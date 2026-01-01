AI Influencer Generator – Create Virtual Influencers in Minutes
Stop waiting for influencer partnerships or production teams. With HeyGen’s AI Influencer Generator, you can create multiple influencer-style variations without having to hire talent.
Test hooks, experiment with different angles, and scale campaigns faster than ever with lifelike AI avatars acting as digital influencers.
Create scroll-stopping influencer videos with AI avatars
Create influencer-style content at a fraction of the cost, leveraging the power of creator-led engagement to drive performance with our AI video generator.
Scale Your Influencer Campaigns With AI
Create creator-style influencer content effortlessly using AI avatars. Upload your scripts and generate authentic influencer videos that perform well on TikTok, Reels, and YouTube with our AI video maker.
Test Unlimited Influencer Scripts
A/B test your influencer messaging with different voices and personas. Optimise campaigns across many AI-generated avatar variations quickly by exploring the impact of digital influencers at scale.
Generate 100s of AI Influencers
Deploy hundreds of AI influencer personas without contracts, scheduling, or negotiations. Test different faces, voices, and tones to identify the best-performing combinations for your brand.
Replace Influencer Partnerships, Minus the Risk
Create dependable influencer-style videos without depending on individual creators, contracts, or rigid timelines. Maintain complete control over messaging, brand safety, and delivery, while producing consistent content on demand with AI-powered influencers.
Create AI Influencer Videos in Minutes
Choose from a wide-ranging collection of AI influencer avatars or create a custom avatar that looks like you. Ideal for brands, agencies, and marketers who want to generate engaging influencer videos without hiring talent.
Why teams prefer HeyGenAI Influencer Generator
Create influencer-style content at a fraction of the cost, leveraging the power of creator-led engagement to drive performance. Build trust, test ideas, and scale campaigns using our AI influencer video generator, without depending on traditional production teams.
Versatile AI Influencer Avatar Library
Choose from 1,100+ realistic AI influencer avatars designed for different audiences, aesthetics, and campaign styles. Find the right face, voice, and vibe to match your brand and launch content that feels native on TikTok, Reels, and Shorts.
Industry-Specific Solutions
Create influencer-style videos tailored to your niche, whether you are in fashion, retail, e-commerce, corporate, or a creative field. Quickly customise tone, look, and delivery to suit your audience and achieve better performance.
Time-Saving Solution
Skip the coordination hassles, reshoots, and editing delays. With ready-to-use AI influencer avatars, you can go from script to scroll-stopping video in minutes, making it easy to A/B test different angles, scale variations, and publish content consistently.
Create AI influencer videosinstantly
Create influencer-style videos in minutes using AI avatar generator and our AI tools. From choosing your avatar to producing multilingual output, every step is optimised for speed and scale.
Choose your avatar
Choose from a library of AI influencer avatars or create a custom avatar that looks like you.
Customise with prompts
Adjust appearance, voice, background, and style to align with your campaign objectives.
Speak in any language
Translate your influencer videos into multiple languages with natural-sounding voice and accurate lip sync.
Create and share
Create and export influencer-style videos for TikTok, Reels, YouTube Shorts, and advertisements.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What is an AI Influencer Generator tool?
It’s a platform that creates lifelike, influencer-style videos using AI avatars. HeyGen lets you script, customise, and generate these videos at scale.
How does HeyGen’s AI Influencer Generator work with AI tools?
You upload a script, choose from a library of avatars or create your own, and HeyGen generates a video. The avatars are fully animated with realistic lip sync and natural gestures, making them consistent AI influencers who look like real influencers speaking your lines.
Can I create a free AI influencer avatar?
Yes, HeyGen offers a free option to get started. You can try different avatars, generate test AI influencer videos, and see how they work before choosing a plan to scale up your campaigns.
Can HeyGen AI Talking Avatars be used as influencers in marketing campaigns?
Yes, they can. The avatars are designed to behave like influencers in ads, product demos, testimonials, and social media posts. You can use them to replace or support real influencers while keeping full control of your content and creating AI influencers that are aligned with your brand.
Can I create AI influencer videos in multiple languages?
Yes, you can create an AI influencer with our tools. With HeyGen you can translate videos into multiple languages. The voice and lip sync remain natural, so your avatar looks and sounds like a native speaker. This makes global influencer campaigns simple and cost-effective, enabling you to create an AI influencer that truly connects with audiences.
How customisable are AI influencers?
They are very flexible. You can change their look, style, voice, and background. Whether you want a business spokesperson, a lifestyle creator, or a young TikTok-style persona, you can customise the influencer to suit your brand.
Who typically uses AI influencers?
Brands, agencies, marketers, and sellers use AI influencers to create fast, scalable content. They are useful for anyone who needs consistent influencer videos without depending on expensive or difficult-to-manage partnerships, thanks to our custom AI solutions.
How can I add movement to my influencer avatar?
Motion is automatic, making it easier to generate ultra-realistic AI influencers quickly. The avatar moves its face, mouth, and body to match the script. You can also choose different styles and tones to make the influencer feel more expressive, using our AI tools.
Where can I find ready-made AI influencer styles using text prompts?
HeyGen has a large library of ready-made avatars that look like influencers from many different niches, allowing you to generate highly realistic AI influencers. You can choose one that suits your brand or design your own customised influencer persona.
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