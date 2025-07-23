Bienvenido a tu guía rápida de videos con IA para pequeños negocios
¿Quieres crear más contenido en video pero sientes que el tiempo, el presupuesto o los recursos de producción te frenan? No eres la única persona. ¿La buena noticia? Con HeyGen puedes crear, traducir y reutilizar videos con apariencia profesional de forma sencilla, sin los altos costos ni los largos tiempos de entrega de una producción tradicional.
Esta guía está pensada específicamente para dueños de pequeños negocios y emprendedores que quieren hacer crecer sus marcas, llegar a nuevos clientes y escalar la creación de contenido. Vas a aprender cómo pasar de una idea a un video terminado en poco tiempo. ¡No necesitas cámaras, estudios ni talento frente a la cámara!
Don’t miss the hands-on video creation exercise in the Making Your First Video section. It’s designed to help you learn by doing and get up to speed in no time.
Principales casos de uso: cómo las pequeñas empresas están usando HeyGen
HeyGen is more than a video tool. It’s a creative engine built for professionals who need to move fast, scale content, and drive results without sacrificing quality. From multilingual courses to social ads, here’s how small businesses and entrepreneurs of many kinds are using HeyGen to create high-impact videos at scale.
Learning Courses
Ideal para: educadores, consultores, coaches, profesionales del bienestar y capacitación sobre productos
- Cómo la educadora en línea de Happy Cats y especialista en comportamiento felino, Anneleen Bru, llegó a nuevas audiencias globales con avatares de IA y traducción de HeyGen
- Cómo la instructora de artes marciales Kung Fu Kendra redujo drásticamente sus horas de producción de video mientras llegaba a una nueva audiencia global con avatares de IA y traducción de HeyGen
Video Ads
Ideal para: promocionar marcas, negocios o servicios
- Cómo Ask The Agent aumentó los prospectos de nuevos clientes al generar confianza y mostrar a gran escala las marcas personales de profesionales inmobiliarios
- Cómo la artista de cristales Crystal Ninja usó video con IA para lanzar una tienda física, un sitio de e-commerce, un hub VIP de educación y eventos
Videos para creadores e influencers
Perfect for businesses that thrive on social proof: product-based businesses (skincare, decor, etc.), service-based businesses (real estate, coaches, consultants), niche or passion-based businesses (pet brands, eco-conscious companies)
- How martial arts instructor Kung Fu Kendra expanded her courses’ reach with multilingual social media promotion
- How Reply.io boosted its CEO’s TikTok presence with his hyper-realistic HeyGen avatar
Por qué el video es clave para el crecimiento de las pequeñas empresas hoy
El reto
- Contratar a un equipo o externalizar la creación de videos es demasiado caro y lleva mucho tiempo
- Grabarte a ti mismo te toma horas que podrías dedicar a hacer crecer tu negocio
- Necesitas contenido que funcione en varias plataformas e idiomas, no solo en uno
Lo que desbloquea el video con IA
Velocidad, escalabilidad y ahorro de costos
El tiempo de producción de cursos en video se redujo de 4 semanas a 15 minutos por video gracias a Anneleen Bru, especialista en comportamiento felino y educadora en línea en Happy Cats
Localization
Marketing and courses in 6+ languages offered by Kung Fu Kendra by using HeyGen’s translation features
Personalization
Hundreds of real estate professionals at Ask The Agent generated significantly more new client opportunities by producing personal branding videos with HeyGen avatars
Want to dive in deeper?
→ Estrategia de marketing en video con IA eBook
→ 5 ways to be more efficient with your marketing budget eBook
Crea tu primer video con IA
Introducción
New to video or trying out HeyGen for the first time? You’ve got this. This section will walk you through each step to help you make a great video, fast.
Learning Course
Ideal para tutoriales o recorridos que necesitan grabaciones de pantalla u otros elementos visuales
¿Te gusta aprender en acción?
Pick a video type above to open a ready-made template in HeyGen and follow along as you go.
¿Eres de los que siempre dan más?
¡Nos encanta! Adelántate a Paso 4: elige al portavoz de avatar de IA ideal y crea tu propio avatar de IA: tu gemelo digital y futura estrella de video.
¿Todavía no estás listo para entrarle?
No te preocupes. Échale un ojo rápido a los pasos ahora y regresa al tutorial completo cuando estés listo.
Ready to get started? Begin with this 2-minute tour of HeyGen’s AI Studio Editor, and then let’s dive in!
Para más información, visita nuestros tutoriales en video paso a paso
→ HeyGen Academy: 101
visión general amplia de todas las funciones de HeyGen
→ HeyGen Academy: AI Studio
profundiza en la edición de video
Paso 1: configura tu espacio de trabajo de HeyGen para escalar
Los emprendedores inteligentes no empiezan desde cero cada vez: construyen sistemas que pueden escalar.
Con HeyGen, es fácil mantener tus videos alineados con tu marca configurando un Brand Kit para usar automáticamente tus fuentes, colores, logotipos y recursos.
Solo pega la URL de tu empresa para comenzar, o sube tus elementos de marca manualmente.
¿Tienes prisa? No hay problema. Siempre puedes regresar y terminar este paso después.
Tip pro
Cuando tu Brand Kit ya tiene los colores de tu marca, puedes actualizar fácilmente la mayoría de las plantillas de HeyGen Templates para que coincidan. Solo cambia tus colores para que cada video se mantenga alineado con tu marca, o toca el botón Shuffle Colors para que HeyGen los cambie automáticamente.
Paso 2: define tu estrategia
Antes de lanzarte a la creación de videos, tómate un momento para aclarar tu objetivo de negocio, audiencia, plataforma, y mensaje. Esto te ayudará a crear videos que no solo se vean increíbles, sino que también funcionen para mejorar tus resultados.
Objetivo de negocio
¿Qué quieres que logre este video para tu negocio?
Ejemplos: aumentar ventas, explicar tu servicio, educar a tus clientes, incrementar el engagement, generar credibilidad
Público objetivo
Who is this video for? What do they care about, and where are they in their journey with your business?
Ejemplos: personas que visitan tu sitio web por primera vez, clientes que regresan y necesitan ayuda con tu producto, personas que hacen las cosas por su cuenta (DIYers) que te siguen en Instagram
Canal principal de distribución
¿Dónde verá la gente este video?
Ejemplos: Reels de Instagram, YouTube, página de inicio en Shopify, boletín de correo electrónico, anuncios de Facebook
Mensaje o gancho
¿Qué problema estás resolviendo y cómo vas a captar la atención en los primeros segundos?
Examples: “Ever wonder why you don’t see results after a tough workout?” or “Looking for your dream property, but don’t know where to start?”
Pro Tip
¿Quieres una segunda opinión sobre tu estrategia? Ve a ChatGPT, Claude u otra herramienta de tu preferencia y usa el siguiente prompt:
"I'm planning a marketing video campaign for [product/service]. My goal is [goal], my target audience is [audience], I'll distribute it on [channel], and the core message or hook is: [hook]. Can you give me feedback on how clear and effective this is and suggest any improvements?"
Explora más plantillas de guiones y consejos
→ Anuncios en video
→ Videos de influencers en redes sociales
→ Videos tutoriales
→ Videos explicativos de producto
Profundiza más en la escritura de guiones
Paso 3: escribe tu guion
Tu guion es la base de un gran anuncio en video o de una experiencia de aprendizaje clara y efectiva.
Para un video promocional o anuncio, aquí te decimos cómo aprovecharlo al máximo:
- Empieza con un hook fuerte (los primeros 3 a 5 segundos son los más importantes) que muestre un problema común o una propuesta de valor.
- Termina con un CTA claro (llamado a la acción), como dirigir a tu sitio web, una nueva oferta, etc.
- Usa un lenguaje sencillo y conversacional, hablando de forma directa y clara a tu audiencia.
Para un video educativo, así es como puedes hacerlo bien:
- Empieza con contexto y relevancia por ejemplo, un escenario, una pregunta o un reto común que muestre por qué el tema importa. Esto genera motivación y compromiso por parte de las personas que aprenden.
- Manténlo estructurado y enfocado, dividiendo el contenido en pasos lógicos y fáciles de seguir, con un ritmo claro y constante.
- Usa un lenguaje sencillo y conversacional, hablando de forma directa y clara con la persona que está aprendiendo.
- Refuerza los puntos clave y los siguientes pasos terminando con un resumen sencillo, una invitación a reflexionar o aplicar lo aprendido, o una indicación clara del siguiente módulo o recurso.
Tip pro
¿Quieres avanzar más rápido? Revisa la siguiente página de Mejores prácticas para obtener orientación sobre cómo usar herramientas como ChatGPT para escribir tu guion.
¿Todavía no estás seguro de por dónde empezar? Aquí tienes algunos ejemplos de guiones para inspirarte.
Si estás siguiendo el proceso en HeyGen, estos guiones ya vienen integrados en tu plantilla.
Accede a las plantillas que incluyen estos guiones aquí:
Video de influencer en redes sociales
Explora plantillas de guiones y más consejos para los tipos de videos de marketing más populares
→ Anuncios en video
→ Videos de influencers en redes sociales
→ Videos tutoriales
→ Videos explicativos de producto
Profundiza más en la creación de guiones
Mejores prácticas: escribe guiones mejor y más rápido con IA
Tener un negocio significa hacer de todo, así que ¿por qué no dejar que la IA te ayude a escribir tus guiones de video más rápido y de forma más efectiva? Herramientas como ChatGPT, Claude y Gemini pueden ayudarte a crear guiones de alta calidad en minutos, no en horas. Aquí te contamos cómo aprovecharlas al máximo.
Paso 1: comienza con un prompt claro
- Dile a la IA qué tipo de video estás creando y qué quieres que haga por tu negocio. Incluye detalles como:
- El tipo de video (por ejemplo, módulo de curso educativo, anuncio para redes sociales, etc.)
- Para quién es (por ejemplo, nuevos clientes, suscriptores del newsletter)
- Lo que quieres que logre el video (por ejemplo, impulsar registros, responder preguntas frecuentes, mostrar tu marca)
- El tono o la voz (por ejemplo, amigable, experta, divertida)
Prompt de ejemplo:
"Escribe un guion de video de 60 segundos para un anuncio de una propiedad de lujo dirigido a compradores de fuera de la ciudad. El tono debe ser seguro y profesional. Termina con un llamado a la acción para agendar un recorrido virtual."
Paso 2: agrega los puntos clave
¿Quieres un guion más preciso y alineado con tu marca? Incluye algunos puntos clave rápidos sobre lo que quieres destacar.
Ejemplo:
- Nombre del producto/servicio
- Propuesta de valor clave o característica
- Llamado a la acción
Prompt de ejemplo:
"Incluye estos puntos: 123 Bayview Drive es una casa recién renovada con 4 recámaras y 3 baños, vista al mar y una cocina para chef. Perfecta para trabajadores remotos que se mudan a la costa. CTA: Programa tu visita privada hoy mismo."
Paso 3: pide el formato correcto
Dile a la IA cómo vas a entregar el video. Esto ayuda a definir el tono y el estilo.
Ejemplo:
- A spoken script delivered by the founder
- Se distribuirá en Instagram Reels
- A casual, human tone
Prompt de ejemplo:
"Escribe esto como un guion hablado presentado por mi avatar de IA para Instagram Reels. Hazlo amigable, claro y atractivo."
Step 4: Review and tweak
Pega el guion en HeyGen, prévisualízalo con tu avatar y escucha. ¿Suena como tú? Si no, ajústalo con prompts de seguimiento como:
- Hazlo más conversacional
- Agrega un gancho que llame la atención en los primeros 3 segundos
- Convierte esto en una versión más corta de 30 segundos para redes sociales
- Incluye una estadística rápida sobre la colonia
- Prueba tres versiones del CTA de cierre
Profundiza más en la creación de guiones
→ Cómo escribir guiones de video ganadores con IA: la guía moderna para marketers (eBook)
Paso 4: elige el avatar de IA correcto
Tu vocero marca el tono. Elige un Public Avatar listo para usar, crea un Custom Avatar que vaya con tu marca o, para un toque totalmente personal, crea tu gemelo digital en minutos con la función de Hyper Realistic Avatar de HeyGen.
HeyGen ofrece varias opciones para crear Custom Avatars. Haz clic en los enlaces de abajo para conocer todos los detalles.
Avatar Type
You'll Need
You'll Get
Best For
2-5 training minute video
Most realistic appearance, movement, voice and lip sync based on your training video
Hyper realistic digital twin
10-15 photos
Realistic appearance based on your photos, with AI-generated movement, voice and lip sync
Realistic digital twin
Text prompt
Fully AI-generated appearance, movement, voice and lip sync
Fictional characters in realistic or varying animation styles
Avatar IV (new!)
1 photo
Very realistic appearance based on a photo, with AI-generated movement, voice and lip sync. Requires credits to generate.
<30 sec videos, including lip syncing to music
Best Practices: Making the Perfect Custom Avatar
Ready to create a professional, lifelike avatar with endless customization options? Explore the resources below for tips, best practices, and a quick overview of what you’ll need to get started.
When creating a Custom Avatar, remember: quality in = quality out. The better your photos, videos, and written prompts, the more realistic and polished your avatar will be.
Whatever’s in your Hyper Realistic Avatar training video, from gestures to facial expressions or vocal inflection, will be reflected in the final result.
Avatar Type
You'll Need
Best Practices
2-5 training minute video
10-15 photos
Generate Avatar
Text prompt
If you’re new to prompt writing, check out our prompting best practices
Avatar IV (new!)
1 photo
1 photo including only the subject, well-lit and good resolution
Pro Tip
Use HeyGen’s Generating Looks feature to switch your avatar’s pose, surroundings or attire with nothing but a text prompt.
Want to dive in deeper?
Best Practices: Creating High Quality Custom AI Voices
HeyGen has a massive library of stock AI-generated voices in over 175 languages, dialects, and emotional tones, but sometimes the perfect video calls for something custom. Below are three ways to create Custom Voices.
Custom Voice Type
Creation Method
Output
Best For
Automatic when creating a Hyper-Realistic Avatar
or
Realistic voice clone based on your real voice and intonations. Supports multiple emotions.
A voice clone that sounds just like you
Text prompt specifying attributes (age, accent, gender, tone, pitch, emotion)
Fully AI-generated voice based on prompt.
A fictional voice or highly characterized voices
External AI Voice service (ElevenLabs, Cartesia, LMNT)
Realistic voice clone trained on your real voice and intonations. Fine-tune controls vary by service. Great option for a digital twin, but usually requires additional payment.
A voice clone that sounds just like you
For the best voice quality, start with strong source audio. Here’s how to get a great recording:
• Use a high-quality mic or smartphone, held 6–8" from your mouth
• Record in a quiet, noise-free space
• Speak clearly with natural pauses and slight emotional expression
• Upload multiple samples with different emotional tones for more versatility (for HeyGen Custom Voice Clones only)
Want to dive in deeper?
→ Ultimate guide to hyper-realistic Custom Voice Cloning
Best Practices: Prompting Like A Pro
Prompting is the practice of carefully crafting and iterating text instructions (called prompts) used to guide AI tools to create content from scratch such as images, motion, or audio.
Prompting is a powerful skill for any AI creator. When paired with HeyGen, prompting unlocks countless ways to create high-impact videos where your imagination is your only limitation! Get ready to experiment and iterate.
Feature
Function
Use it For
Change a Custom Avatar’s pose, surroundings or outfit
Bring Photo Avatars
Creating Custom Avatars (realistic or animated)
Creating Custom Voices
Prompting Best Practices
Be Specific
The more clearly you describe what you want (tone, look, gesture, emotion) the better the AI can match your vision.
Start with Structure
Use a consistent structure: what, who, where, how. This applies to visuals, voice tone, and motion direction.
Include Context & Intent
Let the AI know the purpose: Is it for a product demo? A social ad? A tutorial? Context helps tailor the result.
Use Descriptive Language
Use adjectives that convey emotion, style, or clarity (e.g., “confident,” “minimalist,” “high energy,” “calm pace”).
Iterate & Refine
Don’t settle for your first try. Small prompt tweaks can lead to dramatically better results in all media types!
Prompting best practices can vary slightly depending on what you’re creating
Explore the resources below to dive deeper into each type and get the most out of your prompts!
Step 5: Create and polish your scenes in AI Studio
Now that your script and avatar are ready, it’s time to bring your message to life in HeyGen’s AI Studio editor where it’s easy to customize, enhance, and polish every part of your video– no editing experience required!
- Design your scenes in minutes using the Brand Kit or Templates you set up in Step 1.
- Reinforce your message with on-screen text or visuals and trigger them to appear/disappear with Animations.
- Browse HeyGen’s stock media library for high-quality b-roll video, royalty-free.
- Use Premium Scene Transitions to give your video a smooth, professional polish.
- Add and customize Captions to make your videos more engaging and accessible.
- Translate your videos to reach global learners, teammates, and audiences
Pro Tip
Create and A/B test multiple versions of your videos to improve performance, drive results, and boost conversions.
Ready to edit like a pro?
→ HeyGen Academy: AI Studio, an in-depth video course covering HeyGen's editing features
Best Practices: Adjust Pronunciation, Emotions, and Intonations
Need your avatar to sound just right? HeyGen gives you powerful tools to fine-tune voiceovers for natural, accurate delivery that feels true to life.
Feature
Function
Use it To
Add pauses and adjust the pronunciation of specific words directly in the Script Panel
Upload or record audio with the tone, pacing, and pronunciation you want, and let any avatar deliver it in their own voice
Shape the emotion and tone of a script with the click of a button
Add more range to your Custom Voice by uploading extra recordings with different emotional tones. Choose the one that fits each moment best
Want to see it in action?
Strategies to Scale Your Impact
Whether you’re reaching new markets, testing what works, or tailoring content to different audiences, these advanced best practices and tools will help you scale your impact with precision.
Go Global with Translation
Learn how to translate and localize your videos into 175+ languages and dialects, no dubbing or voice actors required.
Use HeyGen’s Brand Voice feature to maintain consistency in translated videos by customizing how certain words are handled (i.e., brandname pronunciations, forcing or blocking translation for certain terms).
Enterprise and Team plan users can also make edits directly to translated scripts by using our Proofread feature.
Need some inspiration? Check out how Trivago used HeyGen to simultaneously localize TV ads in 30 markets.
Support Change Management with Flexible, Updatable Content
Change is constant and your learning materials need to keep pace. Whether you’re refreshing a full course module or updating a single training video, traditional content production with re-shooting and editing can turn even a small update into a major lift.
With HeyGen, updating videos takes minutes, not days. Swap out scripts, edit text, change visuals, and generate new versions with just a few clicks. No more bottlenecks. Just fast, flexible video that helps your learners adapt as quickly as your organization moves. Learn more about using HeyGen for change management.
Personalize At Scale
Add a personal touch to your email campaigns, sales outreach, or customer support with Personalized Videos. By using dynamic elements, like the viewer’s name or details tailored to their interests, you can create a unique, more engaging experience for each person.
Interactive Avatar
Whether for sales, customer support, or education, Interactive Avatars turn one-way videos into dynamic, two-way conversations. It’s a powerful way to boost engagement, personalize experiences, and drive action.
Need some inspiration? Check out how getitAI increases ecommerce sales with live, personalized shopping experiences.
Use Case #1: Learning Courses
Whether you’re reaching new markets, testing what works, or tailoring content to different audiences, these advanced best practices and tools will help you scale your impact with precision.
Customer Stories & Examples
Happy Cats online educator scaled course creation with avatars
Kung Fu Kendra cut video production time and reached global audiences
HeyGen Academy: AI Studio follow along video course
Perfect For
Educators, consultants, coaches, wellness professionals, product education
Best Practices
Break content into bite-sized chunks
Keep each lesson short and focused, ideally 3 to 7 minutes, so it’s easier for your audience to follow, revisit, and retain.
Keep your script clear and conversational
Don’t just teach—connect. Use everyday language, simplify technical terms, and bring ideas to life with stories or real-world examples.
Be intentional with visuals
Use avatar presenters alongside screen recordings, demos, or supporting graphics to make your content more dynamic and easier to understand.
Add light interactivity
Encourage engagement with quick knowledge checks, reflection prompts, or simple exercises. Even a one-question quiz can boost retention.
Update easily as you grow
Use HeyGen to revise and refresh content based on feedback or product updates, no need to re-film everything from scratch.
Top Features
- Animations: add animated text or visuals to highlight key steps, reinforce learning, and keep viewers engaged.
- Templates: streamline creation and keep things consistent. Don’t forget you can customize HeyGen’s stock templates with your brand’s colors!
- Generate Looks: use text prompts to adapt your avatar instructor’s outfit, environment, or pose to fit the subject or audience
Pro tip
If your how-to video needs extra visuals like screen recordings, make sure they align with your script. Start by writing your script, then use the preview button to play the audio while recording your screen in sync with the narration for the best timing.
Ready to dive in deeper?
→ Dive in deeper with our Practical Guide for L&D Professionals eBook
→ Visit our step-by-step guide on creating engaging learning courses
Use Case #2: Video Ads
Customer Stories & Examples
Ask The Agent built trust to increase new client leads
AI video helped Crystal Ninja launch retail, e-commerce, education, and events
Author Jason Felts promoted his book with avatar videos
Perfect For
marketing brands, businesses, or services
Best Practices
- Keep videos short. Aim for under 60 seconds to hold attention and increase the chances your audience watches to the end.
- Lead with the value. Share your key message or benefit right away. Don’t wait until the end to tell people what’s in it for them.
- Match the your message to your goal. Adjust the video’s style, length, and call to action based on where it’ll appear, whether it's an Instagram Reel, a website landing page, or a customer email.
- Think mobile first. Most people will watch on their phones, so keep the framing tight, the pacing quick, and the visuals easy to follow.
- Make your edits pop. Use simple text animations, product shots, or customer examples to keep your video from feeling flat or static.
- Test and improve over time.Try different versions of your hook, message, or CTA to see what drives the most clicks, calls, or sales, then do more of what works.
Top Features
- Product Placement: add physical products to your videos with a click.
- Generate Looks: make your avatar more dynamic by switching their pose, surroundings or attire with nothing but a text prompt.
Pro tip
Here's a tried and true script structure from social media producer George “GG” Gossland of Favoured:
- Hook – Something visually weird or unexpected.
- Problem – What challenges is your viewer facing?
- Solution – How does the product or service alleviate those challenges?
- USPs – aka “unique selling point.” Show the features that stand out!
- CTA – Always give viewers something to do next.
Ready to level up?
→ Watch a step-by-step tutorial for creating video ads
→ Dive into HeyGen’s 5 ways to improve your video ads and performance ebook
Use Case #3: Social Influencer Video
Customer Stories & Examples
2 How martial arts instructor Kung Fu Kendra expanded her courses’ reach with multilingual social media promotion
How Reply.io boosted its CEO’s TikTok presence with his HeyGen avatar
Favoured scales UGC content by 6X with HeyGen to unlock quantity and quality
Perfect For
Businesses that thrive on social proof, including: product-based businesses (skincare, decor, etc.), service-based businesses (real estate, coaches, consultants), niche or passion-based businesses (pet brands, eco-conscious companies).
Best Practices
- Hook viewers fast. Aim to grab attention in the first 1-2 seconds with motion, bold text, or a compelling visual.
- Design for silent autoplay. Use captions, text overlays, and visual storytelling since many users watch without sound.
- Keep it short. Less is more. Aim for under 15-30 seconds on TikTok, Instagram Reels, or YouTube Shorts. Adjust your script speed using advanced voice settings.
- Frame it for the feed. Use vertical (9:16) or square formats depending on the platform. Avoid landscape orientation unless you’re posting to YouTube.
- Lead with the “aha.” Highlight the transformation, benefit, or emotional payoff early, not just the product features.
- Make it look native. Use platform trends, faster-paced creator-style edits, or UGC avatars to blend into the feed.
Top Features
- UGC avatars: browse hundreds of AI-generated stock avatars with an authentic content creator feel.
- Captions: make sure your message gets through, even when the sound is off.
Pro tip
Here’s a high-performing content structure used by top creators across TikTok, Reels and Shorts:
- Scroll-stopping visuals: open with bold text, motion or a surprising visual to halt the scroll
- Relatable moment: reflect a real pain point or “I’ve been there” situation to build an instant connection
- Transformation or payoff: show the value of your product in action
- Creator POV: use voiceover or on-screen text to narrate with a personal, authentic tone
- Simple CTA: make the next step obvious! (“Try this,” “watch more,” or “visit website.”)
Ready to dive in deeper??
→ Watch a step-by-step tutorial for creating social influencer videos
→ Dive into HeyGen’s ebook 5 ways to improve your video ads and performance