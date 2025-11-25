Create authentic, scroll-stopping UGC ads that feel like real customer posts, without shoots or lengthy production cycles. HeyGen help brands produce testimonial clips, skit ads, product demos, and native-feeling UGC content with realistic talent, natural voiceovers, and platform-ready formats. Test more creatives, scale more quickly, and keep results authentic.
Try our free image-to-video generator
Show honest reactions, product demos, and before after stories that increase credibility and lower purchase friction.
Use short, focused clips that demonstrate features in natural contexts, helping viewers understand product value quickly.
Create conversational skits or co-hosted spots that mimic influencer content while using AI actors to stay fully controlled and brand safe.
Produce long form testimonial or discussion clips that sound like organic conversation, ideal for in-stream placements in UGC content.
Generate many variations of the same concept with different hooks, CTAs, and visuals to find the highest performing combinations for your AI ads.
Swap language, accents, and cultural references to test localized creativity at scale, without re-shooting.
Why HeyGen are the Best UGC Ads Generator
HeyGen blends realism and speed so your creative strategy moves at the pace of the market. Generate scripts or upload briefs, pick realistic-feeling talent or clone a spokesperson, and tune every scene to match platform behaviour. You get more ad variants, quicker testing, and measurable uplift without sacrificing authenticity.
Produce selfie-style, podcast, or review formats with natural imperfections, genuine reactions, and organic pacing so viewers are more inclined to trust the message.
Batch generate variations, swap voices and captions, or localise copy and visuals to test what resonates, whilst maintaining creative control over script and timing.
Skip booking shoots, travel, and talent contracts to focus on generating AI ads. HeyGen handle casting, voiceovers, captions, and editing so teams can create UGC video campaigns in hours, not weeks.
Realistic talent and avatar options
Choose from a wide range of diverse, believable avatars designed to feel like real creators, not actors reading a script. You can also upload a short clip to clone your own on-camera presence, keeping your brand voice consistent across every UGC ad.
Precise script control and prompt editing
Control every moment of your UGC ad with second-by-second script direction. Adjust phrasing, timing, reactions, pauses, and emphasis so the video feels intentional whilst still maintaining the casual, authentic tone that UGC performs best with. Make quick edits without reshooting or starting again.
Natural-sounding voiceovers and localised captions
Generate natural-sounding voiceovers in multiple languages and accents to reach global audiences without extra production costs. Automatically add captions for silent scrolling, fine-tune text inline, and export subtitle files to meet platform and accessibility requirements across channels.
Generative media plus licensed stock library
Blend AI-generated B-roll with millions of licensed stock clips and images to create visually rich UGC ads. This combination keeps your content feeling fresh and varied whilst ensuring everything is copyright-safe and ready for paid media use at scale.
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative image-to-video platform on the market.
How to Use the UGC Ads Generator
Create UGC ads in a few straightforward steps, with controls that keep the creative feeling authentic.
Tell HeyGen about the product, target audience, preferred tone, and platform for generating AI ads. Paste a script, or let AI draft several short hooks for you.
Pick a realistic actor, selfie style, or podcast layout. Select voice, captions, and whether you want shaky, handheld, or steady framing.
Create multiple cuts with different hooks, CTAs, and high-quality music for your UGC content. Edit specific lines, swap reactions, or retime scenes for ideal pacing.
Download platform-ready files, or use hosted links for ad platforms and analytics. Iterate quickly based on performance data.
UGC ads mimic real user content, such as reviews and short testimonials, to build trust and increase conversions. HeyGen create these formats quickly using realistic talent and natural delivery.
No. HeyGen can generate UGC-style ads from scripts or prompts using AI talent, voiceovers, and stock media. You can also upload existing clips to mix with generated scenes.
Yes. HeyGen provide second-by-second script control so you can direct reactions, dialogue, and pacing whilst keeping the final feel authentic.
Yes. Choose from many languages, accents, and caption styles. You can produce localised versions quickly without reshooting through the video translator.
Batch generation lets you produce dozens of variations at once, swapping hooks, CTAs and imagery to speed up A/B testing for video ads.
Yes. You retain full creative control, and HeyGen enforce content safety and usage guidelines so outputs meet brand standards for high-quality ads.
Yes. Mix uploaded influencer footage or genuine customer clips with generated assets, or clone a spokesperson with permission for consistent series content in ads with AI.
Export MP4 files optimised for TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and programmatic placements, and download subtitle files such as SRT for captions.
HeyGen help you create compliant content, but you are responsible for final checks. We recommend reviewing platform policies for specific creative and ad copy requirements.
Use fast generation cycles to create new hooks and visuals, then swap winning elements into new variants. HeyGen’s batch mode makes iteration quick and data-driven.
Yes. Invite teammates, share projects, and leave review notes so creative, marketing, and analytics teams stay aligned on adverts using AI.
Your uploads and generated assets are stored securely, with controlled access, and processed in line with privacy best practices.
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