Dub your videos with AI-powered voiceovers in any language to connect with a global audience. Our voice dubbing service helps you enhance engagement in multiple languages and makes your content more relatable.
HeyGen’s AI Video Translator automatically converts any video into another language with natural lip-synced audio that matches the speaker’s voice and emotion. It keeps the original delivery style while generating studio-quality multilingual versions in minutes.
Need AI Dubbing to create voiceovers and translate videos?
HeyGen’s Voice Dubber uses advanced AI technology to match audio to your visuals with precision and ease, creating the best AI voice over experience. Whether you're reaching a global audience or enhancing storytelling, this tool simplifies voice dubbing like never before. With HeyGen, bring a new dimension to your videos by adding polished voice dubbing and professional dubs that resonate deeply with viewers.
Best Practices for Using a AI dubbing tool
Maximize your dubbing experience with these effective tips:
Enhancing Communication with AI dubbing
Voice dubbing opens up opportunities for engaging diverse audiences. Whether it’s a marketing message or a story, accurate and clear dubbing ensures your content feels natural and engaging in every language. This AI voice translation capability transforms the way content is delivered.
HeyGen offers a cutting-edge voice dubbing solution powered by AI, trusted by professionals worldwide. Our intuitive platform guarantees high-quality results, allowing for the creation of impactful localized video content with our audio dubber.
How Does HeyGen's AI Dubbing Work?
Create multilingual, lip-synced videos with AI in just minutes.
Begin with a clean audio file or type your script—HeyGen supports both voice and text-to-speech options for the best AI voice over for video experience.
Choose a talking AI avatar or sync lips over real human footage for lifelike delivery, enhancing your dubbing results.
Select from over 300 voices in 175+ languages to match your tone and target audience, utilizing AI voice cloning for excellent synchronization.
HeyGen automatically syncs lips, voice, and facial expressions—export your video and share it almost instantly, maximizing your reach as a video translator free option.
HeyGen’s Voice Dubber automatically replaces the original audio in a video with high-quality AI-generated voiceovers in multiple languages. It also preserves lip sync and tone.
Yes, Heygen supports multilingual dubbing. You can upload a video in one language and generate voiceovers in several other languages using AI technology.
Heygen uses advanced facial animation and voice alignment technology to ensure the dubbed voice syncs naturally with the speaker's lip movements.
Heygen’s voice dubbing uses ultra-realistic AI voices that sound natural, expressive, and professional—ideal for commercial, educational, and social content.
Yes, Heygen offers a variety of male and female voices in different accents and languages, allowing you to match the tone and style of your video.
No. The platform is beginner-friendly. Simply upload your video, select the target language and voice, and Heygen handles the rest automatically.
