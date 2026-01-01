Turn any script into a polished business video in minutes with an AI business video maker. No cameras, no crews, no editing software. Paste your text, pick a style, and publish across every channel.
Features of the business video maker
Speech Cleanup for polished delivery
Record once and skip the endless retakes. The AI video editor removes filler words, pauses, and false starts, then stitches your best video clips together with invisible transitions, so your high-quality business video looks as if it were recorded perfectly the first time with no jarring jump cuts.
Business video templates and AI video
Start from a ready-made template instead of a blank page. The text-to-video engine builds scenes and pacing automatically, so you create professional videos and speed up video production, turning any business video template into finished output in minutes.
AI voiceovers in over 175 languages
Give every online video a clear, confident voiceover without hiring talent. The AI voice generator reads your AI script in a natural tone, and you can clone your own voice once to keep narration consistent across regions, campaigns, and updates in 175 languages.
Online video maker with AI tools
Upload footage, add text, remove the background, and animate scenes from one clean dashboard in the online video editor built for non-editors. The subtitle generator adds captions with a click, and editing tools plus a brand kit keep every business video on brand.
Localise a professional business video
Reach every market without rebuilding a single video. Run your script through AI dubbing to translate the business video into new languages with matched voice and lip-sync, so one recording becomes dozens of localised versions of your video content that sound native.
Business video ideas and use cases
Agency production drags on for weeks and burns budget. Write your script, pick a style, and generate marketing videos and a promo in minutes that reach your target audience and drive results.
Filming step-by-step instruction eats time and money, and updates mean reshoots. Drop in your notes to build a training video the team watches right away, then edit the script anytime to keep video content current.
Generic email blasts get ignored, and recording a clip per prospect does not scale. Spin up an AI talking head that delivers a tailored pitch, so reps send personal video at volume to lift replies.
Long memos get skimmed and leadership filming takes hours. Convert a deck with ppt to video into a corporate video, the simplest of videos for your business to share company-wide in seconds.
Filming a demo needs planning, a presenter, and edits. Describe the workflow and generate a product demo video for new features and product launches, an eye-catching, dynamic video that helps customers understand the value quickly.
Posting daily clips is slow and hard to keep consistent. Turn quick ideas into AI social media content for TikTok and Instagram Reels, so your brand stays active across social media platforms.
How a business video maker works
Create a business video in four steps that take you from a blank script to a polished, ready-to-share video.
Pick a template, set the format and aspect ratio, and choose the look that suits your business goals.
Paste or type your script, then refine the tone, pacing, and emphasis so the message lands clearly.
Add captions, branding, and backgrounds, then clean up takes and adjust timing in the editor.
Render the final video in HD or 4K, then download or publish it across your channels within minutes.
An online business video maker is an AI video generator that turns a script into a professional business video without filming. With HeyGen, you create business videos and complete video production in minutes, with no video editing software or studio required.
Yes. Speech Cleanup automatically cuts filler words, pauses, and false starts, then bridges the gaps so there are no jump cuts. Paired with AI lip sync, your video editing flows together into one seamless, high-quality video with no manual trimming.
Yes. Pick a ready-made business video template from a library of well-designed video templates, then add your own video clips with image to video, or pull from the stock library and media library of stock footage and stock videos. Upload anything and add video in a click. Free business video templates give a polished start.
Type your idea or pick a template, choose an AI avatar or a real presenter, and the AI builds your video. Add animation, choose a font, use color from your palette, and layer in background music with music and sound effects, then tweak the video and let it render into a compelling business video that feels impactful.
Yes. A free video plan lets you create and download a free business video with no credit card, and a faceless video needs no camera at all. Anyone can streamline online video work with ready-made video editing tools, from a quick promo to a full set of business video templates. Paid plans start at $24 per month.
Yes. Embed the finished video on your website or online shop, and share it for any promotion with clear calls to action. The AI video translator makes repurposing one cut for global markets straightforward, so you tell your story, market your products and services, and make your video stand out with cutting-edge AI.
Explore more AI-powered tools
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Transform your scripts into professional business videos with AI.