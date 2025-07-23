Bienvenido a tu guía rápida de videos con IA para pequeños negocios

¿Quieres crear más contenido en video pero sientes que el tiempo, el presupuesto o los recursos de producción te frenan? No eres la única persona. ¿La buena noticia? Con HeyGen puedes crear, traducir y reutilizar videos con apariencia profesional de forma sencilla, sin los altos costos ni los largos tiempos de entrega de una producción tradicional.

Esta guía está pensada específicamente para dueños de pequeños negocios y emprendedores que quieren hacer crecer sus marcas, llegar a nuevos clientes y escalar la creación de contenido. Vas a aprender cómo pasar de una idea a un video terminado en poco tiempo. ¡No necesitas cámaras, estudios ni talento frente a la cámara!

Don’t miss the hands-on video creation exercise in the Making Your First Video section. It’s designed to help you learn by doing and get up to speed in no time.

Principales casos de uso: cómo las pequeñas empresas están usando HeyGen

HeyGen is more than a video tool. It’s a creative engine built for professionals who need to move fast, scale content, and drive results without sacrificing quality. From multilingual courses to social ads, here’s how small businesses and entrepreneurs of many kinds are using HeyGen to create high-impact videos at scale.