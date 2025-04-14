AI Cartoon Video Maker: Animate Any Script

This AI cartoon video maker turns a script into a finished animated video with cartoon characters, natural voiceover, and background music. No cameras, no video editing, and no prior animation skills required. Built for creators, educators, and faceless channels.

AI cartoon video maker interface turning a script prompt into an animated video with an original cartoon character speaking.
147.623.624Video's gegenereerd
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Miljoenen mensen wereldwijd vertrouwen op ons om hun verhalen tot leven te brengen.
Stylized white car icon on a blue background.Key Features

Features of the AI Cartoon Video Maker

AI Cartoon Video Maker from Any Script

Create AI-powered animations from text with the same text to video workflow that powers 120M+ videos. The AI cartoon video generator splits your script or a simple text prompt into animated shots, matches visuals to each line, and returns share-ready animated videos in minutes.

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A script panel with a Generate button turning text into a storyboard row of original cartoon scenes.

Talking Cartoon Characters from a Photo

Upload an illustration, mascot, or drawing and Avatar IV animates it into a speaking character with phoneme-level lip-sync. The model is built for cartoon, 2D, 3D, and non-human designs, so your animated characters keep their exact look in every scene you generate.

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An uploaded original cartoon mascot illustration becoming an animated speaking character with lip-sync markers.

Natural AI Voiceovers in 175+ Languages

Give every character a distinct voice with the built-in AI voice generator, then localize the full video with AI voiceovers in 175+ languages and matched lip-sync. Most cartoon makers stop at subtitles in a few dozen languages rather than natural, dubbed speech.

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An original cartoon character beside a voice panel and a language list with flags and matched lip-sync.

Cartoon Video Templates, Scenes, and Styles

The generator features ready-made video templates and scenes that help you create a polished look from the first frame. Pick an animated or Pixar-style look, then customize brand colors, fonts, and aspect ratios for YouTube, TikTok, or presentations.

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A gallery of original animated style templates with a brand-kit panel of color swatches and aspect-ratio chips.

One Prompt to a Finished Cartoon

Video Agent handles the heavy lifting: hand it a single prompt and it drafts the script, storyboards the scenes, and composes the finished cut, showing you an editable creative blueprint before rendering. One idea becomes a complete AI animation video without touching a timeline or keyframe.

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A Video Agent panel showing one prompt flowing through an editable Script to Scenes to Final cut blueprint.
Green gift box icon.Use cases

Use cases for the AI cartoon video maker

A vertical phone preview of an original cartoon short beside a content calendar with checkmarks.

Faceless Cartoon Videos for Shorts

Faceless channels need daily social media content without filming. Draft episodes with the video script generator, turn episode ideas into animated cuts, and publish short videos to TikTok, Reels, and Shorts on a schedule one person can sustain.

An original cartoon narrator pointing at a whiteboard with a simple product-workflow diagram.

Animated Explainers for Business

Cartoon narrators make complex topics easy to follow. Turn a feature walkthrough into an animated presentation and explain pricing, workflows, or policies in an engaging video format people watch to the end.

A wholesome original storybook cartoon scene with friendly generic animals beside a lesson-script panel.

Educational Cartoons and Kids Stories

Teachers and course creators create engaging animated videos from lessons and storybooks instead of narrating static slides. One lesson script becomes a full animated episode in an afternoon, without needing an animator.

A consistent original animated presenter delivering a training module as a policy document converts to video.

Training and Onboarding Animations

Policy decks and process docs rarely get read. Convert them into short cartoon training videos with a consistent animated presenter, then update the script and regenerate whenever a process changes, no reshoots required.

A generic unbranded product animated into a cartoon ad shown as two variant preview cards.

Cartoon Ads and Product Promos

Animated ads test faster and cost less than filmed video production. Bring product shots or brand mascots to life with image to video, and turn campaign ideas into engaging cartoon ad variations for every test.

An original cartoon character surrounded by language cards labeled ES, FR, JA, DE over a faint world map.

Multilingual Cartoons for Global Reach

Dubbing a cartoon for each market once meant new voice actors per language. Translate cartoon videos using cloned voices into 175+ languages, and release localized video content in every market the same week.

Blurred white document icon with a play button on a light blue background.How it works

How AI cartoon video maker works

Create a cartoon video in four steps and bring your ideas to life without leaving one browser tab.

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Step 1: Enter your idea

Paste a script or type a prompt, then let the AI split it into scenes with pacing and narration.

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Step 2: Select a style

Choose an animated look, aspect ratio, and template, and apply your brand colors and fonts.

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Step 3: Cast your characters

Pick stock characters, design one in the character builder, or upload a photo to animate.

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Step 4: Generate and export

Preview, adjust any scene, then export in MP4 up to 4K or resize for any platform.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is an AI cartoon video maker and how does it work?

An AI cartoon video maker, sometimes called an AI animation maker, is software that lets you create animated videos from text. To create an animation, enter a script or prompt, and it produces scenes, characters, voiceover, and music in minutes using advanced AI models to generate each shot.

Will my AI cartoon videos look cheap or low effort?

Not if the characters stay consistent and the audio sounds human, the two markers of a high-quality result. HeyGen holds one character design across every scene and pairs it with natural voices, which is why it leads G2's Summer 2026 reports with 281 badges and 23 #1 rankings.

How do I turn a photo or drawing into a talking cartoon character?

To create a custom cartoon character, upload the image, pick a voice, and paste your script. Avatar IV animates the face to match every word, so a mascot, illustration, or storybook character speaks your lines while keeping its original design in every video.

Why choose HeyGen over other AI cartoon video tools?

Most animation tools stop at templates and stock characters. HeyGen is the best AI option when you need custom characters from your own images, one-prompt generation with Video Agent, translation into 175+ languages, and 4K export, and it is used across 85% of the Fortune 100.

Can one creator run an animated channel at scale with AI?

Yes. As detailed in the Anton Voroniuk customer story, the educator uses AI to create course videos at 40x lower production cost, saving 15.5 hours per week while reaching 1M+ students.

Is HeyGen's AI cartoon video maker free, and what do paid plans add?

Yes, you can make a cartoon free of charge on the free plan, which works as a free AI animation generator for testing. Creator plans start at $24 per month with more video minutes and advanced features, plus custom enterprise pricing for teams scaling video creation.

Do I need animation skills or software downloads to use it?

No. The AI tool works as an online animation maker in your browser and through the mobile app, built for anyone to create professional animated videos from plain text. If you can write a script, you can publish a cartoon.

Can I edit a cartoon video after the AI generates it?

Yes, you keep full creative control. Every scene stays editable, so you can rewrite lines, swap voices, or reorder shots in the AI video editor and shape the result the way you want, then re-export in minutes.

Can I translate my cartoon videos into other languages?

Yes. Use our AI video translation to turn one cartoon into 175+ languages and dialects with cloned voices and matched lip-sync, so characters speak each language naturally instead of reading over mismatched mouth movement.

Which cartoon and animation styles can the AI generate?

The cartoon animation maker offers Pixar-style and animated stock characters, or you can create animations from your own 2D, 3D, or hand-drawn designs. AI animations follow your brand kit, so colors and fonts stay consistent across a series.

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Breng elke foto tot leven met hyperrealistische stem en beweging met Avatar IV.

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Start creating with HeyGen

Turn your script into a finished animated video with cartoon characters, voiceover, and music.

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