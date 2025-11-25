UGC Ads Maker: Create High-Converting Ads Straightaway

Create authentic, scroll-stopping UGC ads that feel like real customer posts, without shoots or lengthy production cycles. HeyGen help brands produce testimonial clips, skit ads, product demos, and native-feeling UGC content with realistic talent, natural voiceovers, and platform-ready formats. Test more creatives, scale more quickly, and keep results authentic.

125,565,650Videos generated
99,715,641Avatars generated
17,264,468Videos translated
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Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.

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Social proof and testimonial adverts

Social proof and testimonial adverts

Show honest reactions, product demos, and before after stories that increase credibility and lower purchase friction.

Product demos and quick how-tos

Product demos and quick how-tos

Use short, focused clips that demonstrate features in natural contexts, helping viewers understand product value quickly.

Two-person sketches and influencer-style clips

Two-person sketches and influencer-style clips

Create conversational skits or co-hosted spots that mimic influencer content while using AI actors to stay fully controlled and brand safe.

Native podcast-style spots

Native podcast-style spots

Produce long form testimonial or discussion clips that sound like organic conversation, ideal for in-stream placements in UGC content.

Dynamic creative optimisation and A/B testing

Dynamic creative optimisation and A/B testing

Generate many variations of the same concept with different hooks, CTAs, and visuals to find the highest performing combinations for your AI ads.

Localised and multilingual campaigns

Localised and multilingual campaigns

Swap language, accents, and cultural references to test localized creativity at scale, without re-shooting.

Why HeyGen are the Best UGC Ads Generator

HeyGen blends realism and speed so your creative strategy moves at the pace of the market. Generate scripts or upload briefs, pick realistic-feeling talent or clone a spokesperson, and tune every scene to match platform behaviour. You get more ad variants, quicker testing, and measurable uplift without sacrificing authenticity.

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Create adverts that feel like real people

Produce selfie-style, podcast, or review formats with natural imperfections, genuine reactions, and organic pacing so viewers are more inclined to trust the message.

Scale creative with control and precision

Batch generate variations, swap voices and captions, or localise copy and visuals to test what resonates, whilst maintaining creative control over script and timing.

Reduce production time and cost

Skip booking shoots, travel, and talent contracts to focus on generating AI ads. HeyGen handle casting, voiceovers, captions, and editing so teams can create UGC video campaigns in hours, not weeks.

Realistic talent and avatar options

Choose from a wide range of diverse, believable avatars designed to feel like real creators, not actors reading a script. You can also upload a short clip to clone your own on-camera presence, keeping your brand voice consistent across every UGC ad.

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Precise script control and prompt editing

Control every moment of your UGC ad with second-by-second script direction. Adjust phrasing, timing, reactions, pauses, and emphasis so the video feels intentional whilst still maintaining the casual, authentic tone that UGC performs best with. Make quick edits without reshooting or starting again.

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Natural-sounding voiceovers and localised captions

Generate natural-sounding voiceovers in multiple languages and accents to reach global audiences without extra production costs. Automatically add captions for silent scrolling, fine-tune text inline, and export subtitle files to meet platform and accessibility requirements across channels.

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Generative media plus licensed stock library

Blend AI-generated B-roll with millions of licensed stock clips and images to create visually rich UGC ads. This combination keeps your content feeling fresh and varied whilst ensuring everything is copyright-safe and ready for paid media use at scale.

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Used by 100,000+ teams that value quality, ease, and speed

See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative image-to-video platform on the market.

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"It has enabled our writers to have the same level of creativity in the process that I have when it comes to visual storytelling mediums."

Steve Sowrey, Learning Media Designer
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Vision Creative Labs
"The magic moment for me was when we had a film that I've been doing every week. Suddenly, we realised I could write a script, send it in, and never have to go in front of a camera again."

Roger Hirst, Co-Founder
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Workday
"What I like about HeyGen is that I no longer have to say no to projects. It’s as if we’ve augmented our team. We can do far more with the resources we have got."

Justin Meisinger, Programme Manager
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How it works

How to Use the UGC Ads Generator

Create UGC ads in a few straightforward steps, with controls that keep the creative feeling authentic.

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Step 1

Outline or paste your idea

Tell HeyGen about the product, target audience, preferred tone, and platform for generating AI ads. Paste a script, or let AI draft several short hooks for you.

Step 2

Choose talent and format

Pick a realistic actor, selfie style, or podcast layout. Select voice, captions, and whether you want shaky, handheld, or steady framing.

Step 3

Generate variations and refine

Create multiple cuts with different hooks, CTAs, and high-quality music for your UGC content. Edit specific lines, swap reactions, or retime scenes for ideal pacing.

Step 4

Export and test

Download platform-ready files, or use hosted links for ad platforms and analytics. Iterate quickly based on performance data.

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What are UGC adverts?

UGC ads mimic real user content, such as reviews and short testimonials, to build trust and increase conversions. HeyGen create these formats quickly using realistic talent and natural delivery.

Do I need to film anything to create UGC ads?

No. HeyGen can generate UGC-style ads from scripts or prompts using AI talent, voiceovers, and stock media. You can also upload existing clips to mix with generated scenes.

Can I control the script and timing precisely?

Yes. HeyGen provide second-by-second script control so you can direct reactions, dialogue, and pacing whilst keeping the final feel authentic.

Are the voices and captions localised?

Yes. Choose from many languages, accents, and caption styles. You can produce localised versions quickly without reshooting through the video translator.

How many advert variations can I create?

Batch generation lets you produce dozens of variations at once, swapping hooks, CTAs and imagery to speed up A/B testing for video ads.

Is the generated content suitable for our brand?

Yes. You retain full creative control, and HeyGen enforce content safety and usage guidelines so outputs meet brand standards for high-quality ads.

Can I use real influencers or customer clips?

Yes. Mix uploaded influencer footage or genuine customer clips with generated assets, or clone a spokesperson with permission for consistent series content in ads with AI.

What export formats are available?

Export MP4 files optimised for TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and programmatic placements, and download subtitle files such as SRT for captions.

Will these ads comply with platform advertising policies?

HeyGen help you create compliant content, but you are responsible for final checks. We recommend reviewing platform policies for specific creative and ad copy requirements.

How do I iterate based on advert performance?

Use fast generation cycles to create new hooks and visuals, then swap winning elements into new variants. HeyGen’s batch mode makes iteration quick and data-driven.

Can teams collaborate on UGC projects?

Yes. Invite teammates, share projects, and leave review notes so creative, marketing, and analytics teams stay aligned on adverts using AI.

How secure are my footage and data?

Your uploads and generated assets are stored securely, with controlled access, and processed in line with privacy best practices.

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