maintaining a natural appearance.

video thumbnail
altalt

Generative Avatar

Generate AI avatars, photos, and videos from text prompts, perfect for businesses, social media, and more.

video thumbnail
altalt

Interactive Avatar

Bring engagement to the next level with an interactive avatar that responds in real-time, making virtual interactions feel more authentic.

video thumbnail
altalt

Stock Avatar

Create custom AI stock avatars for videos with HeyGen's advanced technology. Enhance videos with unique, dynamic, and engaging AI-driven visuals.

AI Translator

Speak Every Language.

Your Avatar Speaks Any Language, Perfectly.

HeyGen’s AI-powered video localization adapts content for different languages and cultures while ensuring natural speech, perfect lip-sync, and seamless engagement. Businesses can create lifelike AI avatars, translate videos into 70+ languages, and customize voices for regional dialects. With AI-driven cultural adaptation, brands can connect authentically with global audiences.

video thumbnail

Use Cases

From Creators to Marketers.

100+ Use Cases for HeyGen.

Personalized Video Platform FAQs

What is the HeyGen Personalized Video Platform?

It’s a tool that lets you create personalized videos at scale using AI. Customize names, messages, or visuals to deliver tailored experiences for each viewer.

Can I personalize video content for each recipient automatically?

Yes. The platform automates personalization using dynamic fields like names, company info, or custom messages no manual editing required.

Is there a limit to how many personalized videos I can create?

Usage limits depend on your HeyGen plan. Premium users can generate and manage a higher volume of personalized videos.

Can I use these videos for email marketing or CRM workflows?

Yes. HeyGen integrates with popular marketing tools, allowing you to embed personalized videos in email campaigns or CRM outreach.

Are the videos generated in real-time?

Yes. Once the variables are fed, the platform creates each unique video dynamically and quickly, ready for instant distribution.

Testimonials

What Customers Say About Us

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo