Arcade Video Maker: AI-Powered Demos Made Easy
Leverage AI avatars to create engaging product demos and accelerate sales cycles effortlessly.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Develop a compelling 45-second engaging product demo for marketing agencies, featuring professional AI Actors in sleek, modern settings, accompanied by a clear, articulate AI voiceover, demonstrating how HeyGen's advanced AI avatars bring campaigns to life with unparalleled realism.
Produce an inspiring 60-second product stories video for e-commerce businesses, employing a cinematic visual style with emotional background music, aimed at helping them create winning ads with AI by leveraging HeyGen's diverse Templates & scenes to craft compelling narratives that resonate deeply with customers.
Construct an informative 30-second interactive demos walkthrough for educators, using a clean, instructional visual approach with animated graphics and a friendly voiceover, illustrating how any video maker can simplify complex topics and boost engagement with HeyGen's precise Voiceover generation capabilities.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Create Winning Ads with AI.
Quickly produce high-performing video ads to effectively market your arcade video experiences and drive engagement.
Craft Engaging Social Content.
Effortlessly generate captivating social media videos to promote your arcade video maker or games and grow your audience.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen enhance my video content creation with AI?
HeyGen allows you to easily create compelling videos using realistic AI Actors and synthetic voiceover, transforming text into engaging product stories or dynamic social media videos. This powerful video maker streamlines your content creation process, making it accessible even without prior video editing experience.
Can HeyGen help marketing agencies create winning ads and engaging product demos?
Absolutely, HeyGen is designed to empower marketing agencies to create winning ads with AI and develop highly engaging product demos. Our AI Video Agent can showcase your product effectively, helping you capture attention and convey your message powerfully to drive engagement.
Is specialized video editing knowledge required to use HeyGen for creative content?
No, HeyGen offers a user-friendly platform that requires no code, making it an intuitive video maker for anyone to produce high-quality videos. You can leverage our templates & scenes and AI-powered tools to generate a face and bring your product stories to life effortlessly.
What customization options does HeyGen offer for branding in my creative videos?
HeyGen provides extensive branding controls, allowing you to integrate your logo, preferred colors, and custom links into your videos. You can also utilize our diverse library of templates & scenes to ensure your AI Video Ads and other content consistently reflect your brand's unique identity.