Blog to Video AI for Fast, Scalable Content Videos

Turn your blog posts into short videos that people actually watch. With HeyGen, you can convert articles, guides, and newsletters into presenter-led videos that mix on-screen text, visuals, and narration, all without opening a video editor. Repurpose your best written content into scroll-ready clips for every channel.

125,565,650Videos generated
99,715,641Avatars generated
17,264,468Videos translated
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Thought leadership and content marketing

Thought leadership and content marketing

Turn opinion pieces, industry analysis, and strategy articles into snackable videos. Share them on LinkedIn, X, and newsletters so audiences can engage with your ideas quickly, even when they do not have time to read the full post.

Product education and feature updates

Product education and feature updates

Convert product launch blogs and feature deep dives into walkthrough videos. Show what changed, why it matters, and how to use it, all using the video creation content your team has already written for the blog.

SEO content repurposing

SEO content repurposing

Give your ranking articles a second life by turning them into videos that can be embedded back into the post. This keeps visitors on the page longer and lets you distribute the same insight across video platforms.

Email and newsletter enhancements

Email and newsletter enhancements

Pair your written updates with short summary videos generated from the same blog. Readers can skim or watch, and you get better engagement from subscribers who prefer high-quality visual content.

Learning and development summaries

Learning and development summaries

Transform internal knowledge base articles and training blogs into quick explainer videos. Employees can watch short modules instead of rereading long documents, which helps important topics stick.

Social media clips and series

Social media clips and series

Break one long article into a series of short clips, each focused on a single takeaway or example. Use templates and consistent presenters so your channel feels cohesive while still publishing frequently.

Why choose HeyGen for blog-to-video AI

HeyGen make it simple to transform long-form written content into concise videos that match how people consume information today. Start from a blog URL or pasted text, then let AI summarise key ideas, build a script, and assemble scenes for you. You get on-brand videos from your existing content library without starting from scratch.

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Repurpose existing blogs into a video library

Turn high-performing articles, tutorials, and thought leadership posts into high-quality videos that extend their reach. One blog post can become multiple clips for social feeds, email campaigns, and landing pages, so you capture more value from content you have already created.

Keep your brand voice and structure intact

HeyGen analyses your blog to preserve tone, key messages, and core structure. You can refine scripts, swap examples, and adjust length so each video still sounds like you, just in a more visual and concise format with AI voice.

Create videos without crews or complicated tools

Skip cameras, timelines, and manual editing. HeyGen handles presenters, layouts, and pacing, so marketers, writers, and subject matter experts can generate videos directly from their content without production bottlenecks.

Blog URL, document, or text to video

Start from a live blog link, an uploaded document, or pasted text. HeyGen extracts headings, key paragraphs, and important examples, then maps them into a clear video outline. You decide what to keep, shorten, or remove before generating.


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AI script generation and summarisation

Let AI convert long sections into concise narration with voiceover that fits the video pacing. Generate a draft script from your article, then adjust tone, length, and calls to action. Shorter scripts keep viewers engaged whilst preserving your main ideas.

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Presenters, voiceovers and captions

Choose realistic presenters or AI voice-only formats to deliver your message in many languages. Automatic captions improve accessibility and watch time, especially on sound-off platforms, whilst voice settings keep delivery aligned with your brand.

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Visual layouts, media, and aspect ratios

Apply layouts that mix text, presenter, and supporting media without manual design. Add stock visuals, screenshots, or diagrams to support your story, then export in vertical, square, or widescreen formats for every channel to create quite compelling videos.

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Used by 100,000+ teams that value quality, ease, and speed

See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative image-to-video platform on the market.

Miro
"It has enabled our writers to bring the same level of creativity to the process that I have when it comes to visual storytelling mediums."

Steve Sowrey, Learning Media Designer
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Vision Creative Labs
"The magic moment for me was when we had a film that I've been doing every week. Suddenly, we realised I could write a script, send it in, and never have to go in front of a camera again."

Roger Hirst, Co-founder
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Workday
"What I love about HeyGen is that I no longer have to say no to projects. It’s as if we’ve augmented our team. We can do far more with the resources we have got."

Justin Meisinger, Programme Manager
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How it works

How to Use the Blog to Video AI Generator

HeyGen give you a guided flow from blog to finished video in a few focused steps. You bring the content, the system helps you package it for quick viewing.

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Step 1

Start from your blog or article

Paste a blog URL, upload a PDF, or drop in the article text. HeyGen analyses the content, identifies key sections, and prepares a structured outline you can refine for engaging videos.

Step 2

Generate and refine your script

Use AI to summarise long paragraphs into short, speech-friendly lines. Edit the script to match your voice, adjust the length, and highlight the most important takeaways for your audience.

Step 3

Choose presenter style and visuals

Select a presenter or voice profile, pick layouts, and add supporting visuals. Use screenshots, product images, or stock clips to make abstract ideas easier to grasp.

Step 4

Create, export, and reuse

Generate the video, review the timing, then export in formats suited to your blog, social channels, or internal platforms. Reopen the project at any time to update the script or visuals when your content changes.

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is blog-to-video AI?

Blog to video AI is technology that converts written content such as blog posts, articles, and guides into video. It summarises text, generates a script, and assembles scenes with narration, captions, and visuals so people can watch rather than read.

How does HeyGen turn a blog into a video?

HeyGen ingests your blog link or text, finds the key ideas, and proposes a script and scene structure. You refine the script, choose a presenter and visuals, then generate a video that follows the flow of your original article for a wider audience.

Do I need video production skills to use this?

No. The workflow is built for marketers, writers, and educators who know their content, not editing tools, to enhance video creation. Templates, presenters, and straightforward controls handle layouts and timing for you.

Can I maintain my brand tone and style?

Yes. You can edit scripts, choose voices, and apply brand elements like colours and logos. This keeps blog-based videos aligned with your existing content and design guidelines for video creation.

Can I generate videos from older blog posts?

Yes. Paste URLs or text from your content archive and turn blog posts into fresh videos. This is a straightforward way to revive and redistribute articles that still have value through video content.

Which languages and regions do you support?

HeyGen support many languages for narration and captions, so you can reuse the same blog content across regions. You can create multiple language version videos from a single article without recreating the visuals each time using the video translator.

Where can I use videos created from blogs?

You can embed them back into the original blog, post on social platforms, include them in email campaigns, share them in internal portals, or host them on landing pages as video content. Any place where a reader might benefit from a visual summary is suitable.

How long should a blog-based video be?

Many blog-based videos work best between one and three minutes for top-level summaries. For more in-depth content, you can split a long article into several shorter videos so viewers can choose the sections they are interested in.

Can I update a video when my blog changes?

Yes. Open the project, update the script or sections that have changed in your article, and regenerate the video. This keeps your video content and blog aligned without rebuilding everything.

Is my blog content secure when I upload it?

Yes. Your text, media, and generated videos are processed with privacy and security in mind. You retain control of your content and how the final videos are distributed.

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