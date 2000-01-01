AI Dubbing for Easy Video Localization

Dub your videos with AI-powered voiceovers in any language to connect with a global audience. Our voice dubbing service helps you enhance engagement in multiple languages and makes your content more relatable.

Tool featured image
-Video dihasilkan
-Avatar dihasilkan
-Video diterjemahkan
Perusahaan-perusahaan terkemuka dunia mempercayai HeyGen
Dipercaya oleh jutaan orang di seluruh dunia untuk menghidupkan cerita mereka.

Try our AI video translator

HeyGen’s AI Video Translator automatically converts any video into another language with natural lip-synced audio that matches the speaker’s voice and emotion. It keeps the original delivery style while generating studio-quality multilingual versions in minutes.

Translate Video

Upload your video for hyper-realistic translation with natural lip-sync

AI Dubbing

Need AI Dubbing to create voiceovers and translate videos?

HeyGen’s Voice Dubber uses advanced AI technology to match audio to your visuals with precision and ease, creating the best AI voice over experience. Whether you're reaching a global audience or enhancing storytelling, this tool simplifies voice dubbing like never before. With HeyGen, bring a new dimension to your videos by adding polished voice dubbing and professional dubs that resonate deeply with viewers.

a woman in a white shirt is surrounded by flags from different countries
AI Dubbing

Best Practices for Using a AI dubbing tool

Maximize your dubbing experience with these effective tips:

  • Choose the Right Voice: Select a voice that aligns with your video’s tone and audience preferences.
  • Match Lip Sync: Use AI-assisted synchronization for seamless alignment with on-screen speech.
  • Focus on Pronunciation: Ensure the dubbed voice accurately reflects the content’s meaning and emotion.
  • Test Different Languages: Expand your reach by creating multilingual versions of your videos.
a yellow background with the words your voice reimagined
AI Dubbing

Enhancing Communication with AI dubbing

Voice dubbing opens up opportunities for engaging diverse audiences. Whether it’s a marketing message or a story, accurate and clear dubbing ensures your content feels natural and engaging in every language. This AI voice translation capability transforms the way content is delivered.

HeyGen offers a cutting-edge voice dubbing solution powered by AI, trusted by professionals worldwide. Our intuitive platform guarantees high-quality results, allowing for the creation of impactful localized video content with our audio dubber.

a man in a suit sits in a chair with a pink background that says efficient communication

How Does HeyGen's AI Dubbing Work?

Create multilingual, lip-synced videos with AI in just minutes.

Step 1

Input Text or Upload Audio

Begin with a clean audio file or type your script—HeyGen supports both voice and text-to-speech options for the best AI voice over for video experience.

Step 2

Select an Avatar

Choose a talking AI avatar or sync lips over real human footage for lifelike delivery, enhancing your dubbing results.

Step 3

Choose an AI Voice or Upload Real Footage

Select from over 300 voices in 175+ languages to match your tone and target audience, utilizing AI voice cloning for excellent synchronization.

Step 4

Generate & Share Your Synced Video

HeyGen automatically syncs lips, voice, and facial expressions—export your video and share it almost instantly, maximizing your reach as a video translator free option.

FAQs About HeyGen's AI Dubbing Tool

What Does HeyGen’s AI Dubbing Tool Do?

HeyGen’s Voice Dubber automatically replaces the original audio in a video with high-quality AI-generated voiceovers in multiple languages. It also preserves lip sync and tone.

Can I dub my videos into different languages using this tool?

Yes, Heygen supports multilingual dubbing. You can upload a video in one language and generate voiceovers in several other languages using AI technology.

How does the AI maintain lip sync accuracy during dubbing?

Heygen uses advanced facial animation and voice alignment technology to ensure the dubbed voice syncs naturally with the speaker's lip movements.

Is the voice dubbing human-sounding or robotic?

Heygen’s voice dubbing uses ultra-realistic AI voices that sound natural, expressive, and professional—ideal for commercial, educational, and social content.

Can I choose different voices or accents when dubbing?

Yes, Heygen offers a variety of male and female voices in different accents and languages, allowing you to match the tone and style of your video.

Do I need video editing skills to use Heygen Voice Dubber?

No. The platform is beginner-friendly. Simply upload your video, select the target language and voice, and Heygen handles the rest automatically.

Bring any photo to life with hyper‑realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

