-Video dihasilkan
-Avatar dihasilkan
-Video diterjemahkan
Dipercaya oleh jutaan orang di seluruh dunia untuk menghidupkan cerita mereka.

This tool lets you turn a single photo into a lifelike AI avatar that mirrors real expressions, motion, and lighting for polished videos. You can instantly generate professional-quality clips for social content, training, or storytelling without cameras, crews, or editing skills.

AI Video Creation

Go from Text to Video Instantly

HeyGen makes it easy to turn any script, note, or blog post into a professional-quality video. Use AI avatars, voices, and templates to create explainer videos, social media content, or YouTube intros in just a few clicks.

AI Video Creation

Best Practices for Better Text-to-Video Results

To get the most out of HeyGen's AI video generator:

  • Write concise, punchy lines to maintain a smooth pacing.
  • Choose the proper aspect ratio for your platform (landscape, square, vertical)
  • Select an AI avatar and voice that aligns with your tone.
  • Add subtitles to improve retention and accessibility.
  • Use scene breaks or paragraph spacing for better visual flow
AI Video Creation

No Cost, No Catch, Just Free AI Video Creation

Forget trial limits and watermark hassles. HeyGen's free text-to-video generator provides a seamless experience from the start. Compared with tools like Pictory, Lumen5, or Designs.ai, HeyGen offers:

  • No payment needed to try
  • Unlimited use of AI avatars and templates
  • Export without watermarks
  • Fast rendering and voice syncing

Create videos that appear to have been made in a studio, using only your words.

How It works?

How to Create a Video from Text with HeyGen

Use your words to create shareable, professional videos in just a few steps.

Step 1

Input Your Script

Keep it short or long, we'll turn it into scenes.

Step 2

Choose an AI Avatar & Voice

Go realistic or animated, pick any language.

Step 3

Customize Visuals & Style

Change backgrounds, add logos, or adjust layout.

Step 4

Generate & Share Your Video

Download in HD with no watermark.

Free Text to Video Generator FAQs

What is HeyGen?

HeyGen is an AI-powered video platform that allows users to create high-quality videos effortlessly. From lifelike AI avatars to multilingual voice cloning, HeyGen empowers businesses and creators to scale content production with ease.

Recognized as G2's #1 Fastest Growing Product in the 2025 Best Software Awards, HeyGen is transforming how videos are made for marketing, sales, and training.

Is HeyGen a free AI video generator?

Yes! HeyGen offers a free AI video generator that allows users to create videos with basic features at no cost. For advanced customization, higher-quality exports, and additional AI tools, users can upgrade to a premium plan.

How does an AI video generator work?

AI video generators use artificial intelligence to convert text into engaging video content. They apply deep learning models to generate realistic visuals, automate voiceovers, and synchronize motion, making video creation fast and effortless.

How do AI avatars enhance video content?

AI avatars bring a personal touch to videos by mimicking human speech and expressions. They eliminate the need for on-camera appearances while ensuring a professional and engaging presentation for marketing, education, and entertainment.

Can I convert audio to video with HeyGen?

Yes! HeyGen allows users to transform audio into video by pairing voice recordings with AI avatars, captions, and dynamic visuals. Simply upload your audio file, choose a video style, and let AI generate a polished video in minutes.

Can I use text to video for business presentations?

Absolutely. Text-to-video AI allows businesses to turn scripts into professional presentations. It is ideal for training materials, product demos, and explainer videos without requiring filming equipment or a production team.

How accurate is AI voice cloning in video translation?

AI voice cloning replicates a speaker's tone and style, ensuring translated videos maintain authenticity. Advanced AI models adjust pronunciation and emotional tone to match the original voice as closely as possible.

What are the benefits of AI-powered video translation?

AI video translation expands content reach by automatically converting videos into multiple languages while preserving voice synchronization. It is widely used in global marketing, e-learning, and content localization.

Can AI-generated videos replace traditional video production?

AI-generated videos significantly reduce production time and costs, making content creation more efficient. While they may not fully replace high-budget film productions, they are an excellent alternative for marketing, training, and social media content.

Are AI avatars customizable for branding?

Yes, AI avatars can be personalized with different outfits, backgrounds, and voice options to align with brand identity. Businesses can create avatars that match their professional tone or campaign aesthetics.

Is AI video generation secure and ethical?

Leading AI video platforms prioritize security, ensuring that avatars and generated content comply with ethical guidelines. Transparency, user consent, and responsible AI development are key factors in maintaining ethical AI video generation.

Bring any photo to life with hyper‑realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

