With HeyGen’s PPT/PDF to Video tool, transforming traditional presentations into polished video content has never been easier. Instead of sending static decks, you can bring your slides to life with avatars, voiceovers, and creative design, all without starting from scratch. Whether you’re preparing internal training, a product overview, or a client-ready pitch, this tool helps you scale your message quickly while keeping full creative control.

Get started

From your Hen dashboard, click Create Video, then choose Upload a PPT or PDF. Before uploading, you’ll select two key settings: layout and script.

Choose your layout

For layout, you have two options. Editable Template converts each slide into editable content blocks, allowing you to adjust text, reposition visuals, and make changes directly in the editor. Keep in mind that formatting may shift slightly, and this option supports up to 50 slides.

Image Background imports your slides exactly as they are, keeping every design element locked in place. This option is ideal for highly designed presentations where layout precision matters.

Choose your script source

Next, decide how your narration script will be generated. You can import your existing speaker notes so they flow naturally into the video, or you can let Hen’s AI automatically generate a script based on the content of each slide.

Once your settings are selected, upload your PowerPoint or PDF file. Processing typically takes just a couple of minutes, depending on the size of your presentation.

Edit in AI Studio

When processing is complete, you’ll enter AI Studio, Hen’s video editor. This is where your slides come to life. You can refine the script, adjust pacing, and select an avatar to deliver your content.

If you chose Editable Template, you can update text on each slide, reposition images, and add new elements. If you chose Image Background, the slides remain fixed, so your focus will be on the script, avatar, and timing.