AI Software Demo Video Maker for Polished Product Demonstrations

Turn a script or screen recording into a polished software demo video in minutes. No cameras, no editing software, no retakes. Add narration, captions, and 175+ languages, then share it anywhere.

AI software demo video maker creating a polished product demo.
141,999,561Videos generated
116,756,600Avatars generated
19,584,524Videos translated
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Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.
Key features

Features of the software demo video creator

Speech clean-up for a professional demo

Record your demo once. Speech Cleanup removes filler words, pauses, false starts, and retakes automatically, whilst the AI bridges visual gaps with invisible transitions. Your professional demo looks polished, so you save time in the AI video editor with no editing skills required.

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Speech Cleanup editing a software demo recording for a professional result.

Record your screen, quickly and easily

Capture your product in action with synchronised screen, webcam, and microphone. The platform makes it easy to record real workflows that showcase your product and demonstrate how it works, then drop the clip into your product demo video scene in minutes.

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Screen recording interface capturing a product workflow for a demo.

AI-powered voiceovers and avatars

Paste your script and get natural, AI-powered voiceovers in seconds. Pick from hundreds of voices or clone your own, or add a lifelike avatar to present. The script-to-video workflow keeps every scene and your clear call to action on message.

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AI-powered voiceovers and avatars presenting a product demo script.

Automatic captions and video templates

Add engaging visuals, stock media, and captions that are generated automatically as your video renders. Start from demo video templates, then export polished video content designed for social media platforms. The subtitle generator makes features and benefits easy to follow.

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Auto captions and demo video templates applied to product content.

Localise demos in 175+ languages

Reach global users by translating any software demo into 175+ languages with accurate lip-sync and your original voice preserved. Launch one walkthrough, then localise your product videos for every market. Built-in AI dubbing replaces slow, traditional video production with an afternoon of work.

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Localizing a software demo into 175+ languages for global users.

Software demo video ideas and use cases

SaaS feature launch demo videos

Filming a fresh demo for every release eats engineering time. Describe the new product features, handle video creation with the AI video generator, and ship product demos in minutes, not weeks.

Personalized product demo videos

Generic recordings feel cold. Turn one script into tailored demos for each target audience, with an AI spokesperson presenting. Every visitor gets a personalized use case presentation at pipeline scale.

Onboarding and video tutorials

Re-recording tutorials whenever the UI changes drains your team. Update the script, regenerate, and your help center stays current in minutes. A tutorial video maker turns each feature into clear video demos.

How-to videos for ideal product fit

Complex products confuse new users and raise support tickets. An AI video explainer breaks features into simple steps to walk potential users through your product so they can see its value firsthand.

Training and product walkthroughs

Scheduling experts for internal walkthroughs slows everyone down. Convert process docs into a clear training video your team watches on demand, so you create professional content and keep content production moving.

Marketing and sales promotional videos

Agency-produced launch videos take weeks and stretch budgets. Pick a template, write your pitch, and generate marketing videos for every channel in minutes. Campaign content builds brand awareness and stays on brand.

How it works

How a software demo video maker works

Create a software demo video in four steps that take you from raw idea or recording to a polished, share-ready walkthrough.

Step 1

Start your demo

Pick a template, paste a script, or capture your product live with the built-in screen recorder.

Step 2

Add your script

Write or paste your walkthrough text. The system structures scenes, pacing, and emphasis.

Step 3

Refine and brand

Add narration, captions, and branding. Speech Cleanup removes filler words and awkward pauses.

Step 4

Export and share

Render in HD or 4K, resize for any platform, then download or share your finished demo wherever you need it.

Starting a software demo from a template, script, or screen recording.
Adding a walkthrough script to a software demo video.
Polishing and branding a software demo video with narration and captions.
Exporting and sharing a finished software demo video across platforms.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is a software demo video maker and how does creating a demo work?

A software demo video maker, or product demo video maker, turns a script or recording into a finished demo with narration and captions. This AI demo maker uses the platform's text-to-video engine for voice, timing, and editing, so creating a demo takes minutes.

Can I demonstrate how my product works, not just have a presenter talking?

Yes. Record your screen to capture the real interface, then add narration and zoom to show how your product works. Use a green screen presenter or a faceless video, so viewers see both the product and a guide.

How does Speech Cleanup help make your demo videos look polished?

After you record, HeyGen's Speech Cleanup removes filler words, pauses, false starts, and retakes automatically. Instead of jump cuts, the AI stitches your best clips with invisible transitions, so you turn your demo videos into a polished demo that looks as though it was recorded perfectly every time.

How is this different from Clipchamp for creating a demo video?

Timeline editors like Clipchamp rely on drag-and-drop tracks and manual cuts. This AI tool is quite effective for building demo product videos, so with a video script generator you can create a demo video and produce a product demo quickly, then add your brand kit by applying your brand in one click.

What makes a great product demo video that drives conversion?

Demo videos are an effective sales tool. A good product demo video is an effective product demo video: it highlights key features, maintains a strong call to action, and lifts conversion. The AI lip sync engine keeps presenters natural.

Can I publish demos at scale, and is there a free trial available?

Yes. Go beyond creating a flagship demo video to produce valuable assets for each webpage, publish your content, and embed an interactive product demo or a URL to video on any page. Study the analytics to see what converts, connect your customer relationship management tool, and ensure your demo videos help your product resonate. Start with a free trial.

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Start creating with HeyGen

Transform your product walkthroughs into professional demo videos with AI.

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