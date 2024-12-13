Arcade Video Maker: AI-Powered Demos Made Easy

Leverage AI avatars to create engaging product demos and accelerate sales cycles effortlessly.

Imagine crafting a vibrant, 30-second arcade video maker style short for creative entrepreneurs, designed with retro-futuristic visuals and an energetic synth-wave soundtrack, highlighting how quickly they can turn ideas into engaging content creation using HeyGen's efficient Text-to-video from script feature.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a compelling 45-second engaging product demo for marketing agencies, featuring professional AI Actors in sleek, modern settings, accompanied by a clear, articulate AI voiceover, demonstrating how HeyGen's advanced AI avatars bring campaigns to life with unparalleled realism.
Example Prompt 2
Produce an inspiring 60-second product stories video for e-commerce businesses, employing a cinematic visual style with emotional background music, aimed at helping them create winning ads with AI by leveraging HeyGen's diverse Templates & scenes to craft compelling narratives that resonate deeply with customers.
Example Prompt 3
Construct an informative 30-second interactive demos walkthrough for educators, using a clean, instructional visual approach with animated graphics and a friendly voiceover, illustrating how any video maker can simplify complex topics and boost engagement with HeyGen's precise Voiceover generation capabilities.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Arcade Video Maker Works

Easily craft engaging product demos and marketing videos with AI Actors and interactive elements, designed to capture attention and drive results for marketing agencies.

1
Step 1
Create Your Engaging Product Story
Begin by transforming your script into dynamic video content. Utilize our powerful Text-to-video from script feature to quickly generate compelling visuals, perfect for showcasing product stories or ads.
2
Step 2
Enhance with AI Avatars
Bring your narratives to life by integrating realistic AI avatars. Choose from a diverse selection to present your product, explain features, and connect with your audience on a personal level.
3
Step 3
Customize with Interactive Forms
Boost engagement and gather valuable insights by adding interactive Forms directly into your video. Perfect for capturing leads or collecting feedback within your interactive demos.
4
Step 4
Share and Optimize for Any Platform
Prepare your video for global reach and impact. Use Aspect-ratio resizing & exports to tailor your content for various platforms, ensuring your message looks great everywhere.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Highlight Product Stories and Demos

.

Develop compelling product stories and interactive demos with AI Actors to demonstrate the capabilities of your arcade video maker.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen enhance my video content creation with AI?

HeyGen allows you to easily create compelling videos using realistic AI Actors and synthetic voiceover, transforming text into engaging product stories or dynamic social media videos. This powerful video maker streamlines your content creation process, making it accessible even without prior video editing experience.

Can HeyGen help marketing agencies create winning ads and engaging product demos?

Absolutely, HeyGen is designed to empower marketing agencies to create winning ads with AI and develop highly engaging product demos. Our AI Video Agent can showcase your product effectively, helping you capture attention and convey your message powerfully to drive engagement.

Is specialized video editing knowledge required to use HeyGen for creative content?

No, HeyGen offers a user-friendly platform that requires no code, making it an intuitive video maker for anyone to produce high-quality videos. You can leverage our templates & scenes and AI-powered tools to generate a face and bring your product stories to life effortlessly.

What customization options does HeyGen offer for branding in my creative videos?

HeyGen provides extensive branding controls, allowing you to integrate your logo, preferred colors, and custom links into your videos. You can also utilize our diverse library of templates & scenes to ensure your AI Video Ads and other content consistently reflect your brand's unique identity.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo