Video GPT

HeyGen's Video GPT transforms simple prompts into fully AI-generated videos with no editing skills required. Whether you're creating content for marketing, education, or social media, AI-powered video creation has never been this straightforward. Let AI bring your ideas to life with just a few clicks.

Tool featured image
125,565,650Videos generated
99,715,641Avatars generated
17,264,468Videos translated
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Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.
Video GPT

Looking to streamline your video production process?

Creating professional videos no longer needs to be time-consuming or complex. With HeyGen's Video GPT, you can streamline your video production by eliminating the need for advanced editing software and technical expertise. Simply input your idea, and the AI handles everything from scriptwriting to scene transitions.

Whether you're working on a marketing campaign, educational content, or social media videos, Video GPT speeds up the entire process and leaves you more time to focus on what matters most: your creative vision. Say goodbye to long hours spent editing and let AI take care of the hard work.

To make the most of your AI-generated content, have a look at our AI Video Player for seamless playback and distribution across platforms.

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Video GPT

Best practices for using video GPT

To get the most out of Video GPT, follow these best practices for creating high-quality videos with ease:

• Craft Clear Prompts: Be specific with your instructions. The more details you provide, the better the AI will understand and generate relevant content.

• Refine Outputs: After the AI generates your video, take time to review and tweak it to ensure it aligns perfectly with your vision. Small edits can make a big difference.

• Personalise Your Videos: Add bespoke elements like logos, subtitles, or voiceovers to make your videos uniquely yours. Personalisation helps you connect with your audience.

• Experiment with Styles: Test different tones, formats, and visuals. Explore how various styles resonate with your target audience and find the best fit for your content.

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Video GPT

Simplifying Video Production with AI

With HeyGen's Video GPT, video creation becomes simpler and faster than ever. You no longer need advanced editing software or technical skills to produce professional-quality videos. The AI streamlines every step, from script generation to scene transitions, ensuring a smooth and efficient process.

Whether you're a marketer, educator, or content creator, Video GPT helps you save time and effort by handling the technical work. AI-powered tools take care of the details, allowing you to focus on your ideas and creativity. Discover the latest trends in AI-driven video production and experience how straightforward it can be to create polished, engaging content in just a few clicks.

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How it works

Create Your Video Script in 4 Simple Steps

Creating a professional video with Video GPT is quick and straightforward. Follow these four simple steps to bring your ideas to life:

Step 1

Click 'Generate Script with AI'

Start by selecting the AI script generator option in HeyGen.

Step 2

Enter Your Topic, Tone, and Additional Information

Provide your topic, choose the tone (friendly, professional, etc.), and add any relevant details, such as a URL, if needed.

Step 3

Review and Refine Your Script

Preview the generated script and make any necessary edits. You can regenerate the script if you’re not completely satisfied with the result.

Step 4

Create Your Video Using Your Finalised Script

Once your script is ready, let the AI create the video with avatars, visuals, and voice-overs that match your chosen style.

Video GPT FAQs

What is Video GPT?

Video GPT is an AI-powered tool that transforms simple text prompts into fully generated videos. It streamlines scriptwriting, visuals, and voiceover creation, making video production fast and straightforward.


How does Video GPT work?

Simply enter your topic, choose a tone, and add any additional details. The AI then crafts a script, selects avatars and visuals, and compiles a polished video, all in just a few clicks.

Can I customise my video?

Absolutely! Once the AI generates your video, you can refine the script, adjust visuals, and add personal touches like logos, voice-overs, and subtitles to match your style.


What types of content is Video GPT best suited to?

Video GPT is perfect for marketing videos, social media content, product explainers, internal training, and more. It’s ideal when you need quick, high-quality video content with minimal effort.

Can I integrate Video GPT into my workflow?

Yes, with HeyGen's API, you can easily automate and integrate video creation into your existing tools or platforms for streamlined production.

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Start creating with HeyGen

Turn your ideas into professional videos with AI.

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